Big Spring, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Permian High School student arrested for gun threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Domestic violence victim remembered

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

4 charged in TJ Maxx theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly stole three shopping carts worth of merchandise from a department store. David Earl Dennis, 41, Shiloh Sharee Dennis, 42, Patrick Lee Herr, 58, and Shannon Lee Maynard, 49, have all been charged with Theft. David was also charged with possession following a felony […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police investigates crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child.  According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person.  According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County

MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD officer placed on leave following arrest

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Arlington after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault.  The officer, […]
ARLINGTON, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD says it took 8 officers to detain a man allegedly high on meth

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was found yelling in the middle of a street. Officers said the man was allegedly high on methamphetamines and assaulted two officers who were trying to place him in handcuffs. Mario Hernandez-Ramirez, 34, has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Evading […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
MIDLAND, TX

