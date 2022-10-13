ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Reaches Nearly 2 Billion Minutes Watched as ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Rings of Power’ Slip

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zRW1f_0iY06Nd400

“Cobra Kai” closed in on nearly 2 billion minutes viewed on Netflix in the first full week after its Season 5 launch on Sept. 9, as the streaming audience for Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ” and HBO’s “ House of the Dragon ” dipped, according to Nielsen’s newly released streaming rankings for the month-ago period.

From Sept. 12-18, the first four episodes of “The Rings of Power” hit 988 million minutes viewed, while the first five of “House of the Dragon” landed 960 million minutes viewed.

Meanwhile, “Cobra Kai” — which currently has five seasons and 50 episodes available for streaming on Netflix — was watched for 1.9 million minutes when counting viewership across the entire series, per Nielsen.

During the week prior, the Sept. 5-11 viewing window , “The Rings of Power” was viewed for 1.2 billion minutes, coming in at No. 4 among all measured streaming titles, while “House of the Dragon” was in fifth place with 1 billion minutes watched.

It’s important to keep in mind that “The Rings of Power” is a streaming exclusive on Amazon’s Prime Video, therefore its overall viewership on U.S. TV screens is more accurately represented in Nielsen’s SVOD Top 10 rankings (Nielsen doesn’t measure viewing outside of the country or on other devices) compared to “House of the Dragon,” which airs on HBO’s cable channel in addition to streaming on HBO Max, though the Nielsen streaming lists only account for HBO Max viewership.

Additionally, the two week jump “House of the Dragon” had on “Rings of Power” and the shows’ differing release schedules for the series are of note. New episodes of the “Game of Thrones” prequel (which debuted with one episode Aug. 21) premiere on Sunday evenings versus Amazon’s Friday drops for its “The Lord of the Rings” series (which launched with its first two episodes Sept. 1).

Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings run Monday-Sunday, meaning new episodes of “The Rings of Power” have only three days’ worth of viewership to be added to the total, while the latest “House of the Dragon” only has a few hours on Sunday evening, following its 9 p.m. ET release, to be counted, though a full week for its previous episodes’ new numbers to be factored in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oa79U_0iY06Nd400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqVWv_0iY06Nd400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erQtZ_0iY06Nd400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5VUa_0iY06Nd400
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’

Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Kevin Spacey Breaks Down in Court, Says Publicist Convinced Him to Apologize to Anthony Rapp: ‘It Was Really Wrong’

Kevin Spacey became visibly distraught in a New York City courtroom on Monday afternoon, breaking down as he blamed his publicist for convincing him to publicly apologize to Anthony Rapp in 2017 after the “Star Trek: Discovery” actor accused him of sexual misconduct. “I was being encouraged to apologize and I’ve learned a lesson, which is never apologize for something that you didn’t do,” Spacey said. “I regret my entire statement.” Spacey then choked up and began to cry, as he said, “It’s my responsibility. I put it out there. It was really wrong. It was really bad and I’m deeply...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Honored Chadwick Boseman With White Costumes From Oscar Winner Ruth E. Carter

To Ruth E. Carter, the color white in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was “very specific and meaningful” for the costume design. White not only connects “us to tradition in Africa,” Carter explained, it also pays tribute to “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman. “In the Ancestral Plane, when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white,” Carter told Variety on Thursday night at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Youth of the Year Gala. “White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we...
MOVIES
BGR.com

The 8 new Netflix releases everyone will be streaming next week

October is an important month for Netflix, with the streaming giant set to report its latest quarterly earnings just over a week from now. Analysts, of course, will be watching for signs of, among other things, growth or a slowdown in the company’s subscriber base — which depends, in turn, on the quality of the ongoing Netflix releases that debut on the service each week.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
MOVIES
CNET

Avoid High Streaming TV Costs on Netflix, HBO Max and More With One Trick

TV shows like House of the Dragon and Andor may have filled up your streaming schedule recently, but how much are you spending when inflation has affected prices and household budgets? There are lots of great series and movies across dozens of streaming services, but even subscribing to five of them could easily cost you more than $50 a month. (Just look at the latest pricing news for Disney Plus.) We're going to show you a trick that can help save you money.
TV SHOWS
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 7)

