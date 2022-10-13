ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graham, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas home to latest $2M Texas lottery winner

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in Dallas won a second-tier Mega Millions prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Oct. 7. The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip located at 2001 S. Bowie Drive, in Weatherford. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.It matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (6-11-29-36-55), but not the Mega Ball number (21). The Megaplier number was 2.Mega Millions is played by choosing five numbers from a field of 70 and one Mega Ball number from the second field of 25 numbers. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, players must match all six numbers drawn including the Mega Ball. Players matching fewer numbers may not win the jackpot, but still walk away winners. Mega Millions currently offers a $20 million starting jackpot and a second-tier (match 5+0) prize of $1 million. By choosing the Megaplier for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four or five times, winning as much as $5 million. Drawings are broadcast each Tuesday and Friday at 10:12 p.m. CT.
DALLAS, TX
Z94

Lawton Restaurants That Could Be National Franchises

If there's two things that Lawton does best, it's food and bad roads. Since there isn't enough server space in the US to list all the bad roads in Lawton, lets focus on five local restaurants that could totally pull off being a national chain. 1. Wayne's Drive In. When...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

WFISD parent speaks on allegations against elementary teacher

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls Independent School District music teacher is put on administrative leave after allegations surfaced online. “Not until this was made public on social media did we realize and everything clicked into place,” a parent of a child alleging abuse said. On Thursday, allegations began to surface on social media […]
KLST/KSAN

Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta. Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Comanche County Memorial updates mask guidelines

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital has updated its mask guidelines, which will now be based on an inspection of Comanche County infection rates each Thursday. If the rates are in the red, which is a high risk, or orange, which is a substantial risk, masks will be...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast- Chances for severe weather tonight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fall “second season” is upon us! Chances for strong-to-severe storms late this evening and into Sunday morning bring possible high winds and half-dollar hail. Today, high temps warm up significantly ahead of the front, reaching low 90s around much of the Texoma area....
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Sheriff Jeff Lyde resigns from Clay County hospital board

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay county commissioners met to remove the chair of the Clay County Memorial Hospital board. That position was held by Jeff Lyde who is also the Clay County Sheriff. It ended up being a short meeting due to news they got right before. The hospital board was prepared to go through a fill trial to get Sheriff Lyde off the board however the meeting ran short after he resigned.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

Can You Identify the Suspects in String of Wichita Falls Car Wash Burglaries?

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help identifying the suspects in a string of recent car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in Wichita Falls were burglarized throughout the month of September. Burglars targeted car washes on Fairway Blvd, Seymour Highway, Archer City Highway, and Burkburnett Road. The possible suspects were caught on a security camera during one of the burglaries.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Two local teens arrested in auto burglary spree

Two Bowie teens have been arrested in connection with a series of auto vehicle burglaries that occurred in the city between Sept. 24-25. Sgt. Josh Wolfe of the Bowie Police Department reported approximately 10 vehicles were opened and gone through with some items taken, however, as of Sept. 26 only two had filed burglary complaints. Three more have been filed since that time.

