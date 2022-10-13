Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

Counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening . But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced . Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Idaho using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication . Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Franklin County

- Worried about global warming: 48.4%

--- 9.8% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.2%

- Total population: 9,087 people

Squelle // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Butte County

- Worried about global warming: 49.2%

--- 9.0% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 43.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 35.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 43.3%

- Total population: 1,986 people

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Oneida County

- Worried about global warming: 49.3%

--- 9.0% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 49.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 45.9%

- Total population: 3,081 people

Federal Highway Administration // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Boundary County

- Worried about global warming: 50.8%

--- 7.4% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 51.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 46.9%

- Total population: 9,053 people

Tricia Simpson // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Bear Lake County

- Worried about global warming: 51.5%

--- 6.8% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%

- Total population: 4,416 people

Bathlander // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Jefferson County

- Worried about global warming: 52.0%

--- 6.2% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%

- Total population: 18,896 people

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Benewah County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 6.1% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.9%

- Total population: 7,073 people

Dschwen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Caribou County

- Worried about global warming: 52.2%

--- 6.0% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.3%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.6%

- Total population: 4,915 people

John D // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Gem County

- Worried about global warming: 52.3%

--- 5.9% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.0%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

- Total population: 13,314 people

Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Fremont County

- Worried about global warming: 52.4%

--- 5.8% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 37.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.1%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.2%

- Total population: 9,590 people

rustejunk // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Lewis County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 5.3% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.5%

- Total population: 2,971 people

Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Payette County

- Worried about global warming: 52.9%

--- 5.3% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.9%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

- Total population: 17,085 people

Cornellrockey04 // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Camas County

- Worried about global warming: 53.4%

--- 4.8% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 36.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.3%

- Total population: 777 people

wilson44691 // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cassia County

- Worried about global warming: 53.5%

--- 4.7% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.0%

- Total population: 16,086 people

Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Clearwater County

- Worried about global warming: 53.8%

--- 4.4% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.2%

- Total population: 7,276 people

Forest Service Northern Region from Missoula, MT, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Idaho County

- Worried about global warming: 54.2%

--- 4.0% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.6%

- Total population: 13,193 people

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Minidoka County

- Worried about global warming: 54.3%

--- 3.9% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 52.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.8%

- Total population: 14,797 people

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Madison County

- Worried about global warming: 54.6%

--- 3.7% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.5%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 40.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.7%

- Total population: 28,420 people

NPS photo // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Gooding County

- Worried about global warming: 54.7%

--- 3.5% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.6%

- Total population: 10,984 people

John Stanton // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Lemhi County

- Worried about global warming: 54.8%

--- 3.4% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.0%

- Total population: 6,356 people

Kristen Taylor // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Clark County

- Worried about global warming: 54.9%

--- 3.3% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 48.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.3%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 47.2%

- Total population: 648 people

KRRK // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Bingham County

- Worried about global warming: 55.1%

--- 3.2% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.5%

- Total population: 31,627 people

United States Department of Agriculture // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Owyhee County

- Worried about global warming: 55.3%

--- 2.9% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 53.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.3%

- Total population: 8,533 people

jfergusonphotos // Shutterstock

#21. Shoshone County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 2.8% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.2%

- Total population: 10,056 people

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Twin Falls County

- Worried about global warming: 55.4%

--- 2.8% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.2%

- Total population: 61,328 people

Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Kootenai County

- Worried about global warming: 55.5%

--- 2.7% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

- Total population: 121,138 people

Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Adams County

- Worried about global warming: 55.9%

--- 2.4% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 38.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 3,396 people

Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Washington County

- Worried about global warming: 56.5%

--- 1.7% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.7%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

- Total population: 7,711 people

Tamanoeconomico // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Canyon County

- Worried about global warming: 56.6%

--- 1.6% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 54.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.1%

- Total population: 154,841 people

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Nez Perce County

- Worried about global warming: 56.7%

--- 1.5% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 56.6%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 38.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 31,677 people

Jcarr29 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bonneville County

- Worried about global warming: 57.0%

--- 1.2% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 35.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.6%

- Total population: 79,023 people

L'Aquatique // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Bonner County

- Worried about global warming: 57.1%

--- 1.1% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.4%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.6%

- Total population: 34,901 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jerome County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 0.4% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

- Total population: 16,420 people

Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Elmore County

- Worried about global warming: 57.9%

--- 0.3% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.9%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.9%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.5%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.4%

- Total population: 20,030 people

tinosa // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Custer County

- Worried about global warming: 58.1%

--- 0.1% lower than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 58.0%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 41.2%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

- Total population: 3,496 people

Tom Young // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Lincoln County

- Worried about global warming: 58.3%

--- 0.1% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 55.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 44.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 34.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.8%

- Total population: 3,766 people

Karthikc123 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Valley County

- Worried about global warming: 58.6%

--- 0.4% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 40.6%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.0%

- Total population: 8,891 people

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Power County

- Worried about global warming: 60.0%

--- 1.8% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 57.4%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 45.1%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 33.4%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

- Total population: 5,347 people

PdxCobra // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Boise County

- Worried about global warming: 60.7%

--- 2.5% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 59.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 42.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 56.0%

- Total population: 6,118 people

Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#5. Bannock County

- Worried about global warming: 63.1%

--- 4.9% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 61.1%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 42.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.2%

- Total population: 63,178 people

Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#4. Ada County

- Worried about global warming: 63.4%

--- 5.2% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 64.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.0%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 57.2%

- Total population: 347,052 people

Apstrinka // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Latah County

- Worried about global warming: 67.6%

--- 9.4% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.7%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.5%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.6%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.6%

- Total population: 32,126 people

Lowjumpingfrog // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Teton County

- Worried about global warming: 67.8%

--- 9.6% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 68.2%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 48.8%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 45.3%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.5%

- Total population: 8,547 people

Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Blaine County

- Worried about global warming: 68.1%

--- 9.9% higher than Idaho average

- Agree that global warming is affecting weather: 67.8%

- Think global warming will harm them personally: 47.7%

- Hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.8%

- Think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 62.2%

- Total population: 17,408 people