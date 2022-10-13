Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News-Herald.com
Kevin Maris inducts father Roger into inaugural Croatian Sports Hall of Fame class
On Oct. 16, a pantheon of sports figures were honored at the American-Croatian Lodge in Eastlake. It was the first class for the Sports Hall of Fame for the lodge, and several legends were honored. Fred Couples, John Havlicek and Kein McHale were among the 10 in the inaugural class....
High school cross country: West Geauga boys, Perry and Kirtland girls take home team titles at CVC meet
One position made all the difference in the CVC Chagrin Division team race between West Geauga and Hawken on Oct. 15. Runners from both sides filled the top 10, but it came down to the fifth runner to decide the team title. The Wolverines’ Grant Congdon took 14th compared to...
VASJ vs. Lake Catholic football: Vikings hold Cougars, 35-28
Momentum and the game itself were in danger of slipping out of VASJ’s hands late in its matchup with rival Lake Catholic at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor on October 15. For the second time in the contest, the Cougars had sliced a 21-point deficit to 7. Now,...
Mentor vs. Strongsville football: Cardinals roll to big win
Mentor has had its share of ups and downs throughout the 2022 season. Through it all, the good and bad, the Cardinals have kept battling, continued working to get better and never lost their poise. That effort and belief paid off in a major way in a senior night Greater...
West Geauga vs. South boys soccer: Gritty Wolverines pull off 1-0 stunner to snap lengthy winless skid
Maybe it was the reality setting in that time is running short this fall. Or perhaps it was the pink socks to go with their home kits for their annual cancer awareness match day. Regardless, though, West Geauga found some magic Oct. 15 as it welcomed South to close the...
Chardon vs. South football: Hilltoppers rack up points in 56-20 win over Rebels
Run hard, run often. That has been the point of attack for Chardon football for years. But when the Hilltopperes welcomed South on Oct. 14 in a WRC matchup, they went to the skies. Alex Henry connected with Caleb Hewitt from 20 yards out on the second Chardon drive of...
