Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market worth $2.9 billion by 2027 | Key Players are Novozymes, Associated British Foods, DSM, DuPont, BASF, and Chr. Hansen

Veterinary Diagnostics Market worth $4.4 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The prominent players in the veterinary diagnostic market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Zoetis, Inc. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), NEOGEN Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Virbac (France), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co. Ltd. (China)”. In...
Nickel Cadmium Battery Market worth $1.6 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 2.8%
The global nickel cadmium battery market is projected to reach USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 1.4 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027. According to the new market research report “Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type (C, D, A, AA, AAA, 9 V), Block Battery Construction (L Range, M Range, H Range), End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Marine) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global nickel cadmium battery market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 Billion by 2027 at CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The nickel cadmium battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses nickel and cadmium as electrodes. The battery is abbreviated as Ni-Cd and is available in different sizes and shapes. The nickel cadmium battery is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, which include aerospace and defense, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and marine.
Smart Card IC Market worth $3.9 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 6.3%
[222 Pages Report] The global smart card IC market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027. The report “Smart Card IC Market by Type (Microprocessor, Memory), Architecture (16-bit, 32-bit), Interface, Application (USIMs/eSIMs, ID Cards, Financial Cards), End-user Industry (Telecommunications, BFSI) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The global smart card IC market is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the smart card IC market can be attributed to rising usage of SIMs and eSIMs in smartphones and government agencies promoting digitalization.
Remote Sensing Services Market worth $26.6 Billion USD by 2027, at CAGR of 14.9%
Remote Sensing Services Market is expected to reach USD 26.6 billion by 2027 from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 to , at a CAGR of 14.9%. The report “Remote Sensing Services Market by Application, Platform (Satellites, UAVs, Manned Aircraft, Ground), End Use, Resolution (Spatial, Spectral, Radiometric, Temporal), Type, Technology (Active, Passive) and Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The Remote Sensing Services market is projected to grow from USD 13.2 billion in 2022 to USD 26.6 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.9%. Remote sensing is gathering data about target objects that are not in direct contact with sensors. The sensors collect data through inputs using electromagnetic radiation or acoustical waves emitted by target objects. Remote sensing services include technical training for analysis, wherein service providers process and analyze the collected data for commercial and defense users and impart training to customers for equipment and operational knowledge.
Stem Cell Therapy Market worth $558 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The stem cell therapy market is consolidated in nature with prominent players in the stem cell therapy market include Smith+Nephew (UK), MEDIPOST Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Anterogen Co., Ltd. (South Korea), CORESTEM (South Korea)”. – In July 2022, CORESTEM (South Korea) continued enrolling participants for the Phase 3 clinical trial...
Industrial Metrology Market worth $14.6 Billion USD by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%
[316 Pages Report] The industrial metrology market is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2022 to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The report “Industrial Metrology Market by Offering, Equipment, Application (Quality Control & Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping & Modeling), End-User Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Manufacturing, Semiconductor), Region – Global Forecast to 2027” The industrial metrology market is expected to grow from USD 10.9 billion in 2022 to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The most significant factor driving the growth of the industrial metrology market include surging adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (EVs), rising demand for big data analytics, increasing demand for automobiles in emerging economies, growing demand for quality and inspection equipment in precision manufacturing industry, and increasing focus on manufacturing superior- and uniform-quality products.
Global Automotive Plastics Market to Surpass a Valuation of US$ 30.8 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.9% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 135 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 255 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Automotive Plastics Market””. Automotive Plastics Market for Passenger Cars by Product Type (PP, PU, PVC, PA), Application (Interior, Exterior, Under Bonnet), Vehicle Type (Conventional Cars, Electric Cars), and Geography. The global automotive...
Application Hosting Market Growth, Opportunities Business Scenario, Share, Growth Size, Scope, Key Segments and Forecast to 2027
“AWS (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Rackspace (US), Microsoft (US), Liquid Web (US), Sungard AS (US), DXC Technology (Ireland), Apprenda (US), Navisite (US), Spectrum Enterprise (US), Capgemini (France), DigitalOcean (US), Oracle (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Bluehost (US), HostGator (US), Netmagic Solutions (India), GreenGeeks (US), Cloudways (Malta).”. Application Hosting Market by...
Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight
Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027
DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
Global OLED Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global OLED Market To Be Driven By The Escalating Demand For AMOLED Smartphones And Wearable Technologies In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026. The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global OLED Market Share, Growth, Size, Trend, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global OLED market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, technologies, end-uses, and major regions.
HSL Management Europe KB Announces Increased Focus on Commodities
HSL Management Europe KB has reported an increased focus on commodities from it’s retail clients. Canada-based financial services provider HSL Management Europe KB has today announced it would increase its focus on commodities investing, despite growing concerns over inflation and market volatility. The increased commitment demonstrates how HSL Management...
Reward Token ‘Nanolife Africa’ launched to address healthcare concerns in Africa
Reward token, Nanolife Africa, helps address health care concerns in Africa. The development and sale of nano- and quantum-technology goods for the healthcare industry are supported by the reward token Nanolife Africa (XNLA). The major goals of XNLA are to provide a stable source of income for people in Africa and beyond using the most recent advancements in the field of digital currency and to contribute to the developing disruptive role of the fourth industrial revolution in addressing health care concerns in Africa.
Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund and World Collective powered by F4D announce Fall 2022 lineup of Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks
Created for fashion executives and students around the world, the complimentary new series will debut online on October 17, 2022. NEW YORK – October 15, 2022 – Yue-Sai Kan China Beauty Charity Fund (CBCF), in partnership with the World Collective powered by F4D, today announced the Fall 2022 schedule of their Executive Education in Sustainable Fashion Master Talks, premiering Monday, October 17, 2022. Conducted in English with Chinese subtitles, the free series of weekly online masterclasses is tailored to executives and professionals engaged in fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and services, designed to provide them with insights and design-thinking skills to enable them to apply innovative solutions, build profitable companies and set themselves up for successful futures.
Red Wolf Technology Joins Forces with Distribution Partner Injured Gadgets in the American Market
Red Wolf Technology is a premier American technology company and the developer of the Primo Polishing System™. The company has partnered with Injured Gadgets to distribute its mobile device repair products. As the new handset market cools and the secondary market heats up, services that add value to used...
The Official Launch Of The Community Round For Pureboost Via Wefunder’s Community Investment Platform Raised Over $2M
SAN DIEGO, CA – OCTOBER 15th, 2022 – Within a few short hours after its public launch on September 28, at 9 am EST, Pureboost raised over $2 million on Wefunder, the leading popular crowdfunding site in the United States. Pureboost is the number one best-selling antioxidant clean energy drink blend on Amazon, and it does not include sugar or sucralose.
Tech start-up develops innovative picking and order fulfillment platform
Extended Reality Pick-to-Light solution from FroXx Industries allows users to quickly pick parts and fulfill orders through an immersive system. VADUZ, Liechtenstein – October 15, 2022 – One of the most important economic lessons of the COVID pandemic was the importance and fragility of global supply chains. In...
Indian Government Launches eVisa Facility For Brazilian Citizens
The Government of India is pleased to announce that starting today, Brazilian citizens can apply for an Indian visa online. In most cases, the visa application process will take no more than 48 hours to complete.This new initiative makes it easier and faster for Brazilian citizens to obtain an Indian visa, and will contribute to increasing travel and trade between our two countries. We welcome all Brazilians who wish to visit India, and look forward to deepening our friendship and cooperation in the years ahead.
China-hifi-Audio Brings Premium Willsenton Series Audiophile Tube Amplifiers To Music Lovers
China-hifi-Audio presents top-notch audiophile tube amplifiers perfect for movie and music lovers looking to create the best listening experience in the comfort of their homes or offices. On China-hifi-Audio’s website, clients can find a huge assortment of audiophile tube amplifiers suited to all their entertainment needs. This online store provides...
VapiaCoin is the first Blockchain in the World based on the VTM system and assisted by Artificial Intelligence
VapiaCoin is the first Blockchain in the World based on the VTM system and assisted by Artificial Intelligence. The famous VAPIA Team launches VapiaCoin and VapiaVTM for members. Vapia launches its own coin on December 2nd, VapiaCoin is based on a complex and unique system in the world. This coin...
