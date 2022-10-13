Read full article on original website
Judge grants motion against New Mexico Civil Guard
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has granted the District Attorney’s motion in the aftermath of the tearing down of the Juan De Onate statue in Albuquerque in 2020. District Attorney Raul Torrez says with this motion being granted, the ‘New Mexico Civil Guard’ militia group cannot act as a form of military in the public […]
KOAT 7
Walkers raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ongoing fight to find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease got a boost Saturday, when beautiful fall weather greeted residents participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Mariposa Basin Park. The annual event was sponsored by the nonprofit Alzheimer's Association, whose mission is to promote...
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
New Colorado DHS plan aims to help struggling parents keep their children
As part of the Family First Prevention Services Act that passed in 2018, Colorado's Department of Human Services was required to create a plan to parents in the welfare program.
Experts discuss fentanyl crisis at Albuquerque Convention Center
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – City, county, and state leaders art trying to work together to address the fentanyl crisis. The Keep NM Alive campaign had a community discussion at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It featured more than 40 experts talking about the cause and consequences of fentanyl use, as well as resources for families dealing with […]
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – You get a medical procedure at a hospital and expect to get a bill, but what happens when you get a lawsuit as well? A nonprofit has filed a class action countersuit against Mountainview Regional Medical Center. They’re claiming the hospital is illegally suing low-income patients for unpaid medical bills. The nonprofit […]
krwg.org
New Mexico State Senator Mimi Stewart discusses paid sick leave law and top legislative priorities for 2023
New Mexico Democratic State Senator Mimi Stewart talked with KRWG News about New Mexico's paid sick leave law. The Senate President Pro Tem also shared top legislative priorities for 2023.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
Counties most concerned about climate change in New Mexico
Stacker created a list of New Mexico counties that are concerned with climate change.
KOAT 7
Gathering held in support of state Constitutional Amendment #1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 'Vote YES For Kids' (VYFK) and state leaders gathered in Albuquerque Saturday in support of the state's Constitutional Amendment #1 for the upcoming election. If the amendment passes, it will help allocate additional funds from the state's land grant permanent school fund to help with early...
nativenewsonline.net
FBI releases list of 192 missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
The Albuquerque FBI Division on Friday released an updated list of missing Indigenous persons in New Mexico and the Navajo Nation. As of October 11, the list has 192 names on it. The latest version of the list reflects the addition of 27 names and the removal of 18 since the previous list was released in September.
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
Tribal leaders pepper New Mexico candidates with questions
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Leaders representing Native American communities around New Mexico hosted a number of political candidates Friday, peppering them with questions about how they would ensure voting access for tribal members, respect sovereignty and protect water rights as the West grapples with historic drought. The forum in Albuquerque follows last year’s efforts by tribes to stand their ground in the fight over legislative redistricting. The goal has been to keep the Native vote from being diluted and bring more light to issues that many tribal communities have been dealing with for decades — from the lack of adequate health care and educational opportunities to jurisdictional challenges that have hampered law enforcement efforts. Mark Mitchell, the chairman of the All Pueblo Council of Governors and the former governor of Tesuque Pueblo, told the crowd that the forum was critical given the disproportionate effect that the coronavirus pandemic had on tribes, 2020 census data and the redrawing of the state’s political boundaries. “We are at the cusp of knowing how our advocacy will shape the governance of our state,” he said, urging Native Americans to exercise their right to vote as early voting gets underway throughout New Mexico.
BioPark elephant will need surgery to correct eye condition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with the latest information from the ABQ Biopark about Irene’s eye procedure. An elephant at the Albuquerque zoo will now have to undergo surgery. Irene, the 55-year-old Asian elephant, is undergoing the procedure to help correct an eye condition. Her left eye lens is loose which […]
Sandia Labs, Albuquerque residents join forces to create murals for community
Participants, volunteers, and children were given free, creative choices when it came to color.
KOAT 7
The race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District tightens up
Election day is less than a month away, and one of the closest battles for office is in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. New Mexico has three congressional districts. District 1 is represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury, District 2 is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, and District 3 is represented by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez.
Medical clinic expresses concern over Albuquerque’s growing homeless population
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a common sight across the city, homeless people setting up encampments and taking up residence wherever they see fit. Cottonwood Family Medicine Nurse practitioner and Owner, Katie Boylan says the growing problem outside her door is preventing clients from receiving the medical care they need. “They are just making a huge […]
rrobserver.com
APD: man, teen caught with fentanyl, guns in ABQ bust
An Albuquerque man and teen were arrested Friday after police say they found the pair with five rifles, five pistols, 400 fentanyl pills and more than $11,000 cash. Rebecca Atkins of the Albuquerque Police Department said Richard Baca, who just turned 17, and 28-year-old Andres Armijo are facing drug trafficking charges.
Opinion: How could we let the child tax credit expire?
The Child Tax Credit helped lift many children out of poverty, reducing child poverty by 46% in the U.S. The credit expired in December 2021, but it could be expanded.
KOAT 7
Candidates for sheriff discuss reporting crime in Bernalillo County
Crime reporting is a significant question in the race for Bernalillo County Sheriff, and it's the main focus for both the Republican and Democrat candidates in this race. Both Paul Pacheco and John Allen said they're looking to make several changes to the way crime is reported in the county.
