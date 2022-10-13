Read full article on original website
Related
Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 inconsistencies ‘pure incompetence’ or ‘potentially very criminal’
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), a member of the House Jan. 6 select committee, told CNN on Monday that “inconsistencies” exist in Secret Service officials’ accounts surrounding the Capitol attack. During an appearance on CNN’s “The Situation Room” with host Wolf Blitzer, Kinzinger said the committee is pursuing...
Swalwell claims police arresting women at gunpoint for abortions will be 'new reality in MAGA America'
Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., claimed that police officers arresting women at gunpoint over abortion charges could become a reality if Republicans take back Congress.
Putin aide says Russia is not prioritizing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges. A close aide to Vladimir Putin said her release is not Russia's "main issue."
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden took her husband’s unity agenda to an unlikely venue on Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research. Curing cancer is a central goal for President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died from a...
Comments / 0