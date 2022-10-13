Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
KOMU
VIDEO: One man in the hospital following Friday shooting in Columbia
Columbia police say the victim is in stable condition. They are working on developing leads on suspects.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police are responding Friday morning to a barricaded person at a west Columbia apartment complex. The Columbia Police Department shared on Twitter around 4:20 a.m. that officers are working in the 100 block of N. Stadium Boulevard. An ABC 17 News crew saw officers outside one of the buildings at the Ash The post Police respond to barricaded person at west Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Shooting victim crashed near Kelsey Drive in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police were dispatched to the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive and closed off the intersection at Kelsey and Shamrock drives near Indian Hills Park. Neighbors told ABC17 someone was shot and crashed into multiple cars. The age of the shooting victim is not known. The shooter allegedly ran away.
Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is dead following a rollover motorcycle crash in Montgomery County on Monday night. The crash happened on Route J near Short Road around 11 p.m., according to the crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 22-year-old Caleb T. Berkaw, of Big Spring, Missouri, was thrown from The post Highway patrol investigates deadly Montgomery County motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment building
Police arrested a man after an hours-long standoff Friday morning at a west Columbia apartment complex. The post Man arrested after standoff at Columbia apartment building appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man charged in killing a 58-year-old woman and putting her body in a closet made his first appearance in court Wednesday, via video. Adam Conner, 37, was arrested Tuesday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. A second-degree murder charge could result in a sentence of 10-30 years The post Bond denied for Columbia man charged with murder on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Fulton man accused of 30-year-old murder heads to trial next July
A Callaway County murder suspect is scheduled for a jury trial more than 30 years after the murder occurred. It was Friday when a Callaway County judge scheduled William “Chris” Niemet of Fulton for a jury trial to begin July 17, 2023. Niemet is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 14-year-old Greg Jones of Russellville.
Sedalia police find person dead in home
SEDALIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Sedalia Police Department and Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched Wednesday to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An occupant of the home was found deceased. First responders tried to resuscitate them. Police said in a press release that there is no indication of foul play. The post Sedalia police find person dead in home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) The largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced it received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to close on its acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply Company will acquire a net 81 stores and divest the remaining 85 stores to two buyers approved by the FTC: Bomgaars Supply, The post Tractor Supply Company receives FTC clearance to close Orscheln Farm and Home acquisition appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol Investigates a crash involving a teenager
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old in Morgan County. The crash happened on Missouri 135 near the Butterfield Cutoff around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say the teenager’s Honda Civic crossed the centerline and struck a Ford F350 pickup.
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting and car crash that happened on Friday in south Columbia. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard around 9 p.m on Friday. CPD reports that officers in the area heard what appeared to be four shots. Responding The post Witness speaks out about car crash, shooting in south Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sturgeon, Missouri, woman suffered minor injuries after her 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was totaled in a crash on Tuesday. Joyce Yost, 57, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert. Yost was taken to Boone Hospital by ambulance. The post Boone County woman hurt after one-vehicle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has identified Patricia Kelly as the woman whose body was found in a closet on High Quest Drive earlier this week. Adam Conner is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. "We extend our condolences to Patricia’s friends and family, and our thanks to everyone involved in The post Police identify woman whose body was found in closet on High Quest Drive appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Sedalians Arrested After Prius Overturns in a Field
Two Sedalia men were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2020 Toyota Prius was on Gentry Road, about a quarter mile east of Cedar Drive around 5 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, returned to the roadway and ran off the left side. The Prius then struck a fence, then overturned in a field.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Comments / 0