Watch Megan Thee Stallion Perform “Anxiety” and “NDA / Plan B” on ‘SNL’
Megan Thee Stallion makes her return to Saturday Night Live tonight. In 2020, the Houston Hottie made her solo musical debut when Chris Rock was hosting for the season premiere. During that time, SNL was still doing COVID-19 safety precautions and their promo showed them wearing masks. Megan wore a hazmat outfit too.
N.O.R.E. Apologizes to George Floyd’s Family for Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Misinformation (UPDATE)
UPDATED 10/17, 8:30 p.m. ET: At the time of this writing, West’s latest Drink Champs interview is no longer live on Revolt’s YouTube channel. No official comment appears to have surfaced on the decision yet. Longtime associate/collaborator Consequence—who said he was at the taping—tweeted, “NORE @noreaga texted me...
Whoopi Goldberg Wants Nicki Minaj, Lizzo, and Keke Palmer to Star in ‘Sister Act 3’
Whoopi Goldberg has high expectations for Sister Act 3. In a recent appearance on the latest episode of Charlamagne Tha God’s Comedy Central show Hell of a Week, Whoopi revealed who she wants to star alongside her in the latest installment of Sister Act. “I’m going to ask for...
