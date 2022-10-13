Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
Art Lovers Gather to “SEE” PCAF Turtle Trail Addition
The “SEE” Turtle was unveiled Saturday morning by blind artist John Bramblitt and Dr. Mark Kennedy and CEO Bill Watson of Tomoka Eye. “It was an amazing turn out with students from the Conklin/Davis Center for the Visually Impaired attending,” said Nancy Crouch, executive director of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast Fire Department to host 21st-annual Hall of Terror
For the 21st consecutive year, the Palm Coast Fire Department will bring frightful fun to local residents and visitors this Halloween when they host Hall of Terror 21 on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 7p.m.-9p.m. and Monday, Oct. 31. from 7p.m.-10p.m. This year's theme for the Hall of Terror will be...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Pink Out Takes Over Flagler Auditorium Stage for Benefit Concert
PALM COAST, Fla. (October 15, 2022) – The month of October is about a number of important causes, among them the breast cancer awareness. Continuing the campaign with a little rock and roll, professional women from across Flagler County came together for the annual ‘Pat & Pink: A Salute to Women’ show on Saturday evening at the Flagler Auditorium in Palm Coast.
WESH
30th annual Biketoberfest wraps up in Daytona Beach after seeing big turnout
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of bikers are now rolling out of Daytona Beach as the 30th annual Biketoberfest wrapped up Sunday. WESH 2 spoke with local business owners about how the huge turnout beat their expectations after Hurricane Ian. "It's been nice. We've had a lot of fun...
SPOTLIGHT: Blue Angels return to their original home
Jacksonville, Fl — The Navy Blue Angels return to their birthplace this weekend, as NAS Jacksonville once again serves as host of the Jacksonville Air Show. This event is free admission and parking, no tickets are required to attend. The Jaguars return home to face the New York Giants...
palmcoastobserver.com
City Council to discuss National Planning Month at Oct. 18 workshop
A business meeting will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. All meetings take place in the Community Wing at City Hall, at 160 Lake Avenue in Palm Coast. Topics to be discussed during the meeting include: World Disability Employment Awareness Month, World Polio Day, and National Planning Month.
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Bikers will find one big change in Daytona Beach
Within a week of Tropical Storm Ian, the Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau confirmed Biketoberfest will proceed as scheduled. When the more than 100,000 bikers come to the October 13-16 event, many will know their way around Daytona Beach well enough that they won’t need a GPS. After all, one of the fun aspects of going to a vacation destination more than once is to see familiar faces and stop by favorite watering holes, eateries and shops.
flaglerlive.com
What To Do With Flagler Beach Pier? City Caught Between Costly Repairs and Demolition
The Flagler Beach pier has had so many facelifts it could be renamed the Joan Rivers Memorial Planks. The question is: should the old and rickety and yet-again-lobotomized structure be repaired at a potential cost of $650,000 and reopened one more time, even though it’s slated for demolition in less than a year?
thefamilyvacationguide.com
10 of the Best New Smyrna Beach Restaurants for Families with Kids
With only a one-hour drive from Orlando and about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Gainesville, this beach is a perfect spot for a family vacation. It is a notable hotspot for surfers, families, history, sharks, and other marine life. New Smyrna Beach (NSB) is a beautiful, white sand coastline in Volusia County, Florida, just south of Daytona Beach.
Farm Share distributes free food to Volusia county residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people lined up for a drive-thru food distribution event in Volusia County Friday morning. The food distribution was organized by Farm Share, one of Florida’s largest nonprofit food banks. Residents lined up outside the Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex in Deltona early...
WESH
Biketoberfest in full swing in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Biketoberfest is back in Daytona Beach this weekend just two weeks after Hurricane Ian blew through. This year, the annual event feels even more special. "I've worked my whole 26 years running power lines, doing line work. I needed a break,” Kenny Winstead from southwest...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
click orlando
Here’s how long major flooding could last along St. Johns River
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Ian is long gone, but major flooding continues along the St. Johns River and its tributaries. It will take another week or more for the St. Johns to fall below major flood stage. The water may not completely recede until later in November as the...
WESH
Florida river expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
It’s been more than two weeks since Ian hit Central Florida and many communities along the St. Johns River still are inundated with water. “And this is just because such a large area of east Central Florida drains into the St. Johns River. We had this 15- to 20-inch rainfall amounts that occurred over portions of the area, and that rainfall, a lot of it, is draining into the St. Johns River,” said Jessie Smith, hydrology program manager for the National Weather Service Melbourne.
What's going to happen to Lemon Bar? Neptune Beach residents worried ahead of sale to Jaguars owner
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — There’s a big change coming for two popular Neptune Beach destinations. Jacksonville Jaguars Owner Shad Khan announced Friday his business Iguana Investments has plans to buy Lemon Bar, the Seahorse Oceanfront Inn and other nearby properties. Many beach visitors say they have mixed emotions...
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that are well-known and also highly-praised for their absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service.
fox35orlando.com
Volusia County beach officials urge caution amid major damage, debris from Ian
People visiting Volusia County’s beaches are seeing major damage left behind by Tropical Storm Ian. Beach Safety tells FOX 35 News there are several collapsed seawalls, damaged walkovers along with piles of debris. One of the hardest hit areas was Daytona Beach Shores. "There’s a lot of things sticking...
WESH
Flagler County works to receive mosquito control after seeing high numbers
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. Flooding from Hurricane Ian has brought high numbers of mosquitoes in Florida, and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has been working to send planes across the state for spraying in response. “Currently, multiple species of floodwater mosquitoes are at...
