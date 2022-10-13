ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Idaho 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved

TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say. “Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage). The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday. ...
Popular Store in Twin Falls Closing its Doors at End of the Month

Over the last couple of years, Twin Falls has seen many stores come and go. Some stores have opened and closed in the same year, and other stores that have been in Twin Falls for years are seeing their doors close for the final time. It seems that every week and every month another store is closing, and the trend doesn't seem to be ending. Each store has its reasons for closing, but one common theme is that many of them are seeing the results of the pandemic catching up with them, even after a couple of years have passed. While many of us are looking to get back to normal, many of the local stores are seeing the repercussions, and it is causing Twin to say goodbye to stores they love. One popular store in Twin Falls is set to close its doors at the end of the month, and while the sales will be nice, losing the store will hurt more.
Burley Man Killed in Saturday Rollover

DECLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A 54-year-old man died Saturday in a rollover on Interstate 86 east of Declo. According to Idaho State Police, the Burley man was driving a GMC Jimmy on I-86 west at around 7:24 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder, overcorrected, and rolled the SUV ending up in the median. ISP said the road was blocked for less than an hour. The crash remains under investigation.
Rupert Man Killed in Two-vehicle Crash

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 60-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash just east of Rupert. The 60-year-old of Rupert had been headed east on State Highway 25, at just before 7 p.m. on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he tried to pass a Chevrolet sedan as it was making a left-hand turn off the highway and struck the driver's side, according to Idaho State Police. The 60-year-old was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver of the car, also from Rupert, was not injured in the crash. The road was blocked for more than two-hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office, East End Fire Quick Response Unit and Idaho Transportation Department also responded to the crash.
