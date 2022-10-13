ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville Record & Landmark

Sheriff: Baby in backseat during chase that reached 115 mph on I-40 in Burke, Catawba counties

HILDEBRAN — After a high-speed chase on Interstate 40 ended in a crash, deputies said they found an infant unharmed inside the vehicle. Jer’Michael Davidson, 24, of Charlotte, was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest and felony possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. Also charged was 20-year-old Lee Owens, of Charlotte, who was charged with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Nathaniel Steven Edwards, 48, a white male wanted on a post-release warrant who is on supervision for felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony maintaining a place for controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, and inspection forgery;
SURRY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Homicide In South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tonight police are investigating a deadly shooting in South Charlotte. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Oak Trail, just before 3 a.m. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Their name hasn’t been released and so far police haven’t said anything...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
RANDLEMAN, NC
WXII 12

2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
SALISBURY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
Charlotte Stories

3 People Arrested After Stabbing Around South Charlotte Shopping Center

CMPD has just arrested 3 people after a stabbing incident this morning around the Whitehall Commons Shopping Center. According to police, the stabbing took place at roughly 9:30am near the intersection of South Tryon and 485. When police arrived to the scene, they found 1 victim with a stab wound,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

