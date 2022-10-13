ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

flaglernewsweekly.com

Art Lovers Gather to “SEE” PCAF Turtle Trail Addition

The “SEE” Turtle was unveiled Saturday morning by blind artist John Bramblitt and Dr. Mark Kennedy and CEO Bill Watson of Tomoka Eye. “It was an amazing turn out with students from the Conklin/Davis Center for the Visually Impaired attending,” said Nancy Crouch, executive director of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast Fire Department to host 21st-annual Hall of Terror

For the 21st consecutive year, the Palm Coast Fire Department will bring frightful fun to local residents and visitors this Halloween when they host Hall of Terror 21 on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7p.m.-9p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31. from 7p.m.-10p.m. This year's theme for the Hall of Terror will be...
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Pink Out Takes Over Flagler Auditorium Stage for Benefit Concert

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 15, 2022) – The month of October is about a number of important causes, among them the breast cancer awareness. Continuing the campaign with a little rock and roll, professional women from across Flagler County came together for the annual ‘Pat & Pink: A Salute to Women’ show on Saturday evening at the Flagler Auditorium in Palm Coast.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

City Council to discuss National Planning Month at Oct. 18 workshop

A business meeting will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. All meetings take place in the Community Wing at City Hall, at 160 Lake Avenue in Palm Coast. Topics to be discussed during the meeting include: World Disability Employment Awareness Month, World Polio Day, and National Planning Month.
PALM COAST, FL
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach

Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
thefamilyvacationguide.com

10 of the Best New Smyrna Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids

With only a one-hour drive from Orlando and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Gainesville, this beach is a perfect spot for a family vacation. It is a notable hotspot for surfers, families, history, sharks, and other marine life. New Smyrna Beach (NSB) is a beautiful, white sand coastline in Volusia County, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving

It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE

