cnycentral.com
Our weather will be going from autumn to early winter then back to late summer this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Overall we had a very pleasant, sunny and dry weekend in CNY. As many of you head back to work and school this week we'll be experiencing temperatures close to average for mid-October. We do have some sprinkles and showers in the forecast for Monday morning and a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Snowiest Cities in The United States
The United States is a huge country with a wide variety of climates. Many of the largest cities in the US get plenty of snow each year. These cities become playgrounds for people who love the snow each year. But which ones get the most? Some of the answers might surprise you!
WKTV
Gas prices on the rise across New York
Gas prices are back on the rise with the average in New York up 4 cents this week. Prices in the Utica-Rome area are 3 cents higher than they were a week ago, with AAA reporting an average of $3.75 per gallon on Monday. There’s also been an uptick in...
flackbroadcasting.com
NYSP: Mohawk Valley man is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Lewis County
LEWIS- A Mohawk Valley man is accused of aggravated intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Timothy G. Hickey, 25, of Rome, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and aggravated DWI (per se-no prior).
WKTV
Free car care clinic in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – AAA will be hosting a free car care clinic for both members and non-members, on Thursday, Oct. 20. With winter on the way it’s important to make sure your car is going to be safe and reliable. AAA will have trained technicians on site to provide an inspection including tire pressure, fluids and a battery test. No appointment is necessary.
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
$880K sale in Onondaga: See 171 home sales in Onondaga County
171 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office this week between Oct. 3 and Oct. 7. The most expensive home sale was the sale of a 4-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial that sold for $880,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home was last sold in 2005 for $605,000. (See photos of the home)
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home
(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
WKTV
Frankfort police investigating after village property damaged over the weekend
FRANKFORT, N.Y. – Frankfort police are searching for the people who damaged village property on Industrial Drive over the weekend. Police say the grass was dug up by vehicles between Friday afternoon and Saturday. Anyone with information that may help in this investigation is asked to call Frankfort Police...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
WKTV
Arc Herkimer hosts inclusive golf clinic in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. – Arc Herkimer held an inclusive golf clinic at the MV Golf & Event Center in Little Falls Monday morning using more than $4,000 in grant funds from the I GOT THIS Foundation. The Foundation awards these grants to help support golf events that allow people...
3 displaced after first floor fire makes Baldwinsville home unlivable, chief says
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Three people were displaced Saturday after a first floor fire at a Baldwinsville house left smoke damage throughout the home. Firefighters saw smoke pouring from the second floor of 7 Mechanic St. around 2:47 p.m., North West Fire District Chief Jeff Belczak said. Bystanders reported they...
When Is Voss’ Closing for 2022 Season?
If you're anything like me and you have yet to plan your annual trip to one of the Utica area's most popular summer staple food joints, you might want to make room for it on your calendar sooner rather than later. Voss' on Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville has announced a...
WKTV
Enter if you dare! ARC Herkimer turns business park basement into haunted house
WKTV
Good Food for a good cause. Rescue mission of Utica holds annual gala
2 tractor-trailers crash, shut down Thruway near Liverpool for 6 hours
Update 1:34 p.m.: The initial investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Ohio man was traveling westbound on the Thruway between exits 38 (Liverpool) and 39 (I-690/Fulton) in a tractor-trailer when he lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roads, troopers said. Hussein E. Hussein’s vehicle struck the median barrier,...
Dog Missing After Being In Vehicle Involved in CNY Crash
A two vehicle crash on a country road in Central New York injured one man, and the collision appears to have scared off his dog who was in the vehicle with him. Authorities are now sharing a description and photo of the dog in hopes it will be found soon.
WKTV
State Police searching for 16-year-old, Bruce Cronk of Oswego County
OSWEGO, N.Y. – State Police are searching for 16-year-old Bruce Cronk of Pulaski. Cronk was last seen leaving his residence on Scotch Grove Road in the village of Pulaski, in Oswego County, in a grey hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants. Cronk is described as a 5 foot, 11 inch...
Man stabbed reportedly walks into Harrison Street parking garage for help
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man who had been stabbed walked into a parking garage on Harrison Street to ask for help Monday morning, according to dispatches. At 8:02 a.m. a staff member of the parking garage called 911 to report a man with multiple stab wounds walked into the garage, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
WKTV
Frankfort police search for vandals
