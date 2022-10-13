Read full article on original website
Summit Metro Parks to share Gorge Metro Park dam removal project update Oct. 31
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Community members are invited to attend an update meeting about the removal of the Gorge Metro Park dam on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium 2345 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Summit Metro Parks, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other...
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio
Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club
The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
Medina County Park District announces fun new schedule for November
MEDINA, Ohio -- The staff of the Medina County Park District has assembled new and creative ways for guests to learn about nature and to participate in healthy activities this November. Here are a few of the offerings:. Mysterious World of Owls: 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 5. Discover the...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Cleveland Metroparks hosts Fall Family Fishing Fest on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio and Erie Canal is loaded with fish and on Saturday, its shoreline will be loaded with anglers. Jesus Sanchez, Manager of Youth Outdoors for the Cleveland Metroparks will be there too. "Here at the Ohio and Erie Canal Reservation, we're having our Fall Family...
ODOT, the Ohio Turnpike prepare for winter snow removal, as first flurries of the season could fly this week
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation and the Ohio Turnpike are preparing to clean roads this winter, with a potential test run coming this week as forecasts call for the possibility of the first flurries of the season. Officials are predicting another unseasonably cold and snowy winter,...
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Wild Winter Lights begins Nov. 15 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 1.5 million lights will be on display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning Nov. 15 with the opening of this year’s Wild Winter Lights. This is the fourth year for the event, which will be open until Dec. 30. The holiday-themed areas include Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trail and Santa’s Workshop, where guests can take photos with Santa Claus.
Homeless Jesus sparks conversations, leads to installation of Matthew 25 sculptures across Greater Cleveland
WESTLAKE, Ohio -- A group of Clevelanders was recently invited to take a tour of the Matthew 25 Sculpture Collection, which began a few years ago with just one: Homeless Jesus, a life-sized sculpture portraying Jesus sleeping on a park bench. The sculpture, by artist Timothy Schmalz, made a strong...
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Operation: Fandom Medina calls the square home
MEDINA – Operation: Fandom Medina has recently moved to the Medina Square. Last weekend, they hosted a weekend long open house event to celebrate their new location and ribbon cutting. Operation: Fandom Medina vintage toys, trading cards, collectables, movie related items and more. The also own Black Bird records...
Cleveland Restaurant Week is set for its November run
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up. The promotional week is scheduled for Nov. 1-12. In its 15th year, Cleveland Restaurant Week celebrates independent restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents will feature a range of three-course, prix fixe meals. Most will be...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Avon, along with Crushers and YMCA, requests $1 million in ARPA funds for recreation improvements
AVON, Ohio -- The city has put in a request to the federal government for $1 million in Lorain County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for recreation improvements. Mayor Bryan Jensen said Lake Erie Crushers baseball team co-owner Tom Kramig is joining in on the request, as is French Creek YMCA Executive Director Eric Stinehelfer.
Authorities identify victim in Wallace Lake drowning
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities on Sunday pulled the body of a 36-year-old Strongsville man from Wallace Lake in the Mill Stream Run Reservation. At about 2:45 p.m., the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as James L. Ottobre.
Get your running shoes ready for the Nov. 6 Avon Hospital/Jacobs Health Center 5K and 1-mile walk
AVON, Ohio -- The seventh annual Avon Hospital/Richard Jacobs Health Center 5K run and 1-mile walk will be held Nov. 6 as a fundraiser for the Good Knights of Lorain County. Katrina Healy, senior manager with Cleveland Clinic corporate communications, said: “Bring donations for the Good Knights of Lorain County, such as new twin sheet sets, twin blankets or pillows. The Good Knights organization is dedicated to serving low-income families in Lorain County by providing complete, comfortable and safe beds to children.”
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
A New Look at Eliot Ness’s Career in Cleveland by C. Ellen Connally
A boat ride on a hot Friday afternoon on June 28, 1935, changed the fate of Cleveland’s once-popular mayor Harry E. Davis and gave rise to the Cleveland career of Chicago’s crimefighting “Untouchable” — Eliot Ness. On that fateful day, Mildred Brockman, an employee of...
Voters asked to approve Rocky River Schools levy Nov. 8
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Voters are being asked to approve a 4.9-mill Rocky River City School District new-money levy Nov. 8. Of that amount, 4.65 mills would be used for current operating expenses and 0.25 mills for permanent improvements, according to Superintendent Michael Shoaf. “This combined issue is to maintain...
