Vigil for former Daphne High soccer coach who died from rare form of cancer

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Trione Park in Daphne for 32-year-old former Daphne High School soccer coach, Adam Looney, who passed away Thursday morning during his fight against a rare form of cancer, according to someone close to the matter. Looney leaves behind a wife and an 8-month-old son.

Looney, who was hired at Daphne in the summer of 2019, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors in his spine and liver in January 2019 and was battling this form of cancer for over three years.









A GoFundMe was set up to help Looney and his wife Jordan, who is the color guard instructor at Daphne, pay for all of the medical expenses. As of Oct. 13, over $11,000 has been raised for the Looney family.

A Mobile native, Looney attended Theodore High School in 2004 and Baker High School from 2005-08.

Looney coached the entire 2019 season while undergoing treatment before leaving to coach Spring Hill College in 2021 in an assistant coaching role.

In the 2020-21 season, Looney coached the Trojans to a 15-3-1 record and reached the AHSAA Final Four for the third time in school history. Before Daphne, Looney was the head boys coach at Satsuma High School from 2016-19.

Looney has spent time coaching the Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club and the Daphne Rangers A Soccer Club Team since 2015-16. He also coached Mobile United FC from 2015-16.











Three of Looney’s former players reflected on the impact he had on their lives:

“Coach Looney coached me many different seasons and what I will remember most about him is how much he cared for his players,” said class of 2023 GCRFC and DHS Men’s Soccer player Ethan Perrigin. “He really made our team feel like a family. He taught us more than soccer. He taught us to be courageous and to never give up. He will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Coach Looney always pushed me to try harder and be the best player and leader I could be,” said Beck Risser, DHS Men’s Soccer Class of 2022. “He was a positive influence for me in and out of soccer. We will miss him.”

“Coach [Looney] taught me that no matter what the obstacle you can always overcome any adversity with perseverance,” said Hunter Behr, player. “He aspired me to push through the hard days in my life and has been a great man to look up to throughout my life.”

Spring Hill College athletic director Joe Niland offered his support for the Looney family:

“We [Spring Hill College] were very saddened by the news of Coach Adam Looney’s passing, although he had a short tenure here at Spring Hill College he made a very positive impact on our student-athletes,” said Niland. “We pray that God grants Adam’s family comfort and strength at this time.”

Adam Looney special from Sunday Sports Overtime in 2020

