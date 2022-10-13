ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Attorney Annisah Nguyen: There are more Deshaun Watson victims “who have yet to come forward”

For the first time since more than 20 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions were filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, an attorney other than Tony Buzbee has filed the paperwork on behalf of the plaintiff. Attorney Anissah Nguyen, who represents the plaintiff who filed suit on Thursday, suggests that more lawsuits could be coming.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers: If there’s a trade opportunity, I expect Packers to be in the mix

Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course of the afternoon. The team also struggled on the offensive line and the prospect of making trades to bolster the offense came up during quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ postgame press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Breer: Mac Jones' relationship with team 'got a little sideways'

It's been a frustrating sophomore season both on and off the field for New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. Before suffering the high-ankle sprain that has sidelined him for the last three weeks, Jones struggled to adjust to the Patriots' "streamlined" offense. With Matt Patricia and Joe Judge replacing Josh McDaniels as de facto offensive coordinators, Jones threw five interceptions through three games.
NFL
NBC Sports

Cardinals activate DeAndre Hopkins, release Matt Ammendola

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially back with the Cardinals. Hopkins’ six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances came to an end after Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks and the team announced that Hopkins is back on the 53-man roster Monday. They released kicker Matt Ammendola to make room for Hopkins.
NFL
NBC Sports

Texans dismiss Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby, the Texans front office executive who had the ear of CEO Cal McNair, is on the way out. Easterby and the Texans are going their separate ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. His official title was executive vice president of football operations, but Easterby was widely regarded...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Tom Brady skips Saturday walk-through and meetings, will meet Bucs in Pittsburgh

He worked on Wednesday. He didn’t work on Saturday morning. Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed the team’s Saturday morning walk-through practice and meetings, after attending the Friday night wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady will join the team in Pittsburgh this evening.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Bengals DE Jeff Gunter carted off after injury in pregame warmups

The Bengals have lost a player to injury before the start of Sunday’s game against the Saints. Defensive end Jeff Gunter needed medical attention after suffering an apparent leg injury during pregame warmups and he was then carted to the locker room for further evaluation. The team has not announced anything about his condition.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin: Can’t say enough about our secondary

The Steelers came into Sunday’s game on a four-game losing streak and they were facing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers with four members of their secondary inactive because of injuries. Those things helped make Pittsburgh double-digit underdogs at home, but the game didn’t play out the way bookmakers expected...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NFL
NBC Sports

Shanahan reveals timeline for Mitchell's return from injury

Jeff Wilson Jr. has held down the fort for the 49ers, as several players on the running back depth chart have battled injuries early this season, but he could receive help soon. Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers' leading rusher last season who suffered a sprained MCL in Week 1 against the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

