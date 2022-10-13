Read full article on original website
Donald Trump responds to being subpoenaed by January 6 committee
On Oct. 13, the House Select Committee unanimously voted to subpoena Trump to testify regarding the attacks that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Indiana US Senate candidates set for only televised debate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young will face his two reelection opponents on Sunday in what is their only scheduled televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election. The debate comes as Democrat Thomas McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, has struggled to gain traction against Young,...
Ryan, Vance defend their stances in second Senate debate
Both of Ohio’s candidates for U.S. Senate spent much of Monday night on the defensive as they traded barbs in their second televised debate before the Nov. 8 general election. Republican author and venture capitalist J.D. Vance squared off against U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D., Youngstown area) on stage in Mr. Ryan’s home district at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown. The debate was hosted and moderated by Youngstown television station WFMJ. The two candidates didn’t waste any time sharing their feelings for one another, as Mr. Ryan attempted to paint Mr. Vance as an “extremist” candidate while Mr. Vance tried to tie his opponent to what he views as failed policies pushed by the Democratic leadership in Washington. Early on, both candidates spoke on how they’ve broken from party leadership. Mr. Vance has repeatedly hammered the fact that Mr. Ryan has voted in line with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “100 percent of the time,” while Mr. Ryan has pinned Mr. Vance as wanting to retain the loyalty of former President Donald Trump — who has endorsed him — at all costs.
Former President Obama, Michelle Obama in Chicago to vote
CHICAGO (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is about to hit the campaign trail ahead of the Nov. 8 election, but he came home Monday with the former first lady to vote. The two came to Chicago to vote in the city where Michelle Obama was born and raised and where the former president began his political career, first working as a community organizer before he was elected as a state senator, a U.S. senator and ultimately, president.
First lady Jill Biden talks cancer prevention on Newsmax
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden took her husband’s unity agenda to an unlikely venue on Monday, when conservative cable station Newsmax aired an interview with her about cancer research. Curing cancer is a central goal for President Joe Biden, whose eldest son, Beau, died from a...
Putin aide says Russia is not prioritizing the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner
Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia on drug smuggling charges. A close aide to Vladimir Putin said her release is not Russia's "main issue."
Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Belarusian political activist is sentenced to 25 years in prison for opposing President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong continues to hold a huge financial advance over former Miss America Cara Mund in their House race, with Mund raising less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid as an independent. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
