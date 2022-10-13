Read full article on original website
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an all too common story, an unsolved murder and a family still looking for answers. Kenneth Belt was shot and killed on October 18th 2016. Nearly six years later, his family still doesn’t know why he was killed or who pulled the trigger.
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change;...
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 17-year-old boy from New Albany, Indiana died while riding a motorcycle in Meade County on Saturday night, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP said troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238 around 9:45 p.m. Police said the teenager was operating a Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on US 60 when he tried to pass a 2010 Nissan Titan that was also traveling eastbound.
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
A Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been involved in an injury accident while en route to an emergency call. Kentucky State Police said that on Saturday afternoon at approximately 2:15, sheriff’s office Lt. Tyler Hardin (the BCSO website lists Hardin as a “Lieutenant” although the uniform shirt Hardin is wearing in the website photo states he’s a “Sergeant”) was traveling east on Hwy 60 with emergency lights and sirens activated. As Hardin approached the intersection of Hwy 86, a 2000 Ford F-150, being driven by Charles Board, drove into his path.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officers said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday morning at a Jeffersonville movie theatre. Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) responded to the Xscape Theatre 12 on report of shots being fired near the front parking area of the theatre. Officials said nobody was injured and no...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A body was recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - In a single instant, it is often said, life can change forever. For Kayla Sorrell and Ross Burd, on May 13, 2021, it changed in three. The first was at 8 a.m., when Burd dropped off young Raven to the babysitter, a trusted woman who shared a special bond with Raven. It was a normal day.
JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) -- Police said there was a "theatre disturbance" early Sunday at a movie theater, after a report of a shooting in the parking lot. Detective Josh Schiller with the Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called to Xscape Theatres Jeffersonville 12 just after 12:30 a.m. on Sunday on reports of shots fired in the front parking lot.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Family friends of the man police found bloodied and holding a machete at Clarksville's Walmart say he didn't deserve to die. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody days after he kidnapped another man as he was walking out of a Little Caesars. According to court documents, 45-year-old Rudolph Yearby was arrested Wednesday. Police said the incident took place on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Little...
