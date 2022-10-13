ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Howl-O-Ween Parade Returns to Boardwalk

The second annual Howl-O-Ween Parade and Dog Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 will invite dogs and their owners to enjoy a day of fun on the Boardwalk, where pets are prohibited during the rest of the year. Leashed dogs will be permitted on the Boardwalk from 9 a.m. to 5...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Porsches on Parade on Ocean City Boardwalk

Hundreds of vintage and contemporary Porsches lined the Ocean City Boardwalk on Saturday to the delight of fans and collectors of the high-performance German sports cars. The third annual Porsche Boardwalk Reunion show was expected to feature nearly 400 models from 1954 to 2021. Some of the old-school Porsches on...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Life-Saving Station Shows Off New Renovations

Visitors walking up the stairs to the second floor of Ocean City’s U.S. Life-Saving Station museum are in store for a pleasant surprise. They are greeted by “Charlie,” a mannequin who is sitting on one of the beds in what is an authentic re-creation of the bunk room that served as the spartan sleeping quarters for the “surf men” who worked at the station in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
97.3 ESPN

New restaurant replacing popular spot in Linwood

Their will be a new restaurant in Linwood, replacing Casaldis, who announced they were closing back on Oct. 5 in a social media post. Saturday, Oct. 15 will be their final night. I ate at Casaldis for the first time two weeks ago and had an terrific experience with some...
LINWOOD, NJ
US105

New Jersey Home Featured in ‘Amityville Horror’ Movie For Sale

Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Victims of Drunken Drivers Honored at HERO Walk

Michele and Bart Kohan and their two daughters, Payton and Valerie, attend the HERO Walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk every year. They do so to honor the memory of Michele’s sister, Nicole Romanelli, who at 28, was killed by a drunk driver in North Carolina 12 years ago.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ Transit driver and 5 passengers hurt after minivan rear-ends bus, officials say

Six people were hurt when a minivan rear-ended an NJ Transit bus at a stop in Atlantic City on Monday morning, authorities said. The driver and five passengers were brought to an area hospital with minor injuries following the crash shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Chelsea and Atlantic avenues, according to Atlantic City police Lt. Kevin Fair and NJ Transit officials.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Decider.com

Where Was ‘Halloween Ends’ Filmed? Discover the Filming Locations For Haddonfield

It’s time for audiences to once again return to Haddonfield with the arrival of Halloween Ends, which is now streaming on Peacock Premium and playing in theaters. Halloween Ends is the 13th overall film in the Halloween franchise, and the third film in the recent “H40” reboot trilogy, which started with the return of serial killer Michael Myers in 2018’s Halloween. It’s also, supposedly, the final film of this rebooted franchise. Once you watch the film, you’ll see that the Halloween Ends ending leaves little room for continuation with the characters of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode.
HADDONFIELD, NJ