It may only be the first week of October, but spooky season is well and truly underway on streaming services. Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes is perhaps the most gruesome of this weekend’s new arrivals, but Werewolf by Night, Hellraiser, The Midnight Club and Luckiest Girl Alive all boast their fair share of bloody thrills on Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, respectively.
TV SHOWS
Variety

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Reboot Cast Revealed

Bravo has unveiled the brand-new cast of its rebooted “Real Housewives of New York City” franchise. Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield will all be joining for Season 14. The news was revealed at a “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” taping on Sunday night during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking on stage. In an exclusive interview with Variety in March, “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen had said that Bravo was looking for a cast that better reflected New York City. And indeed this one does:...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BGR.com

4 of the best gritty crime dramas on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, and Prime Video

The great thing about having so many streaming services these days to choose from, from Netflix to Apple TV Plus and more, is that it pretty much guarantees there will always be something for everyone to enjoy. Granted, some of the streamers have much deeper libraries of content than others. But if you’re especially into specific popular genres — like, say, crime shows — you’ll most likely find an abundance of riches across multiple platforms.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix Rolls Out Its Ad-Supported Plan, Reveals Pricing and Content Restrictions

A day that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago has finally arrived: Netflix is ready to add commercials. The streaming giant announced the rollout of its latest pricing tier, Basic with Ads, on Thursday. The plan, which launches in 12 countries including the United States this November, will cost $6.99 per month. That’s about 30 percent cheaper than a Basic Netflix subscription, which costs $9.99 per month. Both plans allow users to stream content in 720p/HD, but as the title suggests, the Basic with Ads plan will feature limited commercial breaks. Netflix says that Basic with Ads users should...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix’s Ad-Backed Tier Will Be Missing Some Series And Films At Launch, But COO Greg Peters Calls It “A Very Small Minority Of Viewing”

Netflix’s ad-supported tier will be missing certain series and movie titles at launch, the company conceded today in announcing details about the rollout. Greg Peters, the company’s product chief and chief operating officer, described the number of absent titles as “a very small minority of viewing,” estimating it at about 5% to 10% of the total available to ad-free subscribers. That content gap will shrink over time, Peters promised, as negotiations with producers and studios continue. Asked during a press call about whether missing titles come from any particular source, Peters said it doesn’t break down neatly that way. “It’s all...
NFL
Variety

Dan Levy Sets Film Directorial Debut With ‘Good Grief’ at Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek” co-creator Dan Levy is making his feature film directing debut with “Good Grief,” a bittersweet comedy set at Netflix. The movie will star Levy, Ruth Negga (“Passing”), Himesh Patel (“Station Eleven”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Celia Imrie (“Better Things”), Arnaud Valois (“Spring Blossom”), David Bradley (“Game of Thrones”) and Jamael Westman (West End’s “Hamilton”). In addition to directing and starring in the film, Levy also wrote the screenplay. “Good Grief” centers on Marc Dreyfus, who chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies unexpectedly, Marc...
MOVIES
TheStreet

Netflix Makes a Huge Mistake in its Streaming Battle With Disney

Netflix (NFLX) does not understand why people subscribe to Netflix. The company was built on content. At first, that meant mailing you DVDs, which was more convenient than going to Blockbuster or your local video rental store. In addition, the company did not charge late frees, so if you kept "Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol" for a month, you did not face the shame and added cost of returning it to an actual person.
BUSINESS
Variety

Disney to Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in French Cinemas After Opting to Skip Them With ‘Strange World’

Disney has confirmed that it will release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in theaters in France on Nov. 9 in spite of the country’s strict windowing regulations. The company previously decided to forgo the theatrical roll out of “Strange World” in France on Nov. 23 in favor of a launch on Disney+. The bold move was seen as an attempt to put pressure on upcoming negotiations to amend the windowing rules which are expected to kick off in January.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

86K+
Followers
62K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy