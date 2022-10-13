ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wpsdlocal6.com

FBI searching farm in connection to KY woman who went missing in 2015

BARDSTOWN, KY — The Louisville FBI is resuming their search for Crystal Rogers, a Kentucky mother who went missing in 2015. On Monday, they announced would be executing a search warrant at her then-boyfriend's family farm, located in Nelson County. According to the FBI website, Rogers was reported missing...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Michael Myers Halloween decoration stolen from front yard near Six Mile Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fictional Halloween killer Michael Myers is usually the one claiming victims in films, but this time, he ended up the victim. On Saturday night, a Ring doorbell caught video of a person dressed in black going up to a Michael Myers Halloween decoration, ripping off its head and running off with it before jumping into a car in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house

Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion. Under the deflection program, mental health calls are diverted away from LMPD and forwarded to crisis triage workers (CTWs) who are stationed in the 911 call center. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial of murdered Kentucky police officer vandalized

NELSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Police are left searching for answers after they say someone deliberately vandalized a memorial dedicated to a fallen Bardstown police officer. In a murder case that is still unsolved to this day, Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed on his way home from work in 2013. In his memory, […]
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

17-year-old from New Albany killed after crash in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened late Saturday evening in Meade County. According to the release, around 9:45p.m. KSP Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance in investigating a two vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies person found in Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of the person who was recovered from the Ohio River Saturday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Miriam Hope, 42, is the person who was found dead in the Ohio River near the area of the Big Four Bridge and the Waterfront.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man arrested for Shively double shooting that left 1 dead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in connection with the double shooting in Shively that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to court documents, 24-year-old Anthony Taylor Jr. was arrested Wednesday on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to first-degree assault. His arrest was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man charged with posting his abuse of toddler on social media

CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - A Carroll County man has been arrested on charges that he abused a two-year-old child and posted a recording of the abuse on a social media platform. Benjamin J. Franklin, 23, of Carrollton, Kentucky, was arrested October 13 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department for criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. He is scheduled to be arraigned October 19.
CARROLLTON, KY

