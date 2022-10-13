ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Traffic expected as crews finish work on 'Veranda Plan' in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) – Drivers in Portland may see more traffic this week. There will be road work for one of the final phases of the Maine DOT's “Veranda Plan.”. This project included the historic replacement of the I-295 bridge over Veranda Street. Maine DOT says its crews will...
PORTLAND, ME
Maine Cabin Masters lend a hand for Naples food drive

NAPLES (WGME) -- A food drive in Naples had some added star power Friday. Great Northern Docks hosted the event for "Crosswalk Community Outreach" in Naples. Stars of the reality show Maine Cabin Masters were on hand as well. "We love helping the community; we feel grateful that we're in...
NAPLES, ME
Dozens pitch in to clean up litter in Lewiston Saturday

LEWISTON (WGME) - While many are still cleaning up after the storm, dozens of volunteers are cleaning up their city. Lewiston has two litter pick up days on their calendar, one in the spring and one in the fall. Starting at Kennedy Park, Lewiston Public Works handed out buckets and...
LEWISTON, ME
Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning

Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
Gov. Mills to promote $34 million investment in Sanford downtown

SANFORD (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills will be promoting a partnership meant to revitalize Sanford's downtown area Monday. Mills will visit businesses to promote the $34 million Downtown Sanford Village Partnership between the city of Sanford and the Maine DOT. The investment hopes to make downtown Sanford more attractive...
SANFORD, ME

