Cherokee County, OK

Cherokee County man arrested on child pornography charges

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Marshals arrested a Cherokee County man on multiple child pornography charges related to an Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

According to an OSBI press release, an Electronic Storage Provider (ESP) notified the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) of an account with suspected child pornography images and videos. The account belonged to Scott Cogdill, 47, of Cherokee County.

During the investigation, Special Agents were notified of three additional cyber tips reported to NCMEC that were linked to Cogdill. Based on the entirety of the OSBI ICAC investigation, on September 1 an arrest warrant was issued for Cogdill on charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Cogdill was arrested without incident in Jay, Okla., by U.S. Marshals. He was booked into the Cherokee County detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com .

