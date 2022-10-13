ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Dak Prescott confirms great news for Cowboys after loss to Eagles

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been out most of the season with a thumb injury, but he’s eyeing a return very soon. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been since suffering a thumb fracture in the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His absence has certainly been tough...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night. The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year. Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline. "F--- you," he could be seen saying. The Eagles head...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadspin

Philly fans need to put a cork in it

The city of Philadelphia is rocking right now, and quite frankly, it’s a little sickening. Their beloved Phillies advanced to the NLCS Saturday night for the first time since 2010. The Eagles are the lone standing undefeated team in the NFL entering Week 6, and of course, the NBA is gearing up again, and you can’t get them to stop talking about the 76ers.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Panthers listening to trade offers for Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers could be looking to make a move in the backfield, with reports coming out Saturday that the franchise is entertaining trade offers for star running back Christian McCaffrey. According to ESPN, Carolina turned down two offers for McCaffrey this past week, but will continue to listen to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Michigan, Tennessee on the rise

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — With the Ohio State Buckeyes on a bye week, there was no question where the biggest and most important game north of the Mason-Dixon Line was played on Saturday. At kickoff, Michigan Stadium was bathed in maize and swaddled by blustery wind and cold that...
NFL
FOX Sports

Falcons crack open celebratory beers in locker room after stunning 49ers

The Dirty Birds ride again. The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a shocker against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, upsetting their former offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan's team 28-14. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota was nearly perfect for Atlanta, going 13 for 14 in pass attempts for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Afterwards,...
ATLANTA, GA
NJ.com

Ex-Cowboys QB Tony Romo nails prediction of Bills-Chiefs game

Romostradamus strikes again. Tony Romo had another eerily accurate predication on Sunday from his perch in the CBS Sports broadcast booth. With just over five minutes left in the first quarter of the Bills-Chiefs game, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback predicted the exact final score of the game. BUY NFL...
NFL
FOX Sports

Panthers trade Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after sideline ejection

Conflict was brewing in Carolina — but that conflict is now a thing of the past. Between the third and fourth quarters of the Carolina Panthers' road game at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, interim head coach Steve Wilks sent star wide receiver Robbie Anderson off the field. Wilks and Anderson exchanged words before Wilks motioned for Anderson to leave the sideline.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs searching for answers after loss at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Everything was a challenge for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brady entered with a highly-successful track record against a Steelers’ team that was mired in a four-game losing streak, coming off a 35-point loss at Buffalo a week earlier and playing without almost its entire starting secondary.
TAMPA, FL

