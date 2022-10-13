ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

ValleyCentral

Edinburg woman charged with brother’s murder, gets $1 million bond

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg woman accused of fatally shooting her brother while “allegedly playing” with a handgun is facing a charge of murder. Carmen Del Crystal Arigullin, 21, was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, Arigullin was playing with a black handgun, which […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen man threatened to burn house with children inside, police allege

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man they alleged set a sofa on fire and threatened to burn down a house with children inside. Miguel Cardenas Jr. was arrested on charges of arson causing bodily injury/death, abandon endanger child, terroristic threat and criminal trespass, according to Hidalgo County records. A police offense report obtained by ValleyCentral details […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man arrested after breaking grandmother’s door, sheriff says

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after punching the door of his grandmother’s house, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a press release. Authorities allege 23-year-old Enrique Aaron Villarreal forced his way into is grandmother’s home Wednesday, according to a news release from Garza’s office. Deputies responded at the 2500 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Hit-And-Run Pickup Driver Sought In Connection With Delta-Area Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

A La Villa man was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a disabled pickup truck north of Edcouch-Elsa this weekend. According to the Texas DPS, early Saturday morning a pickup truck was heading south on Mile 4 West, failed to yield at Monte Cristo Road, and collided with another pickup that was heading west. The driver of southbound pickup kept on going but the second pickup, a Chevrolet Silverado, became disabled, and moments later, it was struck by an eastbound motorcycle.
EDCOUCH, TX
kurv.com

Guilty Plea Entered By One Of Three Hidalgo County Suspects In 2019 Drug-Related Killing

A Mission-area man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the kidnap-killing of an apparent drug-trafficking acquaintance. The sentence against 23-year-old Alfredo Huerta was handed down Friday after he pleaded guilty to a charge of capital murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Fernando Garza more than three years ago. Garza’s body was found July 27th 2019 in an orchard off of Iowa Road west of Moore Air Field.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Mission

Mission police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning. Police received a call about the crash on the Frontage Road near Stewart Road at about 7 a.m. Preliminary investigation reveals a Jeep hit a motorcycle driven by a 52-year-old woman, according to Art...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Gunfire outside apartment complex, investigation underway

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office are investigating gunfire that occurred outside an apartment complex in Brownsville. The gun shots were heard at approximately 3:14 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the 2200 block of Avenida Delia in Cameron Park, according to the press release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza. Residents reported […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission motorcycle accident sends rider to hospital ICU

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman riding a motorcycle Monday morning in Mission was struck by a Jeep, the Mission Police Department said. The collision happened Monday morning on Union Avenue and eastbound Frontage Road. Authorities received the call at 7:11 a.m. The woman’s identity has not been made public. Police said she was taken […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

EXCLUSIVE: Harlingen police ID ‘person of interest’ in killing of McDonald’s worker

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In a new development, the Harlingen Police Department has identified a person of interest in the killing of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez, a woman who was last seen alive six years ago while working an overnight shift at McDonald’s. Det. Joel Yanes with the Harlingen Police Department spoke exclusively with ValleyCentral on […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Mission man pleads guilty in 2019 murder case

A suspect in a 2019 murder investigation pled guilty in connection with the crime, Hidalgo County court records show. Alfredo Huerta entered a guilty plea to the charge of capital murder on Friday. A judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison following his plea, according to records. Huerta was...
MISSION, TX

