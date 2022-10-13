Read full article on original website
Permian High School freshman arrested for shooting threat
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A freshman enrolled at Permian High School in Odessa was arrested over the weekend for a shooting threat. An ECISD spokesperson said in a press release, Odessa Police Department received a call on Sunday about a possible threat made by a student. ECISD’s threat assessment team started an immediate investigation and […]
Permian High School student arrested for gun threat
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A Permian High School student was arrested and charged Sunday afternoon with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat or Exhibition of a Weapon on School Grounds or Bus. ECISD stated:. “We want to make you aware, this afternoon the Odessa Police Department received a call about a...
Odessa woman stabs boyfriend during ‘black out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the arm. Aiyanna McDade, 18, has been charged with Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment home in the 5000 block of […]
Odessa Police involved in high speed chase involving stolen vehicle
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police says OPD officers attempted to conduct a felony stop on a stolen vehicle that was occupied by a robbery suspect off Beal Street around noon. The suspect drove off in the stolen vehicle. OPD chased him until the suspect crashed the stolen vehicle at...
Suspect pulls woman from vehicle, steals car with service animal inside, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars in Midland after investigators said he allegedly pulled a woman from her car and drove away with her vehicle after she refused to let him borrow the car. Dominique McDade, 39, has been charged with Robbery. According to an affidavit, on October 14, officers with the […]
Domestic violence victim remembered
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sunday night, family and friends of Heather LeAnn Hernandez gathered to remember her after she was murdered by her ex-boyfriend last year. Dozens of loved ones of Hernandez met at the Odessa Holiday Inn. They wore t-shirts with her picture and a hashtag that said #breakthesilence.
4 charged in TJ Maxx theft
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Sunday evening after they allegedly stole three shopping carts worth of merchandise from a department store. David Earl Dennis, 41, Shiloh Sharee Dennis, 42, Patrick Lee Herr, 58, and Shannon Lee Maynard, 49, have all been charged with Theft. David was also charged with possession following a felony […]
Midland Police investigates crash at Burger King on Andrews Highway
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at Burger King on Andrews Highway on October 16. According to the City of Midland, an SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. This led to the SUV hitting into a Dodge Truck that was also entering the intersection. The SUV then veered to the left and collided with the Burger King.
Woman, 4-year-old, found sleeping on wet grass following crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested on a warrant last week after a blood test allegedly showed she was intoxicated behind the wheel which led to a crash that endangered a young child. Johanna Gibson, 44, has been charged with drunk driving and endangering a child. According to an affidavit, around 1:54 a.m. […]
Big Spring boy accused of making threat against Midland treatment center
BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Big Spring Police Department arrested a minor today after investigators said he made a threat against a Midland treatment facility. According to a news release, around 12:15 p.m. today, Big Spring PD was contacted about a juvenile who made threats that disrupted the Oceans Behavioral Unit in Midland. Officers told […]
Midland mom accused of endangering child by smoking ‘meth’ in front of him
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom is behind bars after investigators said she allegedly got high on methamphetamines around her child. Cheyenne Rush, 31, has been charged with Endangering a Child. According to an affidavit, on October 9, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to an apartment on Tradewinds Boulevard after someone called 911 […]
Road flooding causes a rise in calls at Police Stations
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Even with the rain moving out of our area, drivers are still dealing with the flooding on the roads. Since yesterday OPD responded to 17 crashes and 23 other weather-related weather scenes. With nowhere for the water to run off, OPD expects roads to stay like this...
‘She will live on forever’: Slain Midland woman, 19, honored during domestic violence awareness walk
Dec. 18 was proclaimed ‘Veronica Renee Sanchez Day’ in Midland MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Veronica Renee Sanchez was a loving person with a caring heart. She adored animals. Veronica would stop to feed any stray pet. She’d encourage anyone, even a stranger, to adopt an animal needing a home. Veronica had plans to start college […]
Mom accused of assaulting pregnant daughter
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland mom was arrested late last week after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her pregnant daughter. Julie Martinez, 41, has been charged with assaulting a pregnant person. According to an affidavit, on October 7, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home to investigate a disturbance after a neighbor […]
Midland police officer arrested in Tarrant County
MIDLAND, Texas — An officer with the Midland Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in Tarrant County on Saturday. According to an MPD spokesperson, the arrest was for assault family violence against an adult family member of the officer. An internal investigation is now...
5th grader arrested at Jordan Elementary in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD police arrested a 5th grader after making a threat to bring a gun to school. Students reported the threat on Thursday, and upon investigating it, ECISD police arrested the boy on the Class A Misdemeanor Charge of Threat of Exhibition of Weapon on School Property or Bus.
MPD officer placed on leave following arrest
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A police officer employed by the Midland Police Department was arrested October 8 in Arlington after he was accused of assaulting a member of his family, according to a news release. MPD said the family member was another adult male and did not specify what led up to the assault. The officer, […]
Mom pleads guilty to kidnapping twin sons from Midland home last year
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Wisconsin mom was released from Midland County jail this afternoon after accepting a plea deal on a kidnapping charge involving her twin boys. 31-year-old Hilary Forrest was sentenced to 10 years of probation as part of that deal. Forrest was the subject of a nationwide Amber Alert last year; the Texas […]
MPD says it took 8 officers to detain a man allegedly high on meth
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was found yelling in the middle of a street. Officers said the man was allegedly high on methamphetamines and assaulted two officers who were trying to place him in handcuffs. Mario Hernandez-Ramirez, 34, has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Evading […]
Crash off of Andrews Highway causes vehicle to hit Burger King
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland Police Department, a 2-vehicle accident occurred off of Andrews Highway. The accident caused one vehicle to crash into the building of Burger King. An SUV was traveling east on Kansas St. and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign at the intersection of Kansas St. and Andrews Hwy. The SUV hit the front of a Dodge truck entering the intersection which was traveling on Andrews Hwy. The SUV then swerved to the left, colliding with the building.
