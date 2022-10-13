Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
New leaders emerge for Missouri Southern men’s basketball
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men have a new head coach this year. Sam McMahon returns to Southern, where he previously served on the coaching staff for six years. He takes over for a program that went 14-15 last year. The Lions lose their two leading scorers from that team: Stan Scott and RJ Smith.
koamnewsnow.com
Lions develop talent from last year’s MIAA regular season championship team
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern Lions are picked first in the MIAA preseason poll for the first time in program history. They return four starters from last year’s team: Lacy Stokes, Madi Stokes, Layne Skiles and Kaitlin Hunnicutt. Head coach Ronnie Ressel says that between new additions...
koamnewsnow.com
Columbus gets comeback win over Baxter Springs
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus overcomes and early 12-0 deficit to beat Baxter Springs 33-26. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Carl Junction earns shutout win over Willard
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – (WATCH) Carl Junction shuts out Willard 42-0 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage wins COC thriller over Joplin
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Joplin 34-28 in COC thriller Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Galena shuts out St. Mary’s Academy for 4th straight win
GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Galena tops St. Mary’s Academy 38-0 Friday night for their 4th straight win. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Girard cruises by Anderson County to remain unbeaten
GIRARD, Kan. – (WATCH) Girard tops Anderson County 47-7 in a district matchup Friday night to get to 7-0 this season. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Webb City pulls away from Neosho
NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City pulls away to top Neosho 42-21 Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing
MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89. 20221015 - Release on the...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River
VERNON CO., Mo. — On Saturday night, Missouri Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, 2 miles north of Moundville, Missouri. The single-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by 21-year-old Torie N. Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas. She died at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle. Click here to read more about this story.
Comments / 0