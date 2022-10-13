Read full article on original website
fed up AMERICAN
4d ago
Theres been NOT 1 NOTICE SENT TO PEOPLE THAT'VE BEEN IN APTS. OR HOMES THAT SAYS THEIR RENT HAS GONE DOWN AFTER SUFFERING UP TO $800 PR MO. INCREASES! NOT 1
Reply
2
Related
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
nevadabusiness.com
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Starting to Decline
LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada declining during the past quarter while vacancy rates are rising from the all-time low set last year. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by...
kiiky.com
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Las Vegas 2022 | Requirements
Las Vegas is the ideal location to start a career in nail technology. The busy salons in Vegas are constantly crowded with tourists who want to get groomed before going out, so there is never a dull moment there. In the City of Lights, there is always a demand for...
AZFamily
Las Vegas coffee shop makes sure everyone is included
LAS VEGAS (3TV/CBS 5) - One Las Vegas coffee shop is making a huge difference in their local community by making sure everyone is included. The shop is called Dig It Coffee Co., and owner Taylor Chaney said she believes in everyone’s abilities. She said she realized the need after being inspired by her sister who was born with Down Syndrome and founding The Garden Foundation. The organization helps everyone find purpose in some kind of meaningful work that is compatible with their abilities. What started out as just a coffee delivery service launched into a full-blown coffee shop staffed by many incredible people, each of whom are appreciated and celebrated for their hard work and diverse experiences as individuals!
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
A ‘little’ relief for Las Vegas valley renters: Monthly average price down, vacancies up
Rental prices are down and vacancy rates are up -- both slightly --according to a report released by the Nevada State Apartment Association.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion
Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
Ready for short drive, Las Vegas? Powerball jackpot Monday climbs to $480M
Another shot at a lottery jackpot worth nearly a half-billion dollars is up for grabs if you're willing to make a short drive. The estimated main Powerball prize for Monday's drawing climbed to $480 million after no tickets on Saturday matched all five numbers and the Powerball, according to the multistate lottery game's website.
Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In Nevada, the lieutenant governor’s position is viewed as “symbolic” and is only as powerful as the governor decides. The lieutenant governor’s responsibilities include serving as the vice chair of the Department of Transportation, chair of the state Commission on Tourism and a member of several other committees and boards, as well as breaking a […] The post Sisolak appointee faces long-time officeholder in lieutenant governor race appeared first on Nevada Current.
nypressnews.com
Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities
Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
8newsnow.com
Northwest valley neighborhood sees string of mailbox thefts
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– People in the northwest valley are concerned following a string of mailbox thefts. In the Sierra Hills community of Centennial Hills, neighbors have been sharing security camera footage of people vandalizing mailboxes and stealing the contents inside. “He sat in the front seat and goes over...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Live in one of Las Vegas' most exclusive communities
In addition to being one of the biggest master-planned communities in the country, Summerlin is also home to several exclusive communities. One of the most exclusive is Mountain Trails, nestled in the The Trails. It’s only 100 home sites, with guard-gated security ensuring your safety, not to mention a park, playground and tennis courts. And this exclusivity can be yours today, as a home has just become available there, one that promises as much space as you’ll ever need.
news3lv.com
Have you filed your tax returns? Time is almost up
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An important reminder from the IRS. If you requested an extension to file, it must be completed by Monday, Oct. 17. That'll be the last day for most people to file a 1040 form to avoid late filing penalties. You might have additional time if...
No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In a debate that was supposed to feature two candidates running for North Las Vegas Mayor, current City Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown didn’t show and state Sen. Pat Spearman used her time to chastise the city for blocking a rent cap ballot initiative and question the absence of her opponent. The ACLU of Nevada, Clark County […] The post No-show candidate doesn’t stop NLV mayor debate, which focuses on housing crisis appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Raising Cane’s to open location with its largest dining room in Las Vegas Valley on Thursday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Raising Cane’s announced that it will open a new location in North Las Vegas on Thursday. According to the eatery, the new location, which is located at 3737 W. Craig Road, will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Oct. 20. The location will...
Fox5 KVVU
New Las Vegas coffee shop hires people of all abilities, owner says workers are eager and dedicated
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new Las Vegas coffee shop is proud to train and hire workers of all abilities, fulfilling a need in Las Vegas to help those who are disabled find meaningful work and competitive pay. Dig It! Coffee recently opened up off Casino Center Drive at...
Rent crisis: New housing assistance initiative to launch in November
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More resources will soon roll out to help improve housing stability across Clark County, including the Eviction Diversion Initiative and it could help many people currently struggling. For one Las Vegas family who spoke to 8 News Now, this program means hope. Alice and Manuel Ramirez have lived in Southern Nevada […]
963kklz.com
The Darkest Sky In The Country Is in Our Own Nevada Backyard
We live in a city – a whole state – that is known for having some of the biggest and brightest neon lights in the world! But you might not have known this – Nevada is also home to one of the darkest skies in the country.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
Fatal crash at Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond
Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Windmill Lane.
Comments / 1