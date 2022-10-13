ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

Vigil for former Daphne High soccer coach who died from rare form of cancer

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

DAPHNE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Trione Park in Daphne for 32-year-old former Daphne High School soccer coach, Adam Looney, who passed away Thursday morning during his fight against a rare form of cancer, according to someone close to the matter. Looney leaves behind a wife and an 8-month-old son.

Looney, who was hired at Daphne in the summer of 2019, was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumors in his spine and liver in January 2019 and was battling this form of cancer for over three years.

Tickets for University of South Alabama football game Saturday: Where to watch and more
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dzDIg_0iY0C0WV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vSxZ_0iY0C0WV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IWTkn_0iY0C0WV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mieJ2_0iY0C0WV00

A GoFundMe was set up to help Looney and his wife Jordan, who is the color guard instructor at Daphne, pay for all of the medical expenses. As of Oct. 13, over $11,000 has been raised for the Looney family.

A Mobile native, Looney attended Theodore High School in 2004 and Baker High School from 2005-08.

Looney coached the entire 2019 season while undergoing treatment before leaving to coach Spring Hill College in 2021 in an assistant coaching role.

In the 2020-21 season, Looney coached the Trojans to a 15-3-1 record and reached the AHSAA Final Four for the third time in school history. Before Daphne, Looney was the head boys coach at Satsuma High School from 2016-19.

Looney has spent time coaching the Gulf Coast Rangers Football Club and the Daphne Rangers A Soccer Club Team since 2015-16. He also coached Mobile United FC from 2015-16.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgwJE_0iY0C0WV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABDYH_0iY0C0WV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ea9fG_0iY0C0WV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dACmc_0iY0C0WV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxYty_0iY0C0WV00

Three of Looney’s former players reflected on the impact he had on their lives:

“Coach Looney coached me many different seasons and what I will remember most about him is how much he cared for his players,” said class of 2023 GCRFC and DHS Men’s Soccer player Ethan Perrigin. “He really made our team feel like a family. He taught us more than soccer. He taught us to be courageous and to never give up. He will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“Coach Looney always pushed me to try harder and be the best player and leader I could be,” said Beck Risser, DHS Men’s Soccer Class of 2022. “He was a positive influence for me in and out of soccer. We will miss him.”

“Coach [Looney] taught me that no matter what the obstacle you can always overcome any adversity with perseverance,” said Hunter Behr, player. “He aspired me to push through the hard days in my life and has been a great man to look up to throughout my life.”

Spring Hill College athletic director Joe Niland offered his support for the Looney family:

“We [Spring Hill College] were very saddened by the news of Coach Adam Looney’s passing, although he had a short tenure here at Spring Hill College he made a very positive impact on our student-athletes,” said Niland. “We pray that God grants Adam’s family comfort and strength at this time.”

Adam Looney special from Sunday Sports Overtime in 2020

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Hundreds attend Down Syndrome Buddy Walk 2022 at Battleship Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a great day for a walk with your “buddy.” The Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society Buddy Walk is in the books for 2022. Hundreds of people, including the Petri family, were out walking around Battleship Park raising money for the local chapter of the Down Syndrome Society. The walk […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bikers pay homage to fellow rider who died of cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fellow bikers went above and beyond to give one of their own a proper send-off Saturday. The ride honored Ralph Anderson, who passed away last month from cancer. Anderson, U.S. Navy veteran, had a passion for riding motorcycles with several groups, including the Mobtown Riders as...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman arrested in Mississippi, allegedly kidnapped 2 children

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is being brought back from Mississippi and will be charged for kidnapping a two-year-old and a 17-year-old, according to Pensacola police officers.  Alyana Gulley, 22, will be charged with two counts of kidnapping once back in Pensacola, according to officers.  Officers issued an AMBER Alert on Saturday, saying […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

FNFF Play of the Week (Week 9)

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Voting is open for the FNFF Play of the Week for Week 9! Cast your vote and the winner will be announced Sunday night on Sports Overtime on News 5! To vote from social media and the WKRG News 5 app: Click here.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Foley outlasts Davidson despite DJ Butler’s 6 touchdowns

Reece Tynes accounted for 4 touchdowns as Foley withstood a furious Davidson rally and clinched a Class 7A playoff berth with a 43-41 victory on Friday night at Ivan Jones Stadium. The Lions (5-3, 4-1 7A, Region 1) can claim the region title outright with a win at home against...
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Foley woman celebrates 105th birthday with surprise party

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Audrey Ainsley was surprised in a big way this week and she knows she’s one lucky lady. “Here I am, no disease, healthy,” said Ainsley. The staff at Gulfside Medical Care in Foley threw her a party for her 105th birthday with cake, snacks and gifts to mark the occasion. Dr. […]
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

With Cassie Carli’s cause of death unknown, charges against Marcus Spanevelo dropped

Charges against the ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama have been dropped. Marcus Spanevelo was charged with tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation and destruction of evidence in Santa Rosa County, but he had not been charged in Florida or Alabama with the death of Cassie Carli.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes swears in first police squad

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - History was made in Semmes as the city sworn in its first squad of police officers Friday. The public attended the swearing-in ceremony at Semmes Honor Park for the ceremony. The news officers include Sgt. Laun Duke Bagsby, Officer Michael Anderson, Officer Alex Cook and Officer...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Mother charged in 2021 death of six-year-old son in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 45-year-old woman is behind bars charged with chemical endangerment of a child that led to his death. Kristina Rankins was booked into the Mobile Metro Jail just before 2 a.m. Sunday morning. In December of last year, a 6-year-old boy was found dead at Oak Knoll Apartments. That investigation started […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy