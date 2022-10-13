Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Sultan School District forced to reschedule football games due to poor air quality
SULTAN, Wash. — The air quality across much of the Puget Sound region was ranked moderate or even unhealthy for sensitive groups Monday. In Snohomish County, along US 2 and SR 530, the air quality is even worse, being ranked unhealthy for almost everyone. “My eyes started to itch...
KOMO News
Wildfire smoke lingers in western Washington, air quality to improve later this week
SEATTLE, Wash. — It's mid-October yet wildfire smoke is still lingering in the skies above western Washington. Air quality is expected to improve, but a smoky haze will still hang around to some extent through Thursday of this week. Climate experts say these conditions are becoming all too common for the Pacific Northwest.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Loch Katrine Fire: No Threat to the Snoqualmie Valley
Much concern has been expressed lately on social media about the visibility of the Loch Katrine Fire from areas of the Snoqualmie Valley. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), this fire is North of Snoqualmie. It is inside the West boundary of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness and is approximately 250 acres in heavy old-growth timber.
q13fox.com
Record heat, wildfire smoke and fire danger
Buckle up for rounds of wildfire smoke this weekend. Even though it will be warm, the haze could be uncomfortable and even dangerous for some people. Highs will skyrocket well above-average. Temps could easily break new records in places like Sea-Tac Airport, Olympia and Bellingham. An Air Quality Alert is...
Stretch of US 2 reopens after crews fly helicopters to attack Bolt Creek Fire hotspots
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A section of U.S. Highway 2 has been reopened after helicopters flew over the Bolt Creek Fire to attack hotspots on Sunday, according to the Washington Department of Transportation. The roadway was closed in both directions from mileposts 46 to 49 beginning at 12 p.m....
lynnwoodtimes.com
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
KOMO News
Scrapped shelter plans in SODO needed more input from residents, King County officials say
SEATTLE, Wash. — After an abrupt end to the effort to expand a homeless shelter in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, King County Executive Dow Constantine said more should have been done to make sure the surrounding community had input on the plans. Constantine's office announced in a Friday afternoon...
q13fox.com
Unhealthy air quality through Sunday with a shot at more record heat.
Seattle - The big weather story this weekend is the unhealthy air quality across the state. Saturday's skies were very hazy and smoky from fires burning around the region. Unfortunately, this will be the case through early Monday. While widespread haze polluted our air quality many of us saw record...
KOMO News
'People listened': CID residents react to King County stopping expansion of SODO shelter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle, Chinatown-International District residents held a community event, one day after King County halted plans to expand a nearby homeless shelter. Elected leaders, residents and their supporters recognized the role that seniors in the community played in protests that were...
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
KOMO News
Seattle reaches latest 80 degree day to date
SEATTLE, Wash. — As western Washington continues to be plagued by wildfire smoke, Seattle broke a longstanding calendar day heat record over the weekend, reaching 81 degrees on the latest day in a calendar year. The previous record was 80 degrees on October 14, 1961. This is the warmest...
KUOW
The calm before the storm? What Covid-19 might look like this fall and winter
Public health officials are concerned that the cold weather months could bring a resurgence in Covid-19 infections in King County and the surrounding region. The county’s most recent wave of cases and hospitalizations has receded from a peak in July, plateauing at about 10 to 13 hospitalizations per day, according to Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County.
KOMO News
Body of 71-year-old woman found in Green Lake
SEATTLE, Wash. — Police responded to reports of a floating body in Green Lake around 10 a.m. on Sunday. When officials arrived, they found the body of a 71-year-old woman floating in the lake. Officers then proceeded to recover her body then give her to the medical examiner. How...
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
MyNorthwest.com
Violent weekend in western Washington leaves 1 dead
There were several incidents of violent shootings across western Washington this weekend. Bellingham police are investigating after two men were shot and badly wounded in the 2300 block of Valencia Street early Sunday morning. Both men, ages 31 and 28, sustained life-threatening injuries, according to police. No clear motive has...
myeverettnews.com
Brush Fire Shuts Down Broadway Between 47th And 52nd Sunday Morning
Firefighters spent more than an hour dealing with a brush fire that covered about three blocks of Broadway next to southbound I-5 in Everett, Washington Sunday morning. Broadway was closed between 47th and 52nd while three engine companies (Engine 1, Engine 2 and Engine 5) with Everett Fire dealt with stopping the flames from spreading along I-5 and then putting out the hot spots. Southbound I-5 remained open though one section of the onramp at 41st to southbound I-5 was blocked while Engine 7 dealt with a small brush fire there. Here are some photos of the work by Everett Firefighters. No word on the cause of the fire. There were no injuries. Click photo to enlarge.
KOMO News
WSP seeks help finding suspect in deadly road rage shooting on US 2 near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — A 24-year-old Everett woman is dead after a deadly road rage incident in Skykomish Saturday night, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). It happened on State Route 2 near milepost 63. The woman was in the passenger seat of a 2014 Kia Sorrento when she was shot and killed, WSP said.
KUOW
New omicron variants emerging in the Northwest
The health officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County says that new variants "are now on the radar" in the Northwest, as omicron continues to evolve. In a recent tweet, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin said: "Multiple new variants now on radar for PNW. Unclear which ones will emerge as dominant but best to prepare now: get updated booster, improve indoor air, high-quality masks for indoor public spaces, test & isolate w/symptoms or +, get treated if eligible."
Fall COVID-19 surge could happen in Pacific Northwest
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington and Oregon said Thursday that a fall and winter COVID surge is likely headed to the Pacific Northwest after months of relatively low case levels. King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a news briefing that virus trends in Europe show a concerning picture of what the U.S. could soon see,...
