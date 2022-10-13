Read full article on original website
Wave 3
Family searching for answers six years after loved one’s murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s an all too common story, an unsolved murder and a family still looking for answers. Kenneth Belt was shot and killed on October 18th 2016. Nearly six years later, his family still doesn’t know why he was killed or who pulled the trigger.
Louisville woman found dead in the Ohio River had been missing nearly a week
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a woman found dead in the Ohio River as 42-year-old Miriam Hope. She was missing since Oct. 10.
wpsdlocal6.com
FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015
BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
WHAS 11
Crystal Rogers' mother 'praying for answers' as FBI investigates Bardstown farm
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — FBI agents are back in Bardstown and a search is underway on a 245-acre farm, known as the last place Crystal Rogers was seen alive. Agents were first spotted on Paschal Ballard Lane around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. The agency confirmed to WHAS11 they are executing a search warrant on the property.
Woman charged in fatal highway crash released on home incarceration after posting bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman charged in a deadly highway crash that killed 33-year-old Dominique Johnson in August is out on home incarceration after posting a $100,000 cash bond. Maria Gibson is charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault and criminal mischief. According...
WLWT 5
Police: 63-year-old Indiana man dead after tanker crash in northern Kentucky
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — An Indiana man is dead after a crash in Henry County, Kentucky, on Friday. It happened around 12:04 p.m. when Kentucky State Police got a call about a single-vehicle crash on Lake Jericho Road. KSP said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Freightliner Tanker ran...
wdrb.com
Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
Wave 3
Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
wdrb.com
Memorial for murdered Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis vandalized
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The memorial for a Bardstown Police officer who was murdered nine years ago has been vandalized. A metal memorial flag was taken off a rock, and property was also damaged at the memorial site on the ramp to the Bluegrass Parkway. Bardstown Police Officer Jason Ellis...
Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized
NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
Former Louisville detective could face years in federal prison in cyberstalking case
A former Louisville Metro Police Department detective is possibly facing years in federal prison when he is sentenced next week for cyberstalking after using his law enforcement access to a database to obtain information about them to steal sexually explicit photos and videos.
Wave 3
17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman identified as person found in Ohio River near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 42-year-old Louisville woman was identified as the person recovered in the Ohio River on Saturday morning. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said someone called 911 around 11:45 a.m. and said they saw what they believed was a body in the river near the Big Four Bridge and Waterfront Park.
Wave 3
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
Fatal collision under investigation in Meade County
Kentucky State Police were present at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday that proved to be fatal.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for Shively double shooting that left 1 dead
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in connection with the double shooting in Shively that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to court documents, 24-year-old Anthony Taylor Jr. was arrested Wednesday on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault. His arrest was...
Wave 3
Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
