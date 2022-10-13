Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
The Post and Courier
After unfulfilled promises, calls to remove Greenville's Confederate statue stir again
GREENVILLE — It's been more than two years since demonstrators rallied around the Confederate monument in downtown Greenville to call for the statue's removal. During a summer of racial reckoning, both locally and across the country, the statue on North Main Street became a lightning rod, with protestors decrying it as a symbol of a racist past.
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
WYFF4.com
South Carolina student arrested after weapon found in car, district says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg County student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after a weapon was found in her vehicle, according to Spartanburg County District 3. The district said the female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center and smelled of marijuana. "As part...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man killed in downtown Greenville motorcycle vs. SUV crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The name of a 23-year-old man who was killed in a downtown Greenville crash last week was released Monday by an Upstate coroner. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jenn Cason said Samuel Greene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday morning. Cason...
WYFF4.com
Greta Van Fleet shows in Greenville, Raleigh and Jacksonville will have to be rescheduled
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An upcoming concert at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville has been canceled. Greta Van Fleet announced on Facebook that the Greenville show, along with the shows in Raleigh and Jacksonville, will need to be rescheduled. The show was set for Wednesday night in Greenville.
WYFF4.com
Upstate student found with gun on campus
An Upstate student is in custody after bringing a gun on campus. Officials in Spartanburg County say, a female student arrived at the Morgan Technology Center Monday morning smelling of marijuana.
Long-awaited community kitchen nears completion in Anderson
Soon, food creators in Anderson will be able to rent out space in a community kitchen and sell their products.
WYFF4.com
2 South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers injured, one critically, in hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol trooperswere injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. An arrest warrant for the suspect said troopers were hit while giving field sobriety test in the median.
FOX Carolina
Multiple people hurt in Greenville County bar fights
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Katherine Noel has your Fall for Greenville forecast. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Kidding Around Greenville is showing us some DIY options for Halloween treats this year.
FOX Carolina
Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes. Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate. Wednesday, Oct. 19. 3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the...
