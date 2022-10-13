Read full article on original website
Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’
Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’
Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Family Is Still Alive: Details About His Father Lionel and Brother David
Details about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's father Lionel Dahmer and brother David Dahmer's whereabouts in 2022.
Whoopi Goldberg Responds to Film Critic Who Claimed She Wore a Fat Suit in ‘Till’: “That Was Not a Fat Suit, That Was Me”
Whoopi Goldberg addressed a film critic who claimed that she wore a fat suit in the Emmett Till biopic, Till. During Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, who portrays Alma Carthan in the film, reacted to the comment and explained that she was not wearing a fat suit for the role. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhoopi Goldberg Says Events in 'Till' Movie Are "the Culmination of What Systematic Racism Looks Like"'Till' Review: Danielle Deadwyler Is Shattering as a Mother Whose Grief Helped Galvanize the Civil Rights MovementNew York Times Uncovers Text of Whoopi Goldberg's Much-Maligned George W. Bush Joke “There was...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
NFL・
Anthony Rapp testifies alleged assault by Kevin Spacey was the 'most traumatic single event' of his life
"Star Trek: Discovery" actor Anthony Rapp testified Wednesday that the moment Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey climbed on top of him at a New York City party in 1986 was "the most traumatic single event of my life" and caused "lingering impacts." Rapp, on the witness stand for the second day,...
How Jeffrey Dahmer Felt About His Mother, Joyce Dahmer
Did Jeffrey Dahmer have positive feelings about his biological mother, Joyce Dahmer? Here's what we know about their mother-son relationship.
Kevin Spacey Accuser Anthony Rapp Says Watching Actor Seduce Teenager in ‘American Beauty’ Was ‘Unpleasantly Familiar’
Anthony Rapp said watching Kevin Spacey play a suburban dad obsessed with a teenage cheerleader in “American Beauty” was a disturbing reminder of his own traumatic experience with the Oscar-winning actor. The two men are locked in a courtroom battle over Rapp’s $40 million civil lawsuit, in which he alleges that Spacey made unwanted sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Watching Spacey as Lester Burnham ogling his high school age daughter’s best friend was “unpleasantly familiar,” Rapp said while taking the stand in New York City on Tuesday. “American Beauty” was the last film...
musictimes.com
Lyfe Jennings Defends Jeffrey Dahmner After Fans Accuse Him of Using The Serial Killer For Clout
After disclosing that he once serenaded former cellmate Jeffrey Dahmer, R&B artist Lyfe Jennings is defending himself against criticism, but he has an unusual defense. Lyfe Jennings responded to the reaction on Thursday with a statement he may have gotten from his friend Captain Obvious... he stated that drugs had claimed more Black lives than Dahmer, who, for the record, killed 17 people - at least, according to cops.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Tony Hughes slams Netflix show: ‘It didn’t happen like that’
Shirley Hughes, the mother of Jeffrey Dahmer's victim Tony Hughes, hit out at Ryan Murphy's Netflix series for its inaccuracies.
The Horrifying True Story Behind Netflix’s The Watcher
Ryan Murphy’s new limited series is almost too horrifying to believe. It’s based on a frighteningly true story.
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
How true-crime series 'A Friend of the Family' gets right what 'Dahmer' got wrong
Peacock's "A Friend of the Family," a true-crime series about a child predator, is far more sensitive and respectful than Netflix's "Dahmer."
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Yes, Netflix's chilling new series 'The Watcher' is based on a true story. Here's what really happened to the Broaddus family.
In 2018, New York Magazine published an article about one family's terrifying experience with a mysterious "Watcher." Now, it's been adapted into a show on Netflix.
How Much of ‘The Watcher’ on Netflix Is Actually True? A Quick Rundown
The basic premise of 'The Watcher' is true in the Netflix drama, but the writers made up most of the minor details. Here's a rundown.
