Painesville, OH

News-Herald.com

VASJ vs. Lake Catholic football: Vikings hold Cougars, 35-28

Momentum and the game itself were in danger of slipping out of VASJ’s hands late in its matchup with rival Lake Catholic at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor on October 15. For the second time in the contest, the Cougars had sliced a 21-point deficit to 7. Now,...
MENTOR, OH
News-Herald.com

Mentor vs. Strongsville football: Cardinals roll to big win

Mentor has had its share of ups and downs throughout the 2022 season. Through it all, the good and bad, the Cardinals have kept battling, continued working to get better and never lost their poise. That effort and belief paid off in a major way in a senior night Greater...
MENTOR, OH

