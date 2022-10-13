ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
River Falls Journal

Avian flu identified in St. Croix County

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in a backyard flock in St. Croix County. Highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry. The disease can be spread by contact with infected...
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
River Falls Journal

Letter: Funds need for excellence

Alison Page is running to represent the Wisconsin 93rd Assembly District. She is eminently qualified. I observed her when she was president of the River Falls School Board – she was well-prepared, insightful and forward looking. She is passionate about quality education and committed to the belief that schools...
WISCONSIN STATE
River Falls Journal

Letter: Keep dam and lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer’s is considering a $10 million federal grant to help the city of River Falls improve the Kinni River and Lake George. Section 206 of the Water Resources Development Act gives the Corps authority to undertake restoration projects in aquatic ecosystems such as rivers, lakes and wetlands.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Teresa M. Dickman

Teresa Marie Dickman, age 63, of Spooner, WI and Hudson, WI, was escorted to Heaven on October 16, 2022 with her family by her side. She bravely fought cancer for 4.5 years before taking Jesus’s hand. She was born on July 3, 1959 in Spooner, WI, to parents Gerald and R. Beverly (O’Brien) Costello. Teresa grew up in Hudson and attended Hudson High School where she met the love of her life, Jim. They married on July 30, 1976 and were blessed with two children, Colleen and Brian, who became their closest friends. Teresa started her Andersen Windows career as a shipping and assembly scheduler, retiring as a Sr QA Analyst in the IT Dept. in 2019. She was the master of details and Excel spreadsheets.
SPOONER, WI
River Falls Journal

Three game to watch: It’s playoff time

River Falls, New Richmond and Hudson host first round football playoff games this week. River Falls, 8-1 overall and Big Rivers Conference co-champions, received the No. 1 seed in its eight-team grouping in the Division 2 sectional and will host former Mississippi Valley Conference rival La Crosse Central (4-5) in a Level 1 playoff game. A win would keep the Wildcats at home against either No. 4 Marshfield (6-3) or No. 5 Pulaski (7-2) in a Level 2 game Oct. 28.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

WIAA football playoff brackets released

Four area teams will continue their seasons, three of them at home, when the WIAA football playoffs begin Friday night, Oct. 21. Hudson earned a No. 2 seed in Division 1, River Falls and New Richmond received the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, in Division 2, and St. Croix Central will be a No. 6 seed in Division 4.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Win over North gives River Falls another conference title

For the fourth season in five years, the River Falls football team can claim the title of conference champion. The Wildcats made sure of that Friday night with a 31-19 victory at Eau Claire North to share the Big Rivers Conference title with Hudson. River Falls also won BRC titles in 2018 and 2019, and the Mississippi Valley Conference championship in 2021. No conference champions were crowned in 2020 due to Covid.
RIVER FALLS, WI
River Falls Journal

Raider comeback over Tigers earns them share of BRC title (19 photos)

New Richmond got a few good punches in against Hudson early in Friday night’s regular season finale in Hudson, but the Raiders eventually delivered the knockout blow. Hudson battled back from a 20-7 deficit midway through the third quarter to score 23 unanswered points for a 30-20 victory over New Richmond that gave the Raiders a share of their first Big Rivers Conference title since 2013.
NEW RICHMOND, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy