Police: Spencer stabbing victim dies
UPDATE: According to officials, the stabbing victim has passed away from their injuries.
Police are still investigating.
SPENCER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Police have confirmed a stabbing in Spencer Thursday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Fox Avenue in Spencer. When officials arrived, they found the victim of an apparent stabbing.
The victim has been taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
The suspect has been taken in for questioning. Officers believe the stabbing was a result of some sort of dispute between neighbors.
The investigation is still ongoing. OCSO says they will release more information when it becomes available.
This is a developing story.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.
Comments / 0