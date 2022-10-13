Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Village Overlook condominiums on Christopher Ave in Gaithersburg around 4pm on Sunday, October 16. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire was located on the third floor, in the bedroom of one of the building’s units. The fire has been extinguished and did not extend to other parts of the building.
mymcmedia.org
Man Stabbed Following Altercation in Downtown Silver Spring
A man was stabbed following an altercation in Downtown Silver Spring Sunday night, according to authorities. At approximately 8:14 p.m., Montgomery County Police responded to the area of Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street for the report of a stabbing of an adult male. “It appears that two adult males were...
rockvillenights.com
Shots fired on Monroe Street in Rockville for the second time in 5 days
Rockville City police responded to a report of gunfire in the 700 block of Monroe Street yesterday morning, October 16, 2022. The gunshots were reported to 911 at 9:59 AM Sunday. Police were called to the 600 block of Monroe just five days ago, for another shots-fired incident. Last spring, several apartment buildings in the 700 block of Monroe were hit by bullets, police responding to that incident found.
mocoshow.com
The Creek Lodge Bar & Grill Opens Today in Rockville
Last December we let you know that The Creek Lodge Bar & Grill would be replacing Urban BBQ at 5566 Norbeck Rd in the Rock Creek Village Center. Back in May, permanent signage went up and the restaurant has looked ready to go for a couple weeks. The restaurant officially opens today, Monday, October 17th.
bethesdamagazine.com
County police identify man killed in Germantown collision
Montgomery County police have announced the identity of a man killed Saturday night in a two-car collision in Germantown. Jose Vidal Urias Beltran, 30, of Germantown was killed when the Jeep he was riding in was involved in a collision with a pickup truck, police said Monday in a press release.
mocoshow.com
Fatal Germantown Collision Late Saturday Night
Updated at 10:15am with additional information from Montgomery County Police; crash confirmed as fatal. Emergency crews responded to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on southbound Rt. 355 Frederick Rd in the area of Plummer Drive in Germantown at approximately 11:15pm, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) chief spokesperson Pete Piringer and Battalion Chief Chase Fabrizio. Montgomery County Police has stated that an adult male passenger of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
Woman dies after struck by vehicle in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. - A woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing a road in Prince George's County. Police say the crash was reported just before 6:45 p.m. near a shopping plaza at Annapolis Road and Racetrack Road in the Bowie area. Investigators say...
Police block parts of Druid Hill Park amid reports of a suspicious package
Baltimore Police and Fire Department have cordoned off portions of Druid Hill Park to investigate a suspicious item
mocoshow.com
Ridge Rd Closed in Damascus Following Crash That Sends Eight to Hospital
Ridge Road in Damascus is currently closed just north of High Corner Street following a serious crash involving two vehicles that took down a utility pole. The roadway will remain closed even after emergency crash response clears for utility pole replacement. Six were transported to a trauma center, with one...
mocoshow.com
Collision In Gaithersburg Involving Vehicle and Scooter
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a collision between a vehicle and a scooter on Muddy Branch Rd & W Deer Rd in Gaithersburg at approximately 8am Saturday morning. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer, one adult is being evaluated with priority 2 trauma injuries that are non-life-threatening.
bethesdamagazine.com
State begins bicycle safety improvements on Old Georgetown Road
State begins bicycle safety improvements on Old Georgetown Road. A new MDOT project in Montgomery County, Maryland, aims to help bike safety on a road where two bicyclists were struck and killed in the last three years. The improvements on the nearly 2-mile stretch of Old Georgetown Road, also known as Route 187, between I-495 and Nicholson Lane, will convert one travel lane in each direction into safer areas for bicyclists. [WTOP]
mocoshow.com
MCPD: Detectives Investigate Fatal Germantown Collision; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two car collision that occurred on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 11:16 p.m., on Frederick Road at Plummer Drive. The initial investigation has revealed that a Silver 2006 Ford F250 was...
mocoshow.com
Copper Canyon Grill in Silver Spring to Reopen on October 18 After July Fire
The Copper Canyon Grill at 928 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring has announced it will reopen on Tuesday, October 18. A kitchen fire closed the location back on July 12. In addition to the $1 million in repairs and renovations that were just completed, the restaurant has announced plans for future upgrades to its bar and the addition of a sushi station and a chef’s table. Copper Canyon has additional an MoCo location in Gaithersburg (Rio) and it’s sister restaurant the Stanford Grill has a location in Rockville.
Man dies in crash in Montgomery County
One man has died and two other people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday night.
WTOP
Man dead after shooting in Southeast DC
A man is dead after a shooting in the Barry Farm neighborhood of Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police in the District say they responded to reports of a shooting just after midnight in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, near Suitland Parkway. After arriving on the scene, police say...
mocoshow.com
Chopt is Coming to Cabin John Village
Chopt is opening a new location in Cabin John Village (Potomac), in the space next to Boulangerie Christophe, according to the Edens website. We stopped by this morning and there is plenty left to go, so we expect an early to mid 2023 opening for the salad chain. This will be Montgomery County’s fifth Chopt restaurant, with locations currently open in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and two in Bethesda.
Prince George's County business owner says $20,000 in baseball equipment was stolen from his batting facility
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A Prince George's County business owner says he is out of $20,000 after a storage trailer filled with batting equipment was stolen. Andre Hockaday says he was storing baseball equipment inside the trailer while he renovated the inside of his Capitol Heights athletic center. "I...
NBC Washington
Madagascar Couple Reported Missing in Bethesda Found After 2 Days: Police
A couple from Madagascar visiting family in Bethesda, Maryland, has been located nearly two days after leaving their grandson's soccer game and disappearing. Maminirina Richard Randrianarison, a 68-year-old man, and Lalao Jeanne Ravohitra Rajaonarison, a 63-year-old woman, were found safe and unharmed, Montgomery County police said Monday. Details on how...
mocoshow.com
Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location
A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
mocoshow.com
Shady Grove Beer & Wine Sells Winning Pick 5 Tickets Worth $1 Million; Unclaimed as of October 17
Shady Grove Beer & Wine at 15904 Shady Grove Rd in Gaithersburg sold 20 winning $1 Pick 5 tickets for the midday drawing on October 14. The winning numbers were 82466 and each ticket is now worth $50,000. The tickets are presumed to have been purchased by a single individual and remain unclaimed as of Monday, October 17. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
