Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
This Out of the Way Idaho Diner Serves Mouthwatering Food
A neighbor relocated to Twin Falls. He came from Wyoming. Within a couple of weeks, he discovered Norm’s Café. After that, he rarely cooked and ate at home. He became a regular of the Gem State gem. I used to have a pastor who was a native of...
Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Nevaeh is a lover of people, animals
IDAHO, USA — This week's Wednesday's child is a sweet 11-year-old girl, with so much love to give! Her name is Nevaeh, and she's looking for a place to call her forever home. We met up with her at Tubbs Berry Farm in Twin Falls, and got to know her a little bit. She will steal your heart!
Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved
TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say. “Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage). The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday. ...
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month
Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
WATCH: Outraged Idaho Karen Stops Traffic; Tries Citizen’s Arrest
Road rage is a situation most drivers have experienced at least once. Some people just take it to ridiculous extremes, and "Karens" are notorious for taking EVERYTHING to extremes. I've had a few run-ins with angry motorists, but nothing that ever resulted in damage to vehicles or fisticuffs. I remember...
kmvt
One person sent to hospital in rollover crash in Jerome County on Sunday
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A woman is in the hospital today with unknown injuries, after she was ejected from her vehicle in a rollover crash in Jerome County Sunday afternoon. The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Fire, and Jerome EMS responded to South 200 West near Bob Barton road around...
Photographic Evidence People In Twin Falls Don’t Know How To Handle Fender Benders
I absolutely love living here. That being said, I don't always like the drivers in the area. I paid off my car in 2018 and since that date, my car has been hit at least 4 different times and not one of them handled the situation correctly. The first time...
An Awful Disease Has Been Targeting Puppies And Kittens In Twin Falls
Parvo is an awful disease that targets puppies and kittens. It is incredibly deadly and highly contagious. It has been traveling through Twin Falls, but this time it is a little different. Parvo In Twin Falls Is Different. I was speaking with a vet at Valley View Veterinary Clinic who...
Burley Man Killed in Saturday Rollover
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover on Interstate 86 east of Declo. According to Idaho State Police, the Burley man was driving a GMC Jimmy on I-86 west at around 7:24 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the SUV ending up in the median. ISP said the road was blocked for less than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.
Rupert Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash
RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of Rupert. The 60-year-old of Rupert had been headed east on State Highway 25, at just before 7 p.m. on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he tried to pass a Chevrolet sedan as it was making a left-hand turn off the highway and struck the driver's side, according to Idaho State Police. The 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the car, also from Rupert, was not injured in the crash. The road was blocked for more than two-hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.
eastidahonews.com
