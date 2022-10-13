The global nickel cadmium battery market is projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type (C, D, A, AA, AAA, 9 V), Block Battery Construction (L Range, M Range, H Range), End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Marine) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global nickel cadmium battery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 at CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The nickel cadmium battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses nickel and cadmium as electrodes. The battery is abbreviated as Ni-Cd and is available in different sizes and shapes. The nickel cadmium battery is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, which include aerospace and defense, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and marine.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO