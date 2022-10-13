ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sheboygan Press

One person dies in Sherman house fire in Sheboygan County

By Larry Gallup, Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
The Sheboygan Press
 4 days ago

SHERMAN - One person has died as the result of a house fire Tuesday, the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Firefighters from eight departments, as well as the sheriff's office, responded to the fire on Abbott Drive, near County I and just outside of Random Lake, early Tuesday morning.

After putting out the fire, firefighters later returned to the home and found a body inside.

Investigation into the fire continues.

MORE : Food relief programs throughout the state are feeling the effects of inflation in their pantries

MORE : Plymouth settles lawsuit of former city administrator Jordan Skiff, who was fired 9 months into the job

Contact Larry Gallup at 920-996-7216 or lgallup@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @LarryGallup.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: One person dies in Sherman house fire in Sheboygan County

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

How to support victims of bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee apartment arson, shots fired: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee apartment was the scene of a shots fired incident and arson Saturday night, Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Police Department said shots were fired into four apartments at a building near 40th and Florist shortly before 9 p.m. No one was hit. One of the apartments caught...
MILWAUKEE, WI
neenahsatellite.com

One Crash with Two Cars Totaled from the Same Family

Not many people can say they’ve had a near-death experience, but Sophie Nedens can. It’s a perfect spring day in 2021. Sophie is a sophomore at Neenah High School and is a new driver. Sophie drives home from a hiking excursion with friends. She views the world from...
NEENAH, WI
WISN

6 displaced after house fire on Milwaukee's northwest side

MILWAUKEE -- Six people are displaced after a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side. The Milwaukee Fire Department said a call came in shortly before 6 a.m. Sunday for the fire at 57th & Silver Spring. Officials said the fire was on the building's first and second floor. The fire department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Waldo Man Arrested After Stealing a Truck Near Plymouth

A Waldo man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a vehicle near Plymouth. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, the victim was traveling on County Highway P Tuesday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Brock Bodwin. When the victim got out to...
PLYMOUTH, WI
Q985

Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread

Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
WAUKESHA, WI
KCCI.com

Tornado caught on security camera outside Wisconsin business

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Tornado sirens blared all over Southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday morning and early afternoon, with one storm leaving a mess behind in West Allis. A surveillance camera at D.A. Berther Inc., a kitchen equipment supply store, caught the small tornado spinning down the street. "I was...
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

'The killing must stop': Family seeks answers in man's killing

MILWAUKEE — Police told WISN 12 News a 33-year-old man was shot and killed near 24th Place and Cornell Street on Sept. 27. Family identified the victim as Torrey Smith. Saturday, the family gathered to remember Smith and plead for justice. They told WISN 12 News they don't know what happened, and that police have not made any arrests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police issue warning for serial Culver's robber in southeastern Wisconsin

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for robbing Culver's restaurants in three different Wisconsin cities. Police say they suspect the man was involved in a Culver's robbery on September 26th in Lake Mills. Since then, police say two other Culver's were targeted in Mequon and Janesville.
LAKE MILLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) says it is aware of a video that has been circulating on social media. It shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Officials say the individuals involved in the video have been identified. MPD is investigating...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man in police custody following deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly crash Saturday morning. They say a 38-year-old Greenfield man is in custody following a deadly car crash near 4th and Holt in Milwaukee. Police say a driver was heading east on Holt Avenue when he hit another car. A 28-year-old man...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee death investigation near 75th and Kiehnau

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating a death near 75th and Kiehnau early Saturday, Oct. 15. This is on the city's northwest side. Police had an apartment complex taped off. When police provide more information on this incident, FOX6 News will update this...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Wisconsin

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake

RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase; 4 teens arrested

MILWAUKEE - Four teenagers were taken into custody Sunday morning, Oct.16, following a police chase that began near 28th and Melvina – and ended near 14th and Vliet in Milwaukee. Officials say the chase began around 2 a.m. after the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery about three...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha attempted carjacking, police chase; 4 teens charged

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Four Milwaukee teens are accused of attempted armed carjacking and other crimes after a Waukesha incident led to a police chase on Oct. 12. Police were called to a gas station near West Avenue and Sunset Drive around 5:30 p.m. that day for a reported armed robbery in progress. A customer asked an employee to call 911 because two people had "tried to steal his car at gunpoint," according to a criminal complaint.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Missing man killed overnight in interstate crash

MARSHALL, Wis. — An elderly man died overnight after crashing his car into a wooded area off of the interstate in eastern Dane County, according to Wisconsin State Patrol officials. Troopers first drove to mile marker 253 on I-94 shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday after authorities with the Greendale Police Department told them a missing person’s cell phone had pinged...
DANE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4 tornadoes Wednesday: West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington, Lake Geneva

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The National Weather Service confirmed four EF-0 Tornadoes touched down in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Oct. 13 – in West Allis, Nashotah, Burlington and Lake Geneva. Peak winds were 65mph except for West Allis, which was 75 mph. The West Allis tornado was confirmed Thursday afternoon....
BURLINGTON, WI
The Sheboygan Press

The Sheboygan Press

1K+
Followers
374
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Sheboygan area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at sheboyganpress.com.

 http://sheboyganpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy