Louisville, KY

Wave 3

New Albany woman living in Florida murdered by ex-husband

More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

New Albany teen motorcyclist dies in Meade County crash, KSP says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
k105.com

Driver pulls into path of Breckinridge Co. Sheriff’s Office deputy on way to emergency call

A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
CARROLLTON, KY
wdrb.com

Body found in Ohio River in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

A Ky. mother’s warning: The deadly dangers of ‘co-sleeping’

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
VERSAILLES, KY
wdrb.com

2 juveniles arrested after reports of shots fired at Jeffersonville movie theater

JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

