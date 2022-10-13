ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford man gets 4 years for fentanyl trafficking

By Allison Shinskey
 4 days ago

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to four years in state prison on trafficking charges after they found over 30 grams of fentanyl in his apartment.

Brian Still, 42, pleaded guilty to trafficking in excess of 18 grams of Fentanyl.

Police searched the apartment on Coffin Avenue back in May 2020 and found multiple bags of the substance in different rooms. They also seized empty cut corner bags, digital scales, and $1,351 in cash.

Still has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1994, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. He was previously convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and on drug distribution charges.

“He clearly is a danger to the community and needs to be kept off the street to protect public,” Quinn said.

