Westbrook, CT

Eyewitness News

CT sandwich shop named state’s ‘Best Fast Food’

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular magazine said it pinpointed the best fast food in each state, including Connecticut. Food & Wine called its 50 quick-service, locally-loved restaurants across the country “the future of fast food.”. For Connecticut, it named Waterbury’s Nardelli’s Grinder Shoppe as the best fast food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
FOX 61

Nardelli's named best fast food in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Connecticut — You may call it a sub, a hoagie, or a grinder, but a national magazine has ranked the best place to get one in the state as Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe. Food & Wine magazine last week published a list of the best fast foods in each...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Avelo Airlines reduces select flights following decline in demand

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Avelo Airlines says they are reducing the amount of flights that are being offered from New Haven to Nashville, Baltimore, Chicago, and Raleigh. Head of communications Jim Olson says flights to these locations are still new, so Avelo is analyzing how busy those flights are.
NEW HAVEN, CT
laconiadailysun.com

Shonda Rhimes 'buys an 11-bedroom mansion in Connecticut'

Shonda Rhimes has spent $15.17 million on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut. The 52-year-old TV screenwriter has bought the spectacular, 11-bedroom property from the founders of the Melissa and Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Site unveils 2023′s best colleges in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Researchers compared colleges and universities to come up with the best schools in the country. The personal finances website WalletHub.com released on Monday its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings. While it compared 900 higher education institutions across the country, the site came up with the top...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Inaugural Napoli Food Show arrives at Mohegan Sun

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Napoli Foods, the Cheshire-based food giant that supplies so many markets and restaurants with an array of epicurean items made the most of its Monday at Mohegan Sun. The Earth Expo was filled with more than 140 vendors from across the region for the inaugural “Napoli...
MONTVILLE, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
nehomemag.com

A Connecticut Home Designed for Entertaining and Family Fun

A nearly 11,000-square-foot residence runs the risk of feeling overwhelming and cold, but this Fairfield County home decorated by Chauncey Boothby is anything but. It helped that Boothby was already quite familiar with the clients, having grown up with the wife in Maine and then, later, working with them on a ground-up project there. “I knew their tastes well, which made for a smooth process,” explains Boothby. “The goal was to create an environment that’s warm, cozy, and family friendly. They have four young children, so everything has to be bulletproof.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
New Haven Independent

120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.

Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Today’s Vehicle Fire

2022-10-14@5:00pm–#Milford CT– #cttraffic– Today’s vehicle fire is being hosted by Milford on I-95 northbound near exit 41 for your commuting pleasure. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
MILFORD, CT
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Connecticut

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Connecticut offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Constitution State has to offer along the Essex Steam Train.
ESSEX, CT
06880danwoog.com

Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash

Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
OLD LYME, CT
sheltonherald.com

Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station

SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC of Glastonbury, Connecticut Secures Largest Physical Injury Verdict in State’s History

HARTFORD, CT—It was an emotional day at the Hartford Superior Courthouse on October 5 as the team from Connecticut Trial Firm, LLC sat beside their clients, Juan “Mikey” and Emily Cruz. It had been five years since the firm was enlisted to take on the personal injury case that left Juan with a crushed abdomen, fractured ribs, paraplegia, and a likelihood that he would never walk again.
GLASTONBURY, CT

