Parkersburg shooter turns himself in, released on bond

PARKERSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Thursday in relation to a shooting incident which occured the week prior.

Reports from the Parkersburg Police Department indicate that, on Thursday, October 13, 2022, William “Bill” Watson, 56 of Parkersburg, was charged with the felony offense of Malicious Wounding.

The charge pertains to a shooting which took place on Thursday, October 6, 2022 in the 800 block of Virginia Avenue.

Watson is alleged to have been in the area seeking the location of a family member which had potentially been assaulted.

Watson, also alleged to have been in possession of a .40 caliber pistol at the time, then shot Calvin Jennings Schoolcraft in the abdomen.

The victim was subsequently transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark to undergo surgery, after which he was transferred to a Morgantown hospital.

Schoolcraft is purported not to have been armed at the time the shooting occurred.

Watson turned himself in to authorities at Wood County Magistrate Court, and was later released on a $75,000 bond.

Those with information pertaining to the investigation are asked to reach out to Detective Miller at (304) 424-8427.