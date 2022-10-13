ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NBC Sports

Various former Patriots attend Robert Kraft’s surprise wedding

Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New...
NFL
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that cost them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Saints defender has trash talk for Joe Burrow ahead of Week 6 game

Cameron Jordan may not have Matt Ryan to terrorize any more, but at least he now has Joe Burrow. The New Orleans Saints defensive end Jordan lobbed some trash talk at the Cincinnati Bengals QB Burrow ahead of their Week 6 game in New Orleans. The game will be a homecoming of sorts for Burrow, who starred in college at LSU, winning the Heisman and leading the Tigers to a national title.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals. Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups

The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury

Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers, as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early this season, but he could receive help soon. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Saints unlikely to have Michael Thomas, Marshon Lattimore, Jarvis Landry this week

The 2-4 Saints have several injury issues entering this week’s Thursday matchup with the Cardinals. They’re likely to still be without several key players for Week Seven. Per Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune, New Orleans does not expect to have cornerback Marshon Lattimore, receiver Michael Thomas, or receiver Jarvis Landry for Thursday. But there is optimism rookie receiver Chris Olave will return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Report: Carson Wentz to miss 4-6 weeks with finger injury

It looks like it is Taylor Heinicke time in Washington. NFL Media reports that Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss four-to-six weeks after fracturing his finger in last Thursday’s win over the Bears. Given the timeline, an injured reserve stint is on the table for Wentz. Wentz...
WASHINGTON, DC

