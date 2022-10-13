Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
WKRC
Cincinnati set to kick in $7 million for Duke Energy Convention Center renovation
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's convention center district would get $7 million from the city of Cincinnati under a proposal put forward by Mayor Aftab Pureval and the city administration. The money will come from a massive, $85.1 million surplus with which the city ended fiscal year 2022. The...
WKRC
BLINK 2022: Light brings us together
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local 12 gives you a closer look at one of North America’s biggest light festivals. Watch "BLINK 2022: Light brings us together" for behind-the-scenes stories on how it's created and what it means for the Tri-State.
WKRC
Miami University students create first all-student BLINK installation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Hanke building on Main Street has a projection made by Miami University students. This makes it the first-ever all-student installation at BLINK. Their ability to get this project done while balancing everything else a student has on their plate makes it remarkable. Over a dozen Miami students in the emerging technology in business and design major have been burning the candle at both ends for months, and now, they have seen their hard work for the first time. Their cheers echoed through the streets when they watched it successfully for the first time through on Thursday.
WKRC
Survivors, supporters walk to raise money for UC's Brain Tumor Center
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Hundreds of people got together at Sawyer Point Sunday to support UC’s Brain Tumor Center in the Walk Ahead for a Brain Tumor Cure. Al Williams was diagnosed with a brain tumor after experiencing what he thought were sinus infections. He continued to seek help and...
WKRC
Night 3 of BLINK festival continues to dazzle watchers around Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - More than 100 colorful installations and experiences took over downtown, Over-The-Rhine, and Covington. From drones to murals, there was an abundance of sights to see on the third night of the Cincinnati BLINK Festival. Executive director Justin Brookhart says getting there early helps and offers one more...
WKRC
Get creative for Halloween with Kim's Cart deals
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When you're planning a Halloween party, what might be truly frightening is the price tag. Kimberly Fletcher, founder of Kim's Cart shows how you can throw the perfect Halloween bash, by shopping at the dollar store.
WKRC
Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
WKRC
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
WKRC
Sister City Mural: BLINK mural, projection represents Ukraine's strength, beauty
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - The celebration of art, light and music has been dazzling hundreds of thousands of people from Findlay Market to Northern Kentucky. BLINK has also become a way to show support for the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Cincinnati's sister city has been on the front lines of the war against Russia. On the side of the Dunlap Cafe, a mural and projection show are spreading love and support halfway around the world.
WKRC
Local man skydives for 70th birthday, continues to advocate for people with disabilities
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man with an intellectual, developmental disability checks a box off his bucket list for his 70th birthday. It is something he may not have been able to do without support and advocacy from others. “Superman! Up, up, and away! That's what I say!”...
WKRC
Grippo's recalls some of its chips due to 'cleaning issues' at the plant
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Grippo's is recalling some of its potato chiops. The Colerain Township company is voluntarily recalling 24-count snack packs of its bar-b-q flavored chips. The packages have a use by date of january 16, 2023. The product codes fall between:. 35 3 1011 20:20 and 35...
WKRC
Safety and fun are topics at Cincinnati Fire Department open houses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Fire Department held open houses at five of its fire houses Saturday. The open houses were part of 2022 Fire Prevention Week. The main goal is to teach people fire safety. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape". People could also take...
WKRC
2 Blue Ash office buildings head to auction block
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Two office buildings in Blue Ash will be auctioned off at the top of November by one of Cincinnati’s biggest commercial real estate firms. The buildings at 4221 and 4225 Malsbary Road will be up for an online auction Nov. 1 through Nov. 3,...
WKRC
New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
WKRC
First flakes of the season? When we could see them
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - What happened to fall? Mother Nature is providing an early look at winter!. There is a Freeze Warning in effect for the entire Tri-State as cold air slid in to kick off the work week. Local 12 meteorologist Tera Blake said temperatures won't get out of the...
WKRC
Protesters demand extra time, $3,000 payments for Victoria Square tenants
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) – As the Oct. 31 move-out deadline approaches for Victoria Square residents, protesters unveiled new demands for the apartment complex’s owner. They gathered Friday afternoon on Geier Esplanade, near the offices of Sunset Property Solutions. “It’s a small building, and we know that they can...
WKRC
Heritage Village Museum offers 'slight-fright' Halloween event for whole family
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - You can visit a haunted village in Sharonville. The Heritage Village Museum at Sharon Woods has transformed into a family-friendly, “slight-fright" Halloween event during the weekends of October. Trick-or-treat with ghosts, witches, pirates, and a fortune teller along the way. Halloween costumes are encouraged for...
WKRC
HallZOOween celebrations kick off, and it's fun for people and animals alike!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is getting spooky with its annual HallZOOween party. It features plenty of fun activities for visitors and it is a blast for the animals, too as they get to enjoy their favorite treats, like pumpkins. Fiona statues are set up throughout the park, showing...
WKRC
Middletown Trunk or Treat puts people in the spooky spirit
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Halloween is still more than two weeks away, but that is not stopping people from getting in the spooky spirit. People covered their cars in decorations and filled their trunks with candy for Middletown's Trunk or Treat Saturday evening. From pirates to princesses, kids wore their...
Comments / 0