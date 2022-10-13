Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
Gangrel Comments On Potentially Giving Edge Backup In WWE
"WWE Raw" star Edge has found himself in a personal feud with The Judgment Day and may need some backup. Going into his "I Quit" Match with Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules, Edge said there's nothing Balor could physically do to him to make him say, "I quit." While the Rated-R Superstar may have been right, he wasn't counting on being emotionally forced to give in.
WWE Teases Monstrous Match For Braun Strowman
Since returning to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has defeated every adversary in his path. After weeks of reintroducing himself on "WWE SmackDown," Strowman's new "Monster of All Monsters" moniker has gotten the attention of MVP, who brought his own monster to the blue brand to make an apparent challenge to the former Universal Champion.
Eric Bischoff Lost Respect For Top WWE Star After Hulk Hogan Match
Some wrestling matches are memorable, if only for the wrong reasons. One match that Eric Bischoff will always remember without fondness was the 2005 "SummerSlam" that pitted Hulk Hogan against Shawn Michaels. In an interview on "83 Weeks" that recounted WWE's 2005 events, Bischoff recalled the bout with sour thoughts...
Dakota Kai Names WWE Star She Would Add To Damage CTRL
Ever since WWE SummerSlam earlier this year, Damage CTRL has been one of the most dominant groups in the company. Bayley has worked as the leader, and has brought Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to the main roster, but will the faction end up adding more members? That hasn't been teased on television, but when speaking to "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Kai named former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre as someone she thinks "would be such a good addition."
Bobby Fish And Another Former WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage At NXT Events
Several familiar faces have returned to the WWE camp since Triple H took over the creative and talent relations duties earlier this year. Some of those talents have signed new deals, while others have been spotted hanging out at shows. According to Fightful Select, Bobby Fish and Anthony Greene are the latest former Superstars to make an appearance as they both attended recent "NXT" live events.
WWE Announces First Title Defense For New US Champ Seth Rollins
Seth "Freakin" Rollins first defense of his newly won WWE United States Championship will be on the October 17 episode of "Raw" against rival Matt Riddle. The match was announced during the October 14 episode of "SmackDown." Rollins won the championship from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw" after Lashley was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.
Chris Jericho Says He's The 'Biggest Fan' Of Current WWE Superstar
Chris Jericho might be part of the AEW roster right now, but that doesn't mean that he isn't able to appreciate those who are part of WWE, and he made that clear on social media this week. The Ring Of Honor World Champion responded to an interview from The Judgment...
The Kingdom Makes Its AEW Debut
This past week on "Dynamite," Shawn Spears made his return to All Elite Wrestling. The former Chairman of The Pinnacle reunited with his old friends, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). The three would team together on "Rampage" last night to take on the team of Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona of The Embassy. After a hard-fought bout, Spears, Harwood, and Wheeler were able to knock off the heels. However, this would not be the end of their night.
Taya Valkyrie Defeats Kamille To Retain AAA Reina De Reinas Championship
It was a little over eight years ago when Taya Valkyrie reached a career milestone by defeating Faby Apache at TripleMania XXII to win her first-ever AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. As such, it's only natural that the Reina de Reinas Championship would serve as good luck for Taya again at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City this evening.
Backstage WWE Update On Ron Simmons
Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons has been in the wrestling business for many years, and he's not stepping away any time soon. PWInsider is reporting that Simmons was recently at WWE Headquarters last week in Stamford, Connecticut, where he was "filming material for future WWE Network content," and presumably content for other streaming platforms, such as Peacock in the United States.
Jake Roberts Believes Bret Hart Got What He Deserved With Infamous WWE Angle
The Montreal Screwjob remains one of the most talked about incidents in wrestling history to this day, despite the fact it happened back in 1997. Seeing Bret Hart legitimately screwed out of WWE Championship is something that caused huge shockwaves in the business, with many being disappointed with the situation. However, Jake Roberts has a different opinion on how it was handled, as he explained on the latest episode of the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, saying, "You didn't get screwed assh*le, you got what you deserved."
Damage CTRL To Defend WWE Women's Tag Titles On 10/21 SmackDown
Dakota Kai & IYO SKY will be defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi on next week's "WWE SmackDown." The match was made official on this week's show after Bayley, Kai & SKY of Damage CTRL defeated Rodriguez, Shotzi & "WWE NXT" prodigy Roxanne Perez in a Six-Woman Match.
Backstage News On Who Is 'Point Person' At WWE Raw With Triple H Out
Tonight's edition of "WWE Raw" is being billed as a big one, but one person who won't be there to see it live is WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. That's because news broke earlier today that Levesque had tested positive for COVID-19. Despite the unfortunate setback, everything else looks set to go according to plan for tonight's show, with PWInsider reporting that "Road Dogg" Brian James, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, will be taking charge. It should also be noted that James was present for last Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," as well.
Matt Hardy Recalls Three WWE Angles That Were 'Bad Calls'
Matt Hardy has reflected on three angles that WWE whiffed on due to being in poor taste. Hardy and his brother Jeff are a legendary tag team and created some highlight reel moments in WWE. There was a time, however, when Hardy felt he was stuck in a dark place and part of it had to do with degrading storylines.
Kane Recalls Keeping 'Poker Face' As Vince McMahon Pitched Infamous WWE Gimmick
For one WWE Hall of Famer, his first experience with Vince McMahon was very much like pulling teeth. On the most recent episode of WWE's "Table for 3," Glenn Jacobs recalls a time, prior to his transformation into the masked demon known as Kane, when he was forced to grit his teeth as McMahon pitched him on becoming evil dentist Dr. Isaac Yankem.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. Opens Up About Short-Lived WWE Return
Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s return to WWE in 2021 was a classic case of now-you-see-him-now-you-don't. In July of that year, he was around for two dark matches after signing a deal but never appeared on television; he'd be released from the company within four months of his arrival. What went...
Mike Chioda Weighs In On CM Punk's Controversial AEW All Out Comments
Legendary referee Mike Chioda believes AEW owner Tony Khan would be wise to take a step back from press conferences. Khan had plenty of eyeballs on him in the aftermath of the All Out pay-per-view event back in September. Khan never managed to gain control of the post-show media conference, as CM Punk blasted AEW EVPs and his former friend Colt Cabana all the while.
Penta El Zero M Promises 'This Is Just The Beginning' After Unmasking Legend
Over the course of his career, Penta El Zero M's most notable work has occurred on Wednesday nights, whether he was working for Lucha Underground or, as he does now, AEW. As it turns out though, Penta may have accomplished the biggest milestone of his career, not on a Wednesday, but this past Saturday, when he defeated Villano IV in the main event of AAA TripleMania XXX: Mexico City to unmask the lucha libre legend.
