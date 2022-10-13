EXCLUSIVE: Manny Pacquiao insists he WILL fight in the UK before his 'career ends' - and says he would face 'anyone in a professional or exhibition bout'

Boxing legend Manny Pacquaio says he is planning to fight in the United Kingdom before hanging up his gloves for good.

Pacquiao retired from professional boxing in 2021 - exiting the sport as the only fighter to have won titles in eight different weight classes during his 72-fight career.

However, the 43-year-old, who registered 62 wins, eight losses and two draws - is planning to fight in front of the British fans before retiring for good.

Pacquiao - who is known for his charity work - has said he will happily take part in an 'exhibition or a professional' bout.

Speaking exclusively to Sportsmail, via FITE TV, Pacquiao said: 'I am hoping before my boxing career ends, I will have an exhibition or professional fight in the UK. I hope that a fight will happen.'

The eight-weight world champion came close to fighting in the UK when a proposed bout with Amir Khan was on the table.

The two boxers were continually linked with each other and came close to finalising terms in 2019 after a potential bout in 2017 fell through.

Pacquiao (above) is currently training to face DK Yoo in an exhibition bout later this year

However, the deal between PacMan and the King never materialised - much to the disappointment of the British public.

A fight between Pacquaio and Khan would have been an interesting one considering they had sparred together in the past.

The boxing icons shared the same trainer, Freddie Roach, and ended up fighting each other at the Wild Card gym in Los Angeles.

Speaking previously about the prospect of facing Pacquaio, Khan said: 'There's been lots of talk about me and Manny fighting for years, going back to when we were together under Freddie.

'It's a fight I'd love and now it looks like it will finally happen. I want to get back in the mix. That's why I took this fight so soon after Crawford.

'I'm only interested in big fights and a fight with Manny Pacquiao would definitely be a big fight.'

Former world champion Khan has announced his retirement from boxing at the age of 35

Khan's professional career began in the summer of 2005 when he beat David Bailey in Bolton

Therefore, a potential exhibition bout could be on the cards given both athletes have retired from professional boxing.

Khan brought an end to his boxing career by announcing his retirement at the age of 35. His decision came almost three months after he was stopped by his great rival Kell Brook.

During his career Khan won an Olympic silver in Athens aged just 17 — contributing to a funding boom that has since fuelled repeated boxing success for Team GB — and then unified the world light-welterweight titles as a professional.

Khan also contested world belts at welterweight and middleweight, most recently in 2019. Khan's final record saw him balance 34 wins against six defeats, with 15 opponents either former or current world champions.