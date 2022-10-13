ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, NC

WNCT

Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder case

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of murder after a woman was found dead Monday morning during a welfare check. Deputies responded to 592 Weston Rd. at 8:47 a.m. They discovered the woman, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin. Investigators believe the murder […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
SNOW HILL, NC
WITN

Washington man arrested on multiple drug related charges

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - On October 7th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit and detectives with the Washington Police Department arrested and Kashon Moore, 27, at 193 Yonkers Drive in Washington. He was charged with Possession within Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine, Manufacture Crack Cocaine,...
WASHINGTON, NC
WAVY News 10

Suspect dies in NC shooting, victims identified

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reports the suspect in Wednesday’s shooting outside Williamston has died. He and the victims were identified on Friday. Daquan Lamar Smith died on Friday at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was wanted as a suspect in […]
WILLIAMSTON, NC
WITN

Second arrest made in Greenville apartment murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A second person has been charged in Wednesday night’s murder in Greenville. Greenville police arrested Shamel Webb last night. Morris Bowser, Jr. was found dead inside his apartment on Larkin Lane on Wednesday from an apparent shooting. Police have already charged a 15-year-old boy in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRIC TV

Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WITN

Man stabbed in moving vehicle; other man in vehicle charged

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of stabbing another man as the two drove down an Edgecombe County road. Deputies say they were called on Wednesday to Shiloh Farm Road for a vehicle crash. There they found a man who had been stabbed several times and they say that caused the crash.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD roundup: Opioid trafficking counts lodged; DWI count

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. Thursday Sergeant M.H. Worrell and Agent C.W. Batchelor conducted a follow up on a complaint of drug activity in the area of Woodberry Apartments, located in the 1100 block of Georgia Avenue. Martin said drug activity was...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

