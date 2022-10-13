Read full article on original website
WTOP
2-vehicle collision leaves 8 injured in Montgomery Co.
Eight people were hurt during a two-vehicle collision in Damascus, Maryland, where a car flipped and a utility pole was damaged on Sunday night. The crash was on Ridge Road and Highview Avenue around 8:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet. Responders...
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
rockvillenights.com
Shots fired on Monroe Street in Rockville for the second time in 5 days
Rockville City police responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of Monroe Street yesterday morning, October 16, 2022. The gunshots were reported to 911 at 9:59 AM Sunday. Police were called to the 600 block of Monroe just five days ago, for another shots-fired incident. Last spring, several apartment buildings in the 700 block of Monroe were hit by bullets, police responding to that incident found.
WTOP
Apartment fire injures firefighter, displaces two residents in Northwest DC
A firefighter is in the hospital and two people are out of their homes Sunday night after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Fire officials said the blaze occurred around 6:20 p.m. in a two-story apartment building on the corner of Peabody Street Northwest and Fifth Street Northwest in the Brightwood neighborhood.
mocoshow.com
Update on Fatal Germantown Collision Saturday Night
Per Montgomery County Police: On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., 5th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Frederick Road and Plummer Drive for the report of a traffic collision involving a truck and a jeep. An adult male passenger of the jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
fox5dc.com
Woman dies after struck by vehicle in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing a road in Prince George's County. Police say the crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. near a shopping plaza at Annapolis Road and Racetrack Road in the Bowie area. Investigators say...
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
bethesdamagazine.com
Passenger killed in two-vehicle collision in Germantown
A man was killed late Saturday night when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a truck in Germantown, according to Montgomery County police. At about 11:15 p.m., police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the report of a collision on southbound Frederick Road near Plummer Drive, police said Sunday in a press release.
mocoshow.com
The Creek Lodge Bar & Grill Opens Today in Rockville
Last December we let you know that The Creek Lodge Bar & Grill would be replacing Urban BBQ at 5566 Norbeck Rd in the Rock Creek Village Center. Back in May, permanent signage went up and the restaurant has looked ready to go for a couple weeks. The restaurant officially opens today, Monday, October 17th.
Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Fatal Germantown Collision; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two car collision that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive. The initial investigation has revealed that a Silver 2006 Ford F250 was...
WTOP
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway. After arriving on the scene, police say...
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In
Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
foxbaltimore.com
Burning body found in abandoned lot in East Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A burning body was found Sunday in an abandoned lot in East Baltimore, city police said. Police said the body was found around 11 a.m. in the 1100 block of East 20th Street in the city's East Baltimore Midway section. When officers arrived, police said Baltimore...
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
mocoshow.com
Virtual Community Meeting on New Lyttonsville Park Will Take Place on October 25
Join Montgomery Parks for a virtual community meeting about a new future park that is being developed in the Lyttonsville area. Parks staff will present preliminary concepts based on feedback from the first community meeting. The meeting will take place on Zoom on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. To join the meeting, visit MoCoParks.org/LyttonsvilleTownHall or join by phone at 301-715-8592, webinar ID: 869 4809 5561.
