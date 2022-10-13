ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Covered Bridges In Ohio

Ohio’s covered bridges are some of our best-kept secrets and hidden gems. There are over 125 historic wooden covered bridges in Ohio, each one gorgeously fitting into its surroundings. There are no bad times of the year to check out these delightful little (sometimes not so little) bridges. But even I have to admit that there’s no more perfect time than autumn.
Cleveland Metroparks eyes former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club

The Cleveland Metroparks plans to purchase the 150-acre former Hawthorne Valley Golf Club on Aurora Road in Solon. Brothers Fred and Peter Rzepka, who operate TransCon Builders in Bedford, purchased the golf club in 2000. The 90-year-old club closed at the end of the 2018 season. On Sept. 14, the...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
Wild Winter Lights begins Nov. 15 at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than 1.5 million lights will be on display at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo beginning Nov. 15 with the opening of this year’s Wild Winter Lights. This is the fourth year for the event, which will be open until Dec. 30. The holiday-themed areas include Candyland, Enchanted Forest, Starry Skies, Future for Wildlife Trail and Santa’s Workshop, where guests can take photos with Santa Claus.
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning. When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down. Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused...
Operation: Fandom Medina calls the square home

MEDINA – Operation: Fandom Medina has recently moved to the Medina Square. Last weekend, they hosted a weekend long open house event to celebrate their new location and ribbon cutting. Operation: Fandom Medina vintage toys, trading cards, collectables, movie related items and more. The also own Black Bird records...
Cleveland Restaurant Week is set for its November run

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Restaurant Week is coming up. The promotional week is scheduled for Nov. 1-12. In its 15th year, Cleveland Restaurant Week celebrates independent restaurants throughout Northeast Ohio. More than 30 members of Cleveland Independents will feature a range of three-course, prix fixe meals. Most will be...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
Authorities identify victim in Wallace Lake drowning

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Authorities on Sunday pulled the body of a 36-year-old Strongsville man from Wallace Lake in the Mill Stream Run Reservation. At about 2:45 p.m., the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department received a call about a man who had been pulled from the water. The office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as James L. Ottobre.
Get your running shoes ready for the Nov. 6 Avon Hospital/Jacobs Health Center 5K and 1-mile walk

AVON, Ohio -- The seventh annual Avon Hospital/Richard Jacobs Health Center 5K run and 1-mile walk will be held Nov. 6 as a fundraiser for the Good Knights of Lorain County. Katrina Healy, senior manager with Cleveland Clinic corporate communications, said: “Bring donations for the Good Knights of Lorain County, such as new twin sheet sets, twin blankets or pillows. The Good Knights organization is dedicated to serving low-income families in Lorain County by providing complete, comfortable and safe beds to children.”
Million-dollar townhouse in Lakewood offers Rocky River, Lake Erie views: House of the Week

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- If stunning views are at the top of your house-hunting wish list, the townhouse at 11 Clifton Pointe deserves your attention. “This property offers a pretty rare opportunity to enjoy amazing views overlooking the Rocky River, Westlake Marina, Cleveland Yacht Club and Lake Erie,” says Kim Crane of Howard Hanna, who is co-listing the home with Jen Davis. “It’s one of only a few riverfront units offering additional privacy since it is an end unit.”
Voters asked to approve Rocky River Schools levy Nov. 8

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Voters are being asked to approve a 4.9-mill Rocky River City School District new-money levy Nov. 8. Of that amount, 4.65 mills would be used for current operating expenses and 0.25 mills for permanent improvements, according to Superintendent Michael Shoaf. “This combined issue is to maintain...
