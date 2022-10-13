Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash
A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
1 man dead, 1 man flown to hospital after crash in Clinton County
CHESTER TWP. — A man has died and another was flown to the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle accident in Clinton County Sunday afternoon. >>1 person hospitalized following ‘ultra-light plane’ crash in Perry Twp.; FAA investigating. The crash happened on State Route 380 south of...
hometownstations.com
A motorcyclist dies from injuries from a Saturday afternoon crash in Mercer Co.
Mercer Co., OH (WLIO) -A motorcyclist was killed after his bike drove off a curve in rural Mercer County. 22-year-old Austin Bussell of Maineville, Ohio died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on SR 119 near the Indiana state line just before 2:30 pm on Saturday. According to deputies, Bussell was heading east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ran off the south side of the roadway. He was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
WAND TV
89-year-old woman killed in Danville crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 89-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Danville. Police were called out for a two-vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing just before 7:30 p.m. Edna K. Dalle, 89, was killed in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The...
2 hurt after crash involving overturned propane truck in Miami County; Hazmat investigating
STAUNTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were hurt after a crash involving an overturned propane truck in Miami County early Saturday afternoon. >>2 dead, 2 injured after UTV crash in Clay Township. The Miami County Sheriff’s confirmed the crash happened in the area of Troy Sidney Road and Rusk Road...
Fox 19
Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
One dead after multi-vehicle crash on SR 4 in Riverside
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, State Route 4 was closed from I-75 to just before Harshman Rd. They got the call around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Eighty-Nine Year Old Female Identified as Victim of U.S. 150 Crash
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing, in Danville, on October 16, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., claimed the life of a 89 year old Danville woman. The victim has been identified as Edna K. Dalle.
UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash
Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
WLWT 5
OSP: 2 dead after off-road vehicle crashes into creek in Montgomery County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a crash in Clay Township on Saturday, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton Post. It happened around 12:08 a.m. when OSP said a 2021 Polaris RZR utility vehicle was driving through a field off Pansing Road when it drove into a creek on the property.
Multiple crews called to 8-acre field fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Multiple fire crews have been called to a field fire in Clark County early Monday morning. Pitchin Village Fire Chief Jeff Bern told News Center 7 that crews were dispatched to the 7100 block of Old Clifton Road. The fire burned through eight acres of already...
peakofohio.com
McKenzie caught after eluding police
A Sidney man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase outside of downtown Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were made aware of a stolen gray Honda Civic traveling southbound on North Main Street from Route 33. Officers observed the suspect vehicle...
One dead after mobile home fire in Piqua
The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.
Several crews battle Sunday field fire in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a field fire in Darke County late Sunday morning, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. >>Crews battle large field fire for hours in southern Darke County. Crews were sent to a reported fire in the 4100 block of U.S. 127...
Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
wktn.com
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
