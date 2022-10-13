ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WWEEK

Portland Rewards Its Long-Suffering Residents With Amazing Places to Eat

Is it an artisan doughnut from your neighborhood baker? Maybe it’s a sloppy sandwich from the deli around the corner. Or maybe it’s the ripe summer blackberry you pluck from the horribly invasive bush in your own backyard. Personally, I have loved all of the above and more, because for all the bullshit this city puts us through, damn, there are some boss places to eat.
PORTLAND, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie is a city and a suburb of Portland, Oregon, primarily located in Clackamas County, with a small fraction extending to Multnomah County. This former mill town, founded in 1847 along the Willamette River, once competed with Portland’s shipping industry during the 19th century. Milwaukie is the birthplace of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Channel 6000

October record: Portland never warmer this late in year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While Saturday set new high temperature records in various locales around Oregon, there is one record truly noteworthy: Portland has never been this warm this late in the year. Records stretch as far back as 1940 at the Portland airport. Records were set all across...
PORTLAND, OR
matadornetwork.com

Why Anyone Who Loves Great Food and Shopping Needs To Plan a Trip To Downtown Vancouver

Vancouver, Canada, is rightly praised for its amazing location and the scenery that comes with it. The city’s proximity to lush forests, steep mountains, and the Pacific Ocean makes it a unique and extremely livable urban center. But Vancouver’s second-best asset lies with its people. More specifically, its chefs. It’s easy to find a meal that deeply satisfies your cravings even if you have a small budget, especially if you stick around downtown, which is also where all the best shopping is. From food to accommodations to the best time to visit, here’s what you need to know to plan a trip.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

TriMet Blue Line delayed after train hits person

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet Blue Line was delayed on Friday night after a train hit a person, according to TriMet’s Twitter account. TriMet said to expect delays. Shuttle buses will service stations between Elmonica/SW 170th Ave and Beaverton Transit Center. We are working to gather more information....
BEAVERTON, OR
Sherwood Gazette

HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1

June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
SHERWOOD, OR
The Portland Mercury

A Terrible Scourge on Our Fine City

I’m so tired of all the complaints and negativity I see here and all around the city. Everywhere you look, people are whining about every aspect of life in Portland. Just stop! It’s depressing! Nobody ever solved anything by complaining about it all day. Do you really want to live your lives being grouchy and irritable all the damn time? I’m just so sick of having to live in this god-forsaken city with a bunch of whiny crybabies. Knock it off with all the negativity, and be glad that things aren’t worse than they are (and just you wait, because they will be)! Here, I’ll go first: I’m so energized by all the constructive criticism I see here and everywhere around our fine city. Wherever you look, people have great ideas about how to make Portland even better. Keep it up! It’s inspiring! The first step to fixing anything is recognizing the problem itself. Why settle for the status quo when we can build a better future together? I’m just so proud to share this wonderful city with people who are so passionate about improving things. Keep those creative juices flowing, and never stop dreaming of a better tomorrow (just you wait, because we’ll get there)!
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Return Lincoln, Roosevelt statues, too

One small, much-needed step forward for Portland: the news that the Elk statue and its base will be returned to their historic location, (“Portland’s iconic elk statue, in need of $1.3M makeover, eyes spring return to downtown,” Oct. 4) I am only disappointed, but not surprised, that the vandals who wrecked them are not being required to pay towards the potential $2 million cost.
PORTLAND, OR
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.

Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR

