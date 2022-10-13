Read full article on original website
17-year-old tossed gun after leading Nash County deputies on chase, sheriff’s office says
A 17-year-old has been charged after the Nash County Sheriff's Office said he led deputies on a chase and tossed a gun late Monday morning.
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder case
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of murder after a woman was found dead Monday morning during a welfare check. Deputies responded to 592 Weston Rd. at 8:47 a.m. They discovered the woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. Investigators believe the murder […]
WITN
Sheriff says nothing criminal in fire that killed two people in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said this morning that there was nothing criminal in a fire that killed two people late Saturday night. The house fire on Highway 58, south of Snow Hill, was first reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Neighbors say they heard loud...
cbs17
Man threatens to ‘shoot and kill’ Roanoke Rapids resident, found with gun, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested after communicating threats and being found with a gun, according to Halifax County deputies. Deputies say they were called to Straight Road in Roanoke Rapids early Thursday morning in reference to an a man with a gun threatening a resident.
North Carolina deputies find cocaine hidden in dollar bill after arresting woman during traffic stop
A deputy saw a car with a headlight out and pulled the car over in the Speedway parking lot on West 10th Street, the news release said.
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty police inside Moe & D's Restaurant Grill & Bar on Church Street in downtown Rocky Mount.
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
WITN
Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
cbs17
Halifax County deputies, Roanoke Rapids community help Hurricane Ian victims in Fort Myers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and people in the Roanoke Rapids community are giving back to those who lost everything in Hurricane Ian. A group of volunteers recently returned from Fort Myers, where the hurricane hit. For Tracy Story, helping others is a...
WITN
Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WITN
Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
cbs17
Drug, gun charges for Nash County man also accused of stealing 4 ATVs, deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Zebulon man accused of stealing four ATVs and a trailer also faces drug and gun charges after a search by law enforcement turned up six firearms, cocaine and marijuana, deputies say. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Shontayene Dewayne Pittman faces 14...
Sheriff asks state investigators for assistance in death of 2-year-old at North Carolina church
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — New information about the investigation into the death of a toddler whose body was found outside an Edenton, North Carolina church is being revealed.
WRIC TV
Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WITN
Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
rrspin.com
RRPD roundup: Opioid trafficking counts lodged; DWI count
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Thursday Sergeant M.H. Worrell and Agent C.W. Batchelor conducted a follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area of Woodberry Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue. Martin said drug activity was...
cbs17
BUSTED: Man found with drugs, including fentanyl, at Roanoke Rapids apartment, police say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing multiple charges after Roanoke Rapids police say they found him with drugs at his apartment. On Thursday, officers went to the Woodberry Apartments on the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue to follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area.
Suspect in Martin Co. double murder located, in hospital after shooting self
Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning told WNCT's Courtney Cortright that Daquan Lamar Smith, 24, was located inside his home on Poplar Point Road, not far from where Wednesday night's shooting happened.
