Pittsburg, KS

New leaders emerge for Missouri Southern men’s basketball

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Missouri Southern men have a new head coach this year. Sam McMahon returns to Southern, where he previously served on the coaching staff for six years. He takes over for a program that went 14-15 last year. The Lions lose their two leading scorers from that team: Stan Scott and RJ Smith.
Columbus gets comeback win over Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – (WATCH) Columbus overcomes and early 12-0 deficit to beat Baxter Springs 33-26.
Carl Junction earns shutout win over Willard

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. – (WATCH) Carl Junction shuts out Willard 42-0 Friday night.
Carthage wins COC thriller over Joplin

CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Joplin 34-28 in COC thriller Friday night.
Galena shuts out St. Mary’s Academy for 4th straight win

GALENA, Kan. – (WATCH) Galena tops St. Mary's Academy 38-0 Friday night for their 4th straight win.
Girard cruises by Anderson County to remain unbeaten

GIRARD, Kan. – (WATCH) Girard tops Anderson County 47-7 in a district matchup Friday night to get to 7-0 this season.
Webb City pulls away from Neosho

NEOSHO, Mo. – (WATCH) Webb City pulls away to top Neosho 42-21 Friday night.
Family of Modoc Nation Chief Bill Follis speaks on his passing

MIAMI, Okla. – The family of the longest-serving Chief of the Modoc Nation has announced the passing of Chief Bill G. Follis. Family members say Chief Follis passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospital in Joplin on Friday, October 14, at the age of 89.
News To Know: fatal crash on MO-43, diver dies at Roaring River

VERNON CO., Mo. — On Saturday night, Missouri Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred along MO-43, 2 miles north of Moundville, Missouri. The single-vehicle crash involved a 2015 Ford Fusion traveling south on MO-43, driven by 21-year-old Torie N. Thomas of Pittsburg, Kansas. She died at the scene and was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
