Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Security Bot 'Parker' Patrolling Downtown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
I-40 115 MPH chase with infant in back; 2 arrests, drugs, guns seized: Burke Co. Sheriff
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 115 MPH chase that included an infant child in the backseat ended with two arrests and drugs and guns being seized, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding a disturbance last Thursday around 9 p.m. at the Pond View apartment complex on […]
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Sheriff: Baby in backseat during chase that reached 115 mph on I-40 in Burke, Catawba counties
HILDEBRAN — After a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 ended in a crash, deputies said they found an infant unharmed inside the vehicle. Jer’Michael Davidson, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Also charged was 20-year-old Lee Owens, of Charlotte, who was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
WBTV
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Personnel...
Police: Suspects steal car after stabbing man near southwest Charlotte Walmart
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after arresting three suspects accused of stabbing a man outside a Walmart in southwest Charlotte, stealing a car and leading police on a chase. Officers responded Monday morning to the scene at the Whitehall Commons shopping center on South Tryon Street near Interstate...
Mount Airy News
Surry County Most Wanted
The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Nathaniel Steven Edwards, 48, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony maintaining a place for controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, and inspection forgery;
WBTV
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says
Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Personnel determined that due to the nature of the patient’s injuries, they would need whole blood before they could be taken out of the woods. Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
Man killed in south Charlotte shooting identified, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A man is dead after a shooting in south Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Shady Oak Trail, which is near an apartment complex on Sharon Lakes Road. One victim, later identified as Eduardo Banegas, 21,...
WXII 12
Employee injured during armed robbery at Mocksville Circle K, investigation underway
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. — A cashier was hurt during an armed robbery at a convenience store in Mocksville early Sunday morning, according to the Davie County Sheriff's Office. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Deputies were called to the Circle K on...
Two arrested after AR-15 rifle, meth and cocaine discovered during Gastonia traffic stop: Police
A man and woman have been arrested after an AR-15 rifle and drugs were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop, according to Gastonia Police.
WXII 12
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Search warrant: Man said he buried body following overdose death at his home in Conover
A Conover man told police he buried a body in the backyard of his house after the deceased suffered a fatal overdose in the basement of the home. That’s according to an affidavit from a Conover police officer used to obtain a search warrant for the residence on Fourth Avenue SW.
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Pedestrian killed in High Point hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving. At the scene, investigators […]
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
WBTV
Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus involved in crash in area of Long Ferry Road, I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Rowan-Salisbury Schools bus was involved in a crash Monday morning, officials said. According to the school district, the crash happened on Long Ferry Road near Interstate 85 after another vehicle ran a stop sign. Fifteen Hanford Dole Elementary School students were on the bus...
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Charlotte Stories
3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center
CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
