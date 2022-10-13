Read full article on original website
Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
Woman threatens man with a knife after couple had argued about text, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman is in custody after falsely accusing a man of physical violence, according to police. The woman identified as Dulce Garcia was arrested approximately at 3:45 a.m. Saturday at the 1900 block of Polk Street, as stated in a Brownsville Police Department release obtained by ValleyCentral. Officers responded to […]
Harlingen police working to get person of interest in Nahomi Rodriguez case indicted
Harlingen police have significant updates in the Nahomi Rodriguez case. "There's been some information that was developed in combination of interviews we've conducted, as well as information called in by a member of the community,” said Harlingen police Detective Joel Yanes. Police confirmed that a person of interest has...
‘Playing with handgun’: Woman shot and killed brother, Edinburg police say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman shot and killed her brother late Saturday night while “allegedly playing” with a gun, police said. According to the Edinburg Police Department, officers arrived at an apartment complex around 11 p.m. Saturday at the 1600 block of Tampa Street after receiving a call that a man had been […]
McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
Second arrest made in connection to June fatal crash, La Joya PD says
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya Police Department has made a second arrest linked to a fatal rollover that occurred in June, police said. According to a Facebook post by La Joya PD, Ivan Rios was taken into custody Friday in connection to the fatal June 29 rollover that left three people dead. According […]
Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
Edinburg woman in custody after allegedly shooting her brother while playing with a handgun, police say
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. UPDATE: Due to the sensitive nature of this case, the arraignment has been postponed to Monday, Edinburg police say. A 21-year-old woman is in custody after allegedly shooting her 18-year-old brother while playing with a handgun, according to a news release from the Edinburg Police Department.
Harlingen tackles illegal dumping with new method – surveillance cameras
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 50 cameras have been installed in areas where illegal dumping is an ongoing problem. Harlingen police and code compliance officers are now monitoring these areas via new technology. City officials say the cameras are meant to keep residents from discarding trash in restricted areas. “Some of the people that […]
Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing
A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission
Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
La Joya Police: Second arrest made in connection to deadly migrant crash in La Joya
A second arrest has been made in connection to a deadly migrant crash that left three people dead in La Joya back in June, according to a post from the La Joya Police Department. Ivan Rios, is charged with three counts of murder and three count of human smuggling, according...
CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
Motorcycle rider dies after hitting car disabled by another crash in which a motorist fled: DPS
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fatal crash early Saturday morning north of Elsa left a motorcycle rider dead, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The motorcyclist, 68-year-old La Villa resident Gustavo Vasquez Cervantes, was pinned under his motorcycle after colliding with a vehicle that had been left disabled in the road following a […]
EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a new development, the Harlingen Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, a woman who was last seen alive six years ago while working an overnight shift at McDonald’s. Det. Joel Yanes with the Harlingen Police Department spoke exclusively with ValleyCentral on […]
Former Mercedes school district employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student to go on trial
A former Mercedes Independent School District employee will go on trial after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The allegations come from last year, when David Reyes, 53, worked at Harrell Middle School, according to court records. Reyes was accused of giving a minor “items of...
Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case
A suspect in a 2019 murder investigation pled guilty in connection with the crime, Hidalgo County court records show. Alfredo Huerta entered a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder on Friday. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison following his plea, according to records. Huerta was...
