ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, OK

Police: Spencer stabbing victim dies

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XQfeB_0iY07tOl00

UPDATE: According to officials, the stabbing victim has passed away from their injuries.

Police are still investigating.

SPENCER, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Police have confirmed a stabbing in Spencer Thursday afternoon.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house on Fox Avenue in Spencer. When officials arrived, they found the victim of an apparent stabbing.

The victim has been taken to a hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

The suspect has been taken in for questioning. Officers believe the stabbing was a result of some sort of dispute between neighbors.

The investigation is still ongoing. OCSO says they will release more information when it becomes available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Police in SW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Authorities say that a stabbing suspect was shot and killed by Oklahoma City Police on Sunday. Authorities said that two officers responded to a scene near SW 25th and S Blackwelder Ave Sunday at around 2:25pm . According to Captain Littlejohn an armed man with a knife had already stabbed another man […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OCPD: Man Who Broke Into Ex-Girlfriend's Residence Is In Custody

UPDATE (2:34 p.m., Oct. 17, 2022): Oklahoma City police said a man who barricaded himself in a home is now in custody. Authorities said the man came out of the home where he was arrested. His identity has not been released. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Father of four found dead at troubled OKC motel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the third time this year, a homicide investigation is underway at the Plaza Inn. Around 9 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to the Plaza Inn, located near S.E. 29th and I-35, after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. When the officers...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Police: Fast-food issue leads to dangerous encounter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an encounter at a fast-food restaurant took a dangerous turn. Around 7:30 p.m. on March 19, a man went to Church’s Chicken near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane and ordered through the drive-thru. At some point, investigators say the suspect became...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKC Police Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old. Officers said Madisyn Riffe went missing from her home in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said they do not believe there has been any foul play, but they want to find her and make sure she is okay.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Sulphur man taken to hospital after bike vs SUV wreck

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - A 21-year-old Sulphur man was taken to the hospital after a wreck in Garvin County Saturday night. A report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol stated he was on a bicycle, riding north on Highway 177 near State Highway 29. A Ford Expedition, also driving north on...
SULPHUR, OK
KFOR

KFOR

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy