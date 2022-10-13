ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports Chicago

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?

The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton

A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton are the only two players in NFL history to record two or more...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future

The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports Chicago

Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo

Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam. Check out the video:. Mack played for the...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields

There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the second-year quarterback for failure. The team has one of the worst offensive...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger

The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of that meeting have the club considering placing the 29-year-old signal caller on the injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports Chicago

NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream

Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA records for losses, worst winning percentage in a season

The race to the bottom of the NBA standings can be just as intense as the race to the top, and that will be the case once again in 2022-23. Despite added measures from the league to try and decrease the incentive for losing, tanking is still rampant. The best draft lottery odds go to the teams with the worst records, giving them the greatest chances of selecting a franchise-altering prospect.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture

Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

