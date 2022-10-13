Read full article on original website
One person wounded in Pequea Township shooting
State police in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting. Emergency dispatchers say it occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Millwood Road, in Pequea Township. One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatch.
Shots fired incident in Harrisburg prompts lockdown at elementary school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A shots fired incident in Harrisburg led to a lockdown at an elementary school. Officers were called around 9 a.m. Monday to the 1300 block of South 13th Street. Foose Elementary School was placed in lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted after a short...
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
Police in Middletown searching for missing teen
Middletown Borough Police are asking for your help finding a missing teen, who they say may be in danger. The 17-year-old boy was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, black Converse shoes, and carring a red and black bag. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall...
Pennsylvania Task Force 1 members share experiences during deployment after Hurricane Ian
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Task Force 1 spent more than two weeks deployed in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated the region. Some members of the team who are Harrisburg firefighters are sharing what it was like. "You actually get there, and you just try to soak everything in. You...
Lancaster Township fire under investigation
Crews were called to fire in Lancaster County, just after 2 p.m. Sunday. The fire was in the area of Westmore Way and Fairfax Drive in Lancaster Township. "We just heard the kids outside thought they were playing at first and then I looked out the window and saw some smoke coming out the front door so we decided to come out and see if we could help and grab the dogs and got some leashes for them and got them and the kids across the street and out of the way so the fire truck could come in." Said a witness to the fire, Shannon Wolpert.
Lancaster County school leader named Pennsylvania Superintendent of the Year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County school leader is tops in his class. Brian Troop – who has served as superintendent at the Ephrata Area School District for the last decade – was recently named Pennsylvania's Superintendent of the Year. "It's certainly a whole district award....
Cause of Lebanon County fire under investigation
Crews in Lebanon County were called to a building fire early Saturday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 800 block of Klinger Lane in South Londonderry Township. Tankers were called in for additional water. Some roads around Klinger Lane were shut down, according to emergency dispatchers. Police...
Two people displaced by Dauphin County fire
Crews in Dauphin County were called to the scene of a house fire just before 6 a.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 4400 block of Union Deposit Road in Colonial Park. According to the Colonial Park Fire Chief, there was heavy flames and smoke coming from...
Lancaster County barn damaged by fire Friday night
A Lancaster County barn was damaged by a fire late Friday night. Crews were called to the area of Pool Road and West Metzler Road in West Earl Township around 11:30 p.m. The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. According to emergency dispatchers, it took more than an...
New Holland house decked out for Halloween
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A beautiful Victorian home in New Holland, Lancaster County, is the very picture of Halloween. Dan McDowell said he and his family noticed the area doesn't participate much in Halloween, so they wanted to go all out. He said almost all of the décor is...
Harrisburg School District to hold meeting to address youth violence
HARRISBURG, Pa. — TheHarrisburg School District will hold a meeting Tuesday night to talk about preventing youth violence. Students at Harrisburg High School should already be seeing an increased police presence after a fight involving more than 20 students happened several weeks ago. The school agreed to allow Harrisburg City police officers to visit the school periodically. The officers will also help train existing security at the school.
Grantville pumpkin patch harvests some fall fun
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — WGAL's Kate Merriman visited a family-friendly farm in Dauphin County for some fall fun. Watch her report above.
Over $400,000 raised during annual cancer walk in Harrisburg
The 25th Annual American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk was held Saturday morning. The event, on City Island, attracted 3,500 walkers and raised $420,000 thus far. The American Cancer Society is extremely grateful to all those who came out to support breast cancer survivors, thrivers, patients, caregivers,...
Lancaster retirement communities host open houses
In Lancaster County, hundreds of visitors were exploring the retirement options available in the area. There were 17 senior living communities throughout the county. All came to gather to host open houses. It's marking the first time something like this has happened since the start of the pandemic. "We have...
Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
LGBTQ Center celebrates its anniversary
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania is celebrating sixteen years tonight. Honoring its founders and others in Pennsylvania who have been doing work to support those in the LGBTQ community. The event just getting started at the Hershey lodge, with the guests trickling in. The LGBT...
