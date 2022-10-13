ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine driver seriously injured following single-vehicle crash

A Bellefontaine driver was seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon just before 5 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Paul Henry, 60, was traveling east on County Road 50 when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway. Henry came back onto the road and traveled into the ditch on the left side of the roadway. He continued through the ditch and into a field where he overturned his vehicle.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WCIA

Coroner identifies Route 105 crash victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was killed in a crash last week on Illinois Route 105. Coroner Michael Day said the man is Clayton T. Miller of Cerro Gordo. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Day said Miller was […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
hometownstations.com

A motorcyclist dies from injuries from a Saturday afternoon crash in Mercer Co.

Mercer Co., OH (WLIO) -A motorcyclist was killed after his bike drove off a curve in rural Mercer County. 22-year-old Austin Bussell of Maineville, Ohio died from injuries he sustained in a crash that happened on SR 119 near the Indiana state line just before 2:30 pm on Saturday. According to deputies, Bussell was heading east when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road and ran off the south side of the roadway. He was transported to Mercer Health in Coldwater, where he was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.
MERCER COUNTY, OH
WAND TV

89-year-old woman killed in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 89-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Danville. Police were called out for a two-vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing just before 7:30 p.m. Edna K. Dalle, 89, was killed in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. The...
DANVILLE, IL
Fox 19

Police cruiser hit in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A four-car crash in Warren County Sunday afternoon caused significant damage to a Harveysburg police cruiser. It happened around 2 p.m. on OH-73 in Harveysburg. The cruiser was vacant at the time, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Injuries were...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Eighty-Nine Year Old Female Identified as Victim of U.S. 150 Crash

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident on US 150 at Jones Crossing, in Danville, on October 16, 2022, at approximately 7:23 p.m., claimed the life of a 89 year old Danville woman. The victim has been identified as Edna K. Dalle.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

UPDATE: US-150 reopens in Danville after crash

Update (1:00am, October 17, 2022) DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have confirmed that US-150 has reopened following their investigation of a two-car crash. Preliminary investigative details indicate that both drivers were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.  This story is in development. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Part of US-150 at Jones […]
DANVILLE, IL
peakofohio.com

McKenzie caught after eluding police

A Sidney man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase outside of downtown Monday morning just before 10 o’clock. Bellefontaine Police were made aware of a stolen gray Honda Civic traveling southbound on North Main Street from Route 33. Officers observed the suspect vehicle...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WCIA

Urbana house fire sparks on Sunday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Urbana on Sunday. Urbana Fire Department responded to the fire on Myra Ridge Dr. near Meijer. No one was at the house at the time of the fire. This is a developing story.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

State Police: Driver killed in Route 105 crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police confirmed that one driver died in a crash on U.S. Route 105 Thursday morning. The crash happened at 5:10 a.m. near Illini Road between Decatur and Cerro Gordo. State Police confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles and resulted in one person being killed. The highway was […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police names officers hurt in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Monday the names of four members of law enforcement who were involved in a shooting last week in Decatur. That shooting left two of them hurt and a suspect dead. Three of the law enforcement personnel were officers of the Decatur Police Department while the […]
DECATUR, IL
wktn.com

Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday

A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
KENTON, OH

