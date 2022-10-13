Read full article on original website
Avian flu identified in St. Croix County
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. The disease can be spread by contact with infected...
Letter: Funds need for excellence
Alison Page is running to represent the Wisconsin 93rd Assembly District. She is eminently qualified. I observed her when she was president of the River Falls School Board – she was well-prepared, insightful and forward looking. She is passionate about quality education and committed to the belief that schools...
River Falls’ Andrews, New Richmond’s Benedict run to BRC titles (52 photos)
A pair of area sophomores ran to individual titles at the 2022 Big Rivers Conference Cross Country Championships Saturday morning at Hudson Middle School. River Falls’ Quin Andrews took first in the boys’ race and New Richmond’s Marah Benedict won the girls’ race while Eau Claire Memorial swept the team titles.
Letter: Keep dam and lake
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s is considering a $10 million federal grant to help the city of River Falls improve the Kinni River and Lake George. Section 206 of the Water Resources Development Act gives the Corps authority to undertake restoration projects in aquatic ecosystems such as rivers, lakes and wetlands.
Teresa M. Dickman
Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
Three game to watch: It’s playoff time
River Falls, New Richmond and Hudson host first round football playoff games this week. River Falls, 8-1 overall and Big Rivers Conference co-champions, received the No. 1 seed in its eight-team grouping in the Division 2 sectional and will host former Mississippi Valley Conference rival La Crosse Central (4-5) in a Level 1 playoff game. A win would keep the Wildcats at home against either No. 4 Marshfield (6-3) or No. 5 Pulaski (7-2) in a Level 2 game Oct. 28.
WIAA football playoff brackets released
Four area teams will continue their seasons, three of them at home, when the WIAA football playoffs begin Friday night, Oct. 21. Hudson earned a No. 2 seed in Division 1, River Falls and New Richmond received the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in Division 2, and St. Croix Central will be a No. 6 seed in Division 4.
Win over North gives River Falls another conference title
For the fourth season in five years, the River Falls football team can claim the title of conference champion. The Wildcats made sure of that Friday night with a 31-19 victory at Eau Claire North to share the Big Rivers Conference title with Hudson. River Falls also won BRC titles in 2018 and 2019, and the Mississippi Valley Conference championship in 2021. No conference champions were crowned in 2020 due to Covid.
Raider comeback over Tigers earns them share of BRC title (19 photos)
New Richmond got a few good punches in against Hudson early in Friday night’s regular season finale in Hudson, but the Raiders eventually delivered the knockout blow. Hudson battled back from a 20-7 deficit midway through the third quarter to score 23 unanswered points for a 30-20 victory over New Richmond that gave the Raiders a share of their first Big Rivers Conference title since 2013.
