Celebrities

Fans Slam Lisa Rinna For Khloé Kardashian Wannabe 'RHOBH' Reunion Look

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTQnr_0iY0BPIO00
Source: mega

Lisa Rinna has been called out once again. Fans noticed that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's season 12 reunion look was quite reminiscent of Khloé Kardashian's, a member of the family Rinna has accused Kathy Hilton of being jealous of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DH52W_0iY0BPIO00
Source: Instagram/@lisarinna

"That’s Khloe’s exact look from a year ago. I think the same dress," one social media user noted under a behind the scenes video she posted to Instagram. "Wanna be kardashian 😂😂😂😂," another added.

"She looks like she’s dressed up as a Kardashian for Halloween," an additional person commented while another jokingly quipped, "Wait, who has Kardashian envy?!?"

The Rinna Beauty founder has used the Kardashian family has a pawn in her ongoing feud with the blonde socialite on the hit Bravo show after she refused to drink Hilton's Casa Del Sol tequila, instead requesting her "friend" Kendall Jenner's 818 brand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06TJ9f_0iY0BPIO00
Source: mega

Rinna later claimed the Paris In Love star was envious of her longtime friends and reality television family. However, Kris Jenner cleared up those rumors up after she commented multiple hearts on a Instagram photo of Hilton's reunion outfit, making it clear that all is good between the matriarchs.

As OK! previously reported, the former soap actress made shocking claims about what Hilton said during her meltdown on the cast's trip to Aspen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsqRI_0iY0BPIO00
Source: mega

“I’m sorry, Kathy. You’re not going to get away with it with me. You’re not going to get away with it. You can have your tears, you can do what you’re going to do. But you did what you did and you’re not going to just gaslight and manipulate me right now,” Rinna said in a recent episode, adding that Hilton needed to figure out where her “hatred comes from” and why she has a “black heart.”

Source: OK!

“I’m not proud of it, OK? And I said things I don’t mean. That’s all I can say,” Hilton apologized. "I apologize to you. I appreciate our conversation. I’m not going to have anymore discussion with you. I am so done.”

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

