Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game after the wide receiver had repeated confrontations with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey. Anderson, who the...
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7?
The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
Bears fans mock Packers on Twitter for loss to Jets
The Bears dropped their fourth loss of the year to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night – falling to 2-4 on the season. But, good karma came around for Bears fans because the Green Bay Packers dropped their third game of the season to the New York Jets on Sunday.
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger
The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand in the victory. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike...
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers
An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers, however, are adamant they will hold onto McCaffrey past the deadline if they don't...
Bears overreactions: Fields in worst QB situation since Stafford?
The Bears had a must-win game slip through their fingers on Thursday against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field. Chicago held the Commanders to 214 total yards, but a Velus Jones Jr. muffed punt and a Darnell Mooney bobble cost the Bears a win as Carson Wentz and Co. left Chicago with a 12-7 win.
Mariota enters stat category with Walter Payton
A week ago, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill joined a rare stat category with Bears Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Now, Marcus Mariota joined Payton in a separate historical stat category on Sunday. Mariota and Payton are the only two players in NFL history to record two or more...
Bears can reference new Titans stadium for future
The Tennessee Titans reached an agreement with the Mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, to depart Nissan Stadium and build a new one of their own, according to Axios. Similarly, the Bears are looking to leave Soldier Field to build a stadium of their own. The Titans also paid rent at Nissan Stadium, as the Bears did with Soldier Field.
Khalil Mack does spin-off Black Adam movie promo
Is Khalil Mack heading for a career in Hollywood after his NFL career?. The trade to the Los Angeles Chargers must have influenced Mack to star in a spin-off promotional video for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's new movie – Black Adam. Check out the video:. Mack played for the...
Patriots open as massive betting favorites in MNF game vs. Bears
The New England Patriots have won back-to-back games for the first time all season, and oddsmakers see Bill Belichick's team continuing its winning run in Week 7. The Patriots will welcome the Chicago Bears to Gillette Stadium for their only "Monday Night Football" matchup of 2022. Here are the opening...
Projected 2023 NFL Draft order through Week 6 scores
Entering Week 7 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Carolina Panthers continue to dig an even bigger hole for themselves. With the worst record this season, the Panthers (1-5) played their first game since head coach Matt Rhule was fired, losing convincingly to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Bears quarterbacks since Ditka era, McMahon-Fields
There are a lot of question marks surrounding Justin Fields' potential of becoming the Bears' franchise quarterback. He's struggled mightily through 18 starts, not entirely to fault his own. This season, the Bears' front office set up the second-year quarterback for failure. The team has one of the worst offensive...
Carson Wentz considering IR stint for broken finger
The Washington Commanders reportedly are turning to Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the next month and possibly longer. Starting QB Carson Wentz met with a hand specialist about his fractured ring finger, and the results of that meeting have the club considering placing the 29-year-old signal caller on the injured reserve.
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream
Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad always takes me for ice cream when the New York Jets win,” Johnny said in an interview with Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner before the season. “How many times do you think my dad is going to take me for ice cream?”
Postponed: Game 5 moves to Tuesday due to weather
For the second night in a row, the only playoff game on the schedule features the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians.
Report: NFL won't discipline Adams until legal process concludes
The NFL will wait to potentially punish Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed photographer after the Las Vegas Raiders' loss last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. As of now, the league's plan is to wait until the legal process plays out before disciplining the star receiver. Adams...
Bulls' City Edition jerseys for this year may have leaked
The Chicago Bulls' City Edition uniforms for the 2022-23 NBA season have yet to be officially announced by the team. But, as these things tend to do, the design for the jerseys may have leaked on Reddit. Here is a look at the jersey design from a poster who says...
NBA records for losses, worst winning percentage in a season
The race to the bottom of the NBA standings can be just as intense as the race to the top, and that will be the case once again in 2022-23. Despite added measures from the league to try and decrease the incentive for losing, tanking is still rampant. The best draft lottery odds go to the teams with the worst records, giving them the greatest chances of selecting a franchise-altering prospect.
NBA・
Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset
Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night. The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory cigars to the Tennessee squad after its last-second win. Why, you ask? Well, it's pretty...
Why Dragić connected with Butler, Heat culture
Jimmy Butler’s leadership style and teammate tenacity isn’t for everyone. It does resonate, however, with a tough, serious-minded professional like Goran Dragić. “I loved it,” Dragić told NBC Sports Chicago. “Jimmy is one of those guys who if you play hard, he’s going to respect you and be behind you.
