Highland Heights, KY

WKRC

Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

BLINK 2022: Light brings us together

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Miami University students create first all-student BLINK installation

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hanke building on Main Street has a projection made by Miami University students. This makes it the first-ever all-student installation at BLINK. Their ability to get this project done while balancing everything else a student has on their plate makes it remarkable. Over a dozen Miami students in the emerging technology in business and design major have been burning the candle at both ends for months, and now, they have seen their hard work for the first time. Their cheers echoed through the streets when they watched it successfully for the first time through on Thursday.
OXFORD, OH
WKRC

Night 3 of BLINK festival continues to dazzle watchers around Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 colorful installations and experiences took over downtown, Over-The-Rhine, and Covington. From drones to murals, there was an abundance of sights to see on the third night of the Cincinnati BLINK Festival. Executive director Justin Brookhart says getting there early helps and offers one more...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Sister City Mural: BLINK mural, projection represents Ukraine's strength, beauty

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The celebration of art, light and music has been dazzling hundreds of thousands of people from Findlay Market to Northern Kentucky. BLINK has also become a way to show support for the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Cincinnati's sister city has been on the front lines of the war against Russia. On the side of the Dunlap Cafe, a mural and projection show are spreading love and support halfway around the world.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

First flakes of the season? When we could see them

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to fall? Mother Nature is providing an early look at winter!. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Tri-State as cold air slid in to kick off the work week. Local 12 meteorologist Tera Blake said temperatures won't get out of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Protesters demand extra time, $3,000 payments for Victoria Square tenants

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) – As the Oct. 31 move-out deadline approaches for Victoria Square residents, protesters unveiled new demands for the apartment complex’s owner. They gathered Friday afternoon on Geier Esplanade, near the offices of Sunset Property Solutions. “It’s a small building, and we know that they can...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Heritage Village Museum offers 'slight-fright' Halloween event for whole family

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - You can visit a haunted village in Sharonville. The Heritage Village Museum at Sharon Woods has transformed into a family-friendly, “slight-fright" Halloween event during the weekends of October. Trick-or-treat with ghosts, witches, pirates, and a fortune teller along the way. Halloween costumes are encouraged for...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Middletown Trunk or Treat puts people in the spooky spirit

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but that is not stopping people from getting in the spooky spirit. People covered their cars in decorations and filled their trunks with candy for Middletown's Trunk or Treat Saturday evening. From pirates to princesses, kids wore their...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

