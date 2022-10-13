ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Why has Yankees vs Guardians Game 2 been postponed, and when will it now be played?

By Anthony Wood
 4 days ago
NOTHING can stop the golden spell being enjoyed by sports fans in New York right now - except the weather.

One-nil up in their Divisional Series against the Cleveland Guardians, MLB's New York Yankees' second game in the series has had to be postponed due to bad weather.

The Yankees took a 1-0 lead on Tuesday Credit: Getty Images - Getty
The Guardians had been preparing at Yankee Stadium ahead of Game 2 Credit: AP

Originally set to be played at 7:37 pm on Thursday, the game has been moved to 1:07 pm on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

According to NBC New York, the rain heading the way of the Big Apple could result in flash-flooding and winds of up to 50 miles per hour, along with possible thunderstorms thanks to a cold front.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Yankees said that tickets for Game 2 will remain valid, although refunds and exchanges will not be issued.

They also said that Friday's game will be available to watch on TBS.

The AL East champion Yankees took the series lead on Tuesday after a 4-1 win.

According to NorthJersey.com, pitcher Nestor Cortes is set to start Game 2 for the Yankees against Shane Bieber for what will be the former's playoff debut.

The Yankees head into Friday against the AL Central champion Guardians, hoping that record-breaker Aaron Judge can fire them one game closer to the League Championship Series.

However, if the series comes down to the fifth game, the amended schedule means they will have to have played on four consecutive days.

