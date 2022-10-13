Read full article on original website
WPFO
Traffic expected as crews finish work on 'Veranda Plan' in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) – Drivers in Portland may see more traffic this week. There will be road work for one of the final phases of the Maine DOT's “Veranda Plan.”. This project included the historic replacement of the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street. Maine DOT says its crews will...
WPFO
Lewiston family could lose rental home if landlord doesn't fix heat problems
LEWISTON (WGME) - A rental house in Lewiston has been condemned for having no heating. Lewiston Planning and Code Enforcement says if the problem isn't fixed by November 30th, a family of five could lose their home. “It’s a very bad, bad, bad situation," said Carol Bennett, one of the...
WPFO
North Yarmouth celebrates Soup and Cider Day for first time in two years
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — The North Yarmouth Historical Society has always celebrated the harvest with a community cider press and a potluck lunch of soup. COVID definitely put that tradition on hold. But this year, the Soup and Cider Day was back on, and it drew a fair number...
WPFO
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive
NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
WPFO
Dozens pitch in to clean up litter in Lewiston Saturday
LEWISTON (WGME) - While many are still cleaning up after the storm, dozens of volunteers are cleaning up their city. Lewiston has two litter pick up days on their calendar, one in the spring and one in the fall. Starting at Kennedy Park, Lewiston Public Works handed out buckets and...
WPFO
Police still searching for wanted man after shutting down Lewiston street Sunday
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston police are still looking for a wanted man Monday morning after their search forced them to shut down Oxford Street Sunday. Officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was inside 116 Oxford Street. Duale is currently wanted for a...
WPFO
Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning
Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
WPFO
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown
SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
WPFO
Wildlife experts say bear is still roaming around Windham neighborhood
WINDHAM (WGME) -- A bear is still hanging around Windham. Maine wildlife officials say they have been trying to trap the bear since Tuesday. Officials say the bear is hanging around a neighborhood where it is raiding bird feeders and trying to get into garbage. They set up a trap...
