Portland Rewards Its Long-Suffering Residents With Amazing Places to Eat
Is it an artisan doughnut from your neighborhood baker? Maybe it’s a sloppy sandwich from the deli around the corner. Or maybe it’s the ripe summer blackberry you pluck from the horribly invasive bush in your own backyard. Personally, I have loved all of the above and more, because for all the bullshit this city puts us through, damn, there are some boss places to eat.
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
Portland’s Bag O’ Crab goes viral for more than just a robot waitress
The line was already forming outside of Bag O’ Crab on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Klickitat Street before opening at 3 p.m. last Thursday. The seafood boil spot, a franchise of a chain that started in California, has been open since August, but the place has been packed since a TikTok video went viral in early October from a Portland TikToker named Yvette.
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR
Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
Hundreds ‘Light the Night’ in Portland’s South Waterfront
Once again hundreds of cancer survivors, their friends and family gathered along Portland's South Waterfront to Light the Night.
October record: Portland never warmer this late in year
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland airport. Records were set all across...
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
Why Anyone Who Loves Great Food and Shopping Needs To Plan a Trip To Downtown Vancouver
Vancouver, Canada, is rightly praised for its amazing location and the scenery that comes with it. The city’s proximity to lush forests, steep mountains, and the Pacific Ocean makes it a unique and extremely livable urban center. But Vancouver’s second-best asset lies with its people. More specifically, its chefs. It’s easy to find a meal that deeply satisfies your cravings even if you have a small budget, especially if you stick around downtown, which is also where all the best shopping is. From food to accommodations to the best time to visit, here’s what you need to know to plan a trip.
Thieves smash truck through vape store wall in SE Portland, swipe armfuls of merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A brand new business called the House of Vape off of Southeast Powell Boulevard was scheduled for their grand opening Friday, but instead they were burglarized. Sami Hales, who owns the shop, said he lost roughly $100,000 in products and damages. However, it’s nothing new.
Did Portland protests help or harm Rose City’s reputation and race relations? See Oregonian/OregonLive poll results
Portland area voters strongly believe 2020′s racial justice protests that often devolved into raucous melees sullied the city’s reputation and didn’t do much to improve race relations, polling commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The protests over more than 100 nights did more harm than good to Portland’s...
Rain returns to Portland, mountain snow possible
After an especially rainy spring, Portland is in the midst of an unseasonably dry autumn. But cool, wet weather is on the way.
Portland-born rapper Aminé to make orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland-born rapper, singer and songwriter Aminé is set to make his orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday, Nov.9. The rapper made the announcement in an Instagram reel. The Oregon Symphony solidified the announcement and launched ticket sales on their site with their...
TriMet Blue Line delayed after train hits person
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet Blue Line was delayed on Friday night after a train hit a person, according to TriMet’s Twitter account. TriMet said to expect delays. Shuttle buses will service stations between Elmonica/SW 170th Ave and Beaverton Transit Center. We are working to gather more information....
HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1
June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
Pedestrian killed in morning crash in SE Portland
A pedestrian died Monday morning when officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Southeast Portland.
A Terrible Scourge on Our Fine City
I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!
Readers respond: Return Lincoln, Roosevelt statues, too
One small, much-needed step forward for Portland: the news that the Elk statue and its base will be returned to their historic location, (“Portland’s iconic elk statue, in need of $1.3M makeover, eyes spring return to downtown,” Oct. 4) I am only disappointed, but not surprised, that the vandals who wrecked them are not being required to pay towards the potential $2 million cost.
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
