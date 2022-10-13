Read full article on original website
Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight
Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
Global OLED Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global OLED Market To Be Driven By The Escalating Demand For AMOLED Smartphones And Wearable Technologies In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global OLED Market Share, Growth, Size, Trend, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global OLED market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, technologies, end-uses, and major regions.
WebLogistics LLC Leverages Technology To Deliver Flexible FBA Solutions
Providers of technology-driven logistics service, WebLogistics LLC, challenges the status quo in e-commerce fulfillment through its tech-oriented approach to logistics. It is looking like good times for sellers on Fulfillment by Amazon as well as other eCommerce businesses, as WebLogistics LLC introduce its range of solutions built on an innovative and tech-oriented approach to give clients access to a vast network of suppliers, retailers, carriers, and distributors to suit their specific business needs. WebLogistics LLC has become the fulfillment partner for Amazon sellers looking to scale their revenue.
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 15th, 2022 – Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Kaichain – The Architecture of Flawless Transaction
Kaichain is an upcoming blockchain network that overcomes the current flaws in major ecosystems, such as higher TPS, lower operational costs and environment-friendly transactions. Kaichain offers a solution to the scalability faced by all major blockchain networks as they struggle to support the massive adoption. Blockchain adoption has seen an...
Paramediq Releases US Version of All-in-One EMS Management Suite for Ambulance and Fire
This company’s software streamlines billing, reporting, cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, and more, for efficient first-responder dispatches. Paramediq, a technology provider, announces the launch of the US version of its all-in-one Emergency Medical Services (EMS) management suite for ambulance and fire responders. The company’s unified system offers fast, reliable, and intuitive features for streamlining billing, reporting (EPCR), cloud dispatch, administration, logistics, as well as the National EMS Information System (NEMSIS) and security.
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers
China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
China-hifi-Audio Offers Various Audiophile Tube Amplifiers to Deliver Optimal Sound Output Performance At Different Conditions
China-hifi-Audio provides numerous audiophile tube amplifiers with many features that enable users to listen to music and watch in the comfort of their homes or wherever they are. From audio cables to tube amplifiers, China-hifi-Audio is a go-to name when it comes to buying quality audiophile tube amplifiers. The store...
Porter Ranch Dental Studio Hands Over the Baton of Leadership to A Duo of Dynamic and Dedicated Dentists
The reins are being handed over to a new administration after months of planning and collaboration amongst the past and present owners of the dental studio. Porter Ranch Dental Studio is pleased to announce a change in its ownership as Dr. Alex Dolgov and Dr. Thu Hoang have become the new owners of the dental studio based in California. This handover was confirmed by the former owner, Dr. Bang Phan, who gracefully bowed out after faithfully serving the Porter Ranch Dental Studio. Dr. Phan’s model of selfless leadership and an incredible work ethic has left an indelible mark on Porter Ranch.
Dr. Vijendra Kumar Jain Provides Brain Tumor Surgery at Ultra-Modern Facility in Delhi and NCR
“Neuro and spinal surgeries are some of the most complex procedures a doctor can perform. We provide a wide range of neuro and spinal surgeries to meet the needs of our patients.”. Brain tumors are abnormal brain tissue growth known as neoplasms and are classified into three main categories depending...
Application Hosting Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2027
“AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft (US), Liquid Web (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC Technology (Ireland), Apprenda (US), Navisite (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Capgemini (France), DigitalOcean (US), Oracle (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bluehost (US), HostGator (US), Netmagic Solutions (India), GreenGeeks (US), Cloudways (Malta).”. Application Hosting Market by...
Red Wolf Technology Joins Forces with Distribution Partner Injured Gadgets in the American Market
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company and the developer of the Primo Polishing System™. The company has partnered with Injured Gadgets to distribute its mobile device repair products. As the new handset market cools and the secondary market heats up, services that add value to used...
Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights
Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.
LEONID Announces the Launch of $50MM LEONID Capital Management SPVIII, Investing in Ground Breaking Government Contract Finance Strategy
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – LEONID Capital Management (‘LCM’), a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, has launched its third US Government Contract Finance investment fund, Leonid Capital Management SPV III. LCM offers true government contract financing in the form of term loans and revolving lines of credit based on the full, future value of contracts. With the successful close and deployment of their previous fund, the firm targets a $50 million close by December 15, 2022. Investment bank Bastiat Partners is leading the current capital raise effort.
Ifcon Technology launched a SaaS platform for traders who use TradingView platform sending alerts to Telegram.
Ifcon Technology unveils TradingHook.com, a new SaaS that enables traders to receive instantaneous notifications over Telegram from TradingView alerts via webhook. TradingHook.com, a new SaaS from developed by Ifcon Technology, will enable traders to get immediate updates over Telegram. With only a few easy steps, it’s possible to have all TradingView alerts delivered directly to the user’s Telegram account. Without the complexity of navigating between applications, it is the quickest and, thus, most straightforward method to get Trading View notifications and Never missed any good trading opportunity again.
How social media jump started EZ Home’s business
During today’s increasing inflation, everyone is forced to make the most of the things they already have at home. But in order to do so, people usually lack direction and do not know where to find cool yet useful DIYs for their homes in order to make their home look more stunning.
Flight Mart announces electric motorcycle that charges quickly in 6 minutes
Flight Mart, a Singaporean company, announced the launch of four electric motorcycles that can be fully charged in 6 minutes and have a range of 150 kilometers. Company founder Mr. Zhong Ying-chang Max announced the news at the press conference. One of the Tungkunese models, M-0769S, is an antique-looking electric motorcycle with a maximum speed of 80km-100km, a vehicle equipment mass of 100kg, external dimension 1900mm*720mm*1150mm, a maximum continuous power of 5000w, and a battery life of 150km.The model is also equipped with 72V, 200A BMS battery protection system and board. It only takes 6 minutes to complete each charge.
Nickel Cadmium Battery Market worth $1.6 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 2.8%
The global nickel cadmium battery market is projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type (C, D, A, AA, AAA, 9 V), Block Battery Construction (L Range, M Range, H Range), End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Marine) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global nickel cadmium battery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 at CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The nickel cadmium battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses nickel and cadmium as electrodes. The battery is abbreviated as Ni-Cd and is available in different sizes and shapes. The nickel cadmium battery is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, which include aerospace and defense, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and marine.
Smart Card IC Market worth $3.9 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 6.3%
[222 Pages Report] The global smart card IC market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Smart Card IC Market by Type (Microprocessor, Memory), Architecture (16-bit, 32-bit), Interface, Application (USIMs/eSIMs, ID Cards, Financial Cards), End-user Industry (Telecommunications, BFSI) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global smart card IC market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the smart card IC market can be attributed to rising usage of SIMs and eSIMs in smartphones and government agencies promoting digitalization.
Remote Sensing Services Market worth $26.6 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 14.9%
Remote Sensing Services Market is expected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2027 from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 to , at a CAGR of 14.9%. The report “Remote Sensing Services Market by Application, Platform (Satellites, UAVs, Manned Aircraft, Ground), End Use, Resolution (Spatial, Spectral, Radiometric, Temporal), Type, Technology (Active, Passive) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Remote Sensing Services market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%. Remote sensing is gathering data about target objects that are not in direct contact with sensors. The sensors collect data through inputs using electromagnetic radiation or acoustical waves emitted by target objects. Remote sensing services include technical training for analysis, wherein service providers process and analyze the collected data for commercial and defense users and impart training to customers for equipment and operational knowledge.
