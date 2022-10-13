Mercer Co., OH (WLIO) -A motorcyclist was killed after his bike drove off a curve in rural Mercer County. 22-year-old Austin Bussell of Maineville, Ohio died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on SR 119 near the Indiana state line just before 2:30 pm on Saturday. According to deputies, Bussell was heading east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ran off the south side of the roadway. He was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

MERCER COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO